Anthony Banda | Starting Pitcher | #70 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (23) / 8/10/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: San Jacinto (TX) JC Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 10 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-19: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-22: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Diamondbacks recalled LHP Anthony Banda from Triple-A Reno. The 23-year-old southpaw will make his big league debut on Saturday against the Nationals. While he's talented, he owns a troublesome 5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 93/43 K/BB ratio across 101 innings at Triple-A Reno. He should be avoided for his debut against a hard-hitting Nationals' squad.

Diamondbacks prospect Anthony Banda gave up three runs in six innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Reno. Banda gave up the three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out five. Banda has been the subject of several trade rumors this spring, but hasn't pitched like a top-notch trade piece this season. The stuff and command just haven't been there, and in the PCL, it needs to be there. Banda still has a chance to be a starter, but it's more of a backend profile at this point.

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Anthony Banda struggled in his second start of the year for Triple-A Reno. In just under six innings of work, Banda gave up six hits, five earned runs and walked four. That's two straight poor starts for the left-hander, who is unfortunately the best prospect in arguably the worst system in baseball. The 23-year-old does have two pitches that can get strikeouts, but if he's going to have any success at the highest level, he's going to have to throw more strikes than he has thus far this year. There's time, but it's a not-so-friendly reminder that the margin of error for Banda is quite thin.