Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Raising the Ante
Jul 22
The Week Ahead: Seeing Red
Jul 21
Week That Was: Thumbs Down
Jul 21
Podcast: Big Deals
Jul 21
Dose: Cardinal Chaos
Jul 21
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
The Closer Market
Jul 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Diamondbacks promote Banda for Saturday start
Moncada drives in four runs vs. Royals
Bell has four-hit, four RBI night vs. Rockies
Victor Martinez blasts two homers in victory
Dodgers and Cubs scout Yu Darvish on Friday
Conforto has two HR, four RBI vs. Athletics
Encarnacion powers Indians to rout over Jays
Yu Darvish strikes out 12 against Rays
Nola gives up one run, Ks 9 in win over MIL
Miguel Cabrera leaves with apparent injury
Mike Fiers fans nine in victory over Orioles
Healy departs after taking grounder to face
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Tight End Notebook
Jul 21
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 21
49ers Fantasy Preview
Jul 20
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
D'Onta Foreman tests negative for marijuana
Ronnie Hillman worked out for Dallas Thursday
Anquan Boldin to visit Buffalo on Monday
Report: Zeke decision won't come this weekend
Report: NFL finishing up Zeke investigation
Cowboys work out FA Denard Robinson on Friday
Bengals CB Adam Jones suspended for opener
Patrick Mahomes finally signs rookie contract
Panthers throw in the towel on Michael Oher
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
Kyrie Watch Possibilities: NY, SA, MIA, MIN
Woj: Pau Gasol re-signs with the Spurs
ESPN: Kyrie Irving asked Cavs to trade him
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Detroit signs Tomas Tatar to four-year deal
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Denny Hamlin fastest in Indy practice 1
Burt Myers sweeps SMRS Twin-50s at Caraway
Sargeant again...wins at Lucas Oil Raceway
Seuss, Harvey part ways on NASCAR mods tour
Austin Cindric sets new track record at LOR
Craig Lutz will pilot Goodale's No. 46
Justin Allgaier tops XFINITY Final Practice
Elliott Sadler paces Indy XFINITY Practice 1
Christian Eckes leads lone ARCA practice
Brendan Gaughan: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Lucas Oil Raceway like home for Zane Smith
Brandon Jones: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Grace cards the coveted 62 in R3 of The Open
Jones lowlights MCs @ Barbasol; MDF looms
Mickelson among notable MCs at The 146th Open
Spieth scrambles his way to 36-hole Open lead
Amateur Alfie Plant impresses at The Open
Collins R2 60 @ Barbasol; ties tourney record
Poulter lurking at The 146th Open midpoint
Cabrera R2 WD (undisclosed) at Barbasol
McIlroy back in the hunt after 2-under 68
Kuchar keeps pace in R2 to set early target
Z. Johnson cards round of the morning in R2
Darkness suspends R1 play at the Barbasol
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team No. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Chanticleers HC Moglia has trachea surgery
Seminoles land four-star 2019 CB Dent
Rebs take first post-Freeze recruiting hit
Former 49ers exec Gamble joins UM staff
GSU Eagles QB Shuman focusing on baseball
Ole Miss HC Freeze resigns amid scandal
Report: Freeze's job in immediate jeopardy
Report: Bama RB Emmons will transfer out
Four-star TE Kyle Pitt commits to Gators
Florida S Harris out for season (Achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
All About Scarcity in PL Draft
Jul 21
Finding Value in your Draft
Jul 21
Handcuffing in Draft PL
Jul 21
Why Play Draft Fantasy?
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal dominated by Chelsea in Beijing
Arnie closing in on move to West Ham
Brighton's Tomer Hemed attracting interest
Knockaert in race to be fit for GW1
Virgil Van Dijk looking to force move away
Liverpool secure Robertson signing from Hull
Zouma completes loan switch to Stoke
Mendy arrival will rubber stamp Kolarov move
United steal the early season bragging rights
Silva likely to miss Champions Cup derby
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
David Pauley
(R)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
David Peralta
(OF)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Daniel Descalso
(OF)
JJ Hoover
(R)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Matt Koch
(S)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Anthony Banda | Starting Pitcher | #70
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/10/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
San Jacinto (TX) JC
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 10 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-19: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-22: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Diamondbacks recalled LHP Anthony Banda from Triple-A Reno.
The 23-year-old southpaw will make his big league debut on Saturday against the Nationals. While he's talented, he owns a troublesome 5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 93/43 K/BB ratio across 101 innings at Triple-A Reno. He should be avoided for his debut against a hard-hitting Nationals' squad.
Jul 22 - 10:02 AM
Diamondbacks prospect Anthony Banda gave up three runs in six innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Reno.
Banda gave up the three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out five. Banda has been the subject of several trade rumors this spring, but hasn't pitched like a top-notch trade piece this season. The stuff and command just haven't been there, and in the PCL, it needs to be there. Banda still has a chance to be a starter, but it's more of a backend profile at this point.
Jun 8 - 2:25 PM
Diamondbacks pitching prospect Anthony Banda struggled in his second start of the year for Triple-A Reno.
