Player Page

Weather | Roster

Anthony Banda | Starting Pitcher | #70

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: San Jacinto (TX) JC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 10 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Diamondbacks recalled LHP Anthony Banda from Triple-A Reno.
The 23-year-old southpaw will make his big league debut on Saturday against the Nationals. While he's talented, he owns a troublesome 5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 93/43 K/BB ratio across 101 innings at Triple-A Reno. He should be avoided for his debut against a hard-hitting Nationals' squad. Jul 22 - 10:02 AM
More Anthony Banda Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Reno(PCL)AAA181875010110160574393005.0791.426
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Chris Herrmann
3Jeff Mathis
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1J.D. Martinez
2Yasmany Tomas
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Archie Bradley
3JJ Hoover
4Andrew Chafin
5Jorge De La Rosa
6T.J. McFarland
7Steve Hathaway
8Randall Delgado
9Rubby De La Rosa
10Jake Barrett
11Matt Koch
 

 