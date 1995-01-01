Player Page

Weather | Roster

Francis Martes | Starting Pitcher | #79

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 249
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Astros purchased the contract of RHP Francis Martes from Triple-A Fresno.
Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle says the Astros will break in their top pitching prospect in a bullpen role. Martes has struggled mightily this season in his first taste of Triple-A (5.29 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 38/28 K/BB ratio in 32 1/3 innings) but the 21-year-old right-hander possesses excellent raw stuff and could prove to be a weapon in relief for first-place Houston. Or it might just be a very temporary stay. Jun 8 - 10:36 AM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
More Francis Martes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Fresno(PCL)AAA8802032.14124202838005.5672.134
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Joe Musgrove
6Brad Peacock
7Mike Fiers
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Ashur Tolliver
10Dayan Diaz
11Francis Martes
 

 