In just under six innings of work, Banda gave up six hits, five earned runs and walked four. That's two straight poor starts for the left-hander, who is unfortunately the best prospect in arguably the worst system in baseball. The 23-year-old does have two pitches that can get strikeouts, but if he's going to have any success at the highest level, he's going to have to throw more strikes than he has thus far this year. There's time, but it's a not-so-friendly reminder that the margin of error for Banda is quite thin.
Apr 13 - 1:46 PM
Diamondbacks optioned LHP Anthony Banda to Triple-A Reno.
Banda, 23, put up a 2.88 ERA and 152/55 K/BB ratio over 150 innings last year between Double- and Triple-A. He's considered the Diamondbacks' best prospect and should be ready to help at the major league level in short order.
Mar 14 - 11:53 AM
Diamondbacks promote Banda for Saturday start
Jul 22 - 10:02 AM
Banda strikes out five
Jun 8 - 2:25 PM
Banda struggles on Wednesday
Apr 13 - 1:46 PM
D-Backs option LHP Banda to Triple-A
Mar 14 - 11:53 AM
More Anthony Banda Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3988)
2
T. Frazier
NYY
(3829)
3
S. Doolittle
WAS
(3311)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2907)
5
R. Madson
WAS
(2622)
6
S. Gray
OAK
(2563)
7
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2503)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(2481)
9
M. Trout
LAA
(2378)
10
C. Correa
HOU
(2376)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Reno(PCL)
AAA
18
18
7
5
0
101
101
60
57
43
93
0
0
5.079
1.426
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right hand.
Ahmed sustained a small fracture in his right hand after being hit by a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Ketel Marte has been called up and should see the bulk of work at shortstop moving forward, with Chris Owings likely to take on more work in the outfield. Ahmed is expected to miss about two months of action.
Jun 28
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
J.D. Martinez
Sidelined
J.D. Martinez (hand) remains out of the Diamondbacks' starting lineup on Friday.
While X-rays came back negative and MRI showed no structural damage, the newly-acquired slugger is still a bit sore and will need at least another day before rejoining the lineup. Daniel Descalso is starting in left field against Max Scherzer and the Nationals.
Jul 21
2
Yasmany Tomas
10-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas has been diagnosed with a mild right groin strain.
This is a more serious issue than the groin tendinitis he had been dealing with. Tomas, who originally landed on the disabled list June 6, was pulled off his rehab assignment over the weekend and will now probably remain sidelined through the end of July. Chris Herrmann and Daniel Descalso have been patrolling left field for the Snakes.
Jul 4
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Reymond Fuentes
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Reymond Fuentes on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb contusion.
The move clears a roster spot for J.D. Martinez, who was acquired from the Tigers on Tuesday evening. Fuentes could be ready in 10 days, but the Diamondbacks might opt to send him back to the minor leagues at that point.
Jul 19
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Paternity
Diamondbacks placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the paternity leave list.
Patrick Corbin is starting in Walker's place on Thursday afternoon against the Reds. The right-hander should be back with the Diamondbacks sometime this weekend, after welcoming a child into the world.
Jul 20
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Archie Bradley
3
JJ Hoover
4
Andrew Chafin
5
Jorge De La Rosa
6
T.J. McFarland
7
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
8
Randall Delgado
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed RHP Randall Delgado on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.
It's not terribly surprising that Delgado's elbow is acting up given how he's been jerked around in different roles this season. How long he'll be sidelined isn't known at this point.
Jul 16
9
Rubby De La Rosa
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed RHP Rubby De La Rosa on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
His roster spot has already been absorbed by Jake Barrett. De La Rosa has posted an underwhelming 5.40 ERA over six appearances for Arizona this year, though all the runs he allowed came in a loss to the Cardinals on June 29. He shouldn't miss much time.
Jul 6
10
Jake Barrett
11
Matt Koch
Headlines
Daily Dose: Raising the Ante
Jul 22
Dave Shovein recaps Jaime Garcia's increasing trade value, the Pirates' newfound winning ways and much more in Saturday's Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Raising the Ante
Jul 22
»
The Week Ahead: Seeing Red
Jul 21
»
Week That Was: Thumbs Down
Jul 21
»
Podcast: Big Deals
Jul 21
»
Dose: Cardinal Chaos
Jul 21
»
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
»
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
»
The Closer Market
Jul 19
MLB Headlines
»
Diamondbacks promote Banda for Saturday start
»
Moncada drives in four runs vs. Royals
»
Bell has four-hit, four RBI night vs. Rockies
»
Victor Martinez blasts two homers in victory
»
Dodgers and Cubs scout Yu Darvish on Friday
»
Conforto has two HR, four RBI vs. Athletics
»
Encarnacion powers Indians to rout over Jays
»
Yu Darvish strikes out 12 against Rays
»
Nola gives up one run, Ks 9 in win over MIL
»
Miguel Cabrera leaves with apparent injury
»
Mike Fiers fans nine in victory over Orioles
»
Healy departs after taking grounder to face
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved