Jordan Luplow | Outfielder

Astros 'most focused team' on Justin Wilson
OAK seemingly considering change at closer
Bucs promoting OF prospect Jordan Luplow
Rays net lefty Dan Jennings from White Sox
Nationals place Strasburg (elbow) on the DL
Justin Turner delivers walk-off win Wednesday
Hosmer gets five hits, five runs and six RBI
Anthony Rizzo plates four to lead Cubs in win
Nola tosses six shutout frames to beat Astros
Rupp cracks pair of two-run homers vs Astros
Morales cracks walk-off homer vs Athletics
Rockies acquire Neshek in trade w/ Phillies
Harbaugh: Ravens exploring signing Kaepernick
Corey Coleman (hamstring) says he is cleared
Cameron Meredith (thumb) returns to practice
Tannehill plans to keep using feet as weapon
Jaylon Smith says knee feeling 100 percent
Patriots RBs coach searching for power back
Kizer 'better bet' than Kessler to start?
Reid: Kelce can do 'everything a WR can'
Joseph: Booker should be ready for Week 1
Ravens OL John Urschel announces retirement
McCaffrey to be very involved in offense?
Gronkowski (back) practicing without 'limits'
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
Derek Kraus: K&N East-West Combined stats
Ben Kennedy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
Princeton nets pledge from four-star QB White
Notre Dame lands four-star LB Shayne Simon
Harbaugh: QB Speight 'tied for first' in comp
Jeremiah comps Mayfield to Colt McCoy
Fly with the Eagles: Horns snag 4-star WR
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Danilo favourite to start in the BPL opener
Hammers boss hails Chicharito signing
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
Smith pens new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Morata debuts as Chelsea fall to Bayern
Saints continue winless pre-season
Hazard stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Steven Brault
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tony Watson
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
John Jaso
(OF)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Jordan Luplow | Outfielder
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/26/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates outfield prospect Jordan Luplow is expected to be promoted to the majors on Friday.
The news was broken by the official Twitter account of the Fresno State Bulldogs, Luplow's college team. A third-round pick in 2014, Luplow has batted .296/.377/.543 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games this season between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. He should see regular playing time while Gregory Polanco recovers from a hamstring strain and may be worth a grab in deeper fantasy formats.
Jul 27 - 11:14 AM
Source:
Fresno State Baseball on Twitter
Pirates prospect OF Jordan Luplow is batting .314/.417/.514 with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI through his first 20 games for Short Season Jamestown.
One of the more underrated college prospects in this year’s draft class, Luplow, a second-round selection out of Fresno State, is a pure hitter with good contact skills and sneaky power from the right side of the plate. The 20-year-old outfielder has hit safely in 15 of 20 games since joining Short Season Jamestown of the New York-Penn League last month.
Wed, Jul 16, 2014 10:14:00 AM
Bucs promoting OF prospect Jordan Luplow
Jul 27 - 11:14 AM
Luplow off to hot start
Wed, Jul 16, 2014 10:14:00 AM
More Jordan Luplow Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3137)
2
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2890)
3
C. Kershaw
LA
(2836)
4
S. Gray
OAK
(2766)
5
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2494)
6
J. Garcia
MIN
(2420)
7
R. Devers
BOS
(2411)
8
E. Nunez
BOS
(2316)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(1996)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(1978)
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Altoona(EAST)
AA
73
254
73
15
0
16
37
45
29
45
1
3
.287
.368
.535
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
21
74
24
3
0
5
13
15
8
16
2
1
.324
.407
.568
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Pirates GM Neal Huntington said you can "pretty much eliminate the thought" of Jung Ho Kang returning this season.
Kang is still waiting to obtain a visa following a third DUI arrest in South Korea. There's no timetable for his return and Huntington acknowledged that his career with the Pirates may be over. "As far as 2018, we still remain optimistic that we'll go through the process again this offseason, and perhaps the thought process or the environment will change," he said. "But we have to face the reality that it might not." The 30-year-old has hit .273/.355/.483 with 36 home runs and 120 RBI across 229 major league games.
Jul 13
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
10-Day DL
Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.
The Pirates called up left-hander Steven Brault from Triple-A Indianapolis in the corresponding move. Polanco has been phenomenal this month, batting .387 with three homers and nine RBI since July 1. It's a tough blow for the Pirates' offense, though it's softened by the return of Starling Marte, who is back after serving an 80-game PED suspension.
Jul 22
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Felipe Rivero
2
Juan Nicasio
3
Tony Watson
4
Daniel Hudson
5
Wade LeBlanc
6
Jhan Marinez
7
A.J. Schugel
8
Steven Brault
