Jordan Luplow | Outfielder

Pirates outfield prospect Jordan Luplow is expected to be promoted to the majors on Friday.

The news was broken by the official Twitter account of the Fresno State Bulldogs, Luplow's college team. A third-round pick in 2014, Luplow has batted .296/.377/.543 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games this season between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. He should see regular playing time while Gregory Polanco recovers from a hamstring strain and may be worth a grab in deeper fantasy formats.