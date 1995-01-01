Francis Martes | Starting Pitcher | #79

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
James McCann (hand) will be activated Friday
Posey, Pence get day off Thursday vs. MIL
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
SEA prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
Report: Beltre (ankle) could need DL trip
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM: Still no timetable for Teddy Bridgewater
New OC wants to use Julio more in red zone
OC: Julius Thomas can be '10-touchdown guy'
RBs coach suggests Perkins can be 3-down back
Pederson: Jordan Matthews (knee) is 'fine'
Sammy Watkins (foot) getting in limited work
Zay Jones (knee) back to full practice
DeAndre Hopkins loves playing for Texans
Saints 'gushing' over Adrian Peterson at OTAs
DeVante Parker set for 'giant' 3rd-year leap?
Conley slated for starting role opposite Hill
Chargers rookie WR Williams 'getting behind'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
Blackhawks sign FA defenseman Jan Rutta
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
Jesper Fast will likely miss start of 17-18
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Allgaier: Pocono Green 250 advance
William Byron: Pocono Green 250 advance
Michael Annett: Pocono Green 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: Pocono Green 250 advance
Kyle Busch enters Midwest Tour Dixieland 250
Kendrick new crew chief for Young at TMS
Ryan Sieg ready for the Tricky Triangle
Martins joins BJ McLeod for Pocono Green 250
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
16 players leave the Nevada football program
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
Update: Josh Smith assault case dropped
Ole Miss backs HC Freeze in response
Wildcats dismiss DE Bell for rules violation
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(S)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Francis Martes
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Francis Martes | Starting Pitcher | #79
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/24/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 249
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros purchased the contract of RHP Francis Martes from Triple-A Fresno.
Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle says the Astros will break in their top pitching prospect in a bullpen role. Martes has struggled mightily this season in his first taste of Triple-A (5.29 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 38/28 K/BB ratio in 32 1/3 innings) but the 21-year-old right-hander possesses excellent raw stuff and could prove to be a weapon in relief for first-place Houston. Or it might just be a very temporary stay.
Jun 8 - 10:36 AM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Astros pitching prospect Francis Martes walked six hitters in four shutout innings for Triple-A Fresno on Sunday.
Calling this start a mixed bag was an understatement. The good is obvious: He didn't give up any runs and he struck out seven. The bad is also obvious: You can't walk six hitters and expect to not give up runs at the highest level. Martes struggled to throw strikes early last year as well before settling down. He should get time with the Astros this year, and miss plenty of bats when he does.
Apr 17 - 1:05 PM
Astros reassigned RHP Francis Martes and OF Roman Laureano to minor league camp.
Martes, 21, is widely regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. He wasn't expected to make the team out of spring training, but acclimated himself well in Grapefruit League action with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 6/4 K/BB ratio in seven innings. He could debut with the Astros during the 2017 season.
Mar 18 - 8:55 AM
Francis Martes recorded only one out and was relieved after loading the bases in the first inning on Saturday versus the Marlins.
He was filling in for Mike Fiers, who was scratched with a sore hamstring. Martes allowed a lead-off single before his wildness got the better of him. He made an errant pick-off throw to allow the runner to advance to second. Then wild-pitched him to third. He loaded the bases with a pair of walks sandwiched around a strikeout before being removed from the game. One of the runners later came around to score. The Astros' top pitching prospect spent last season at Double-A where he turned in a 3.30 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings. He could reach the majors this summer.
Mar 11 - 4:37 PM
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
Jun 8 - 10:36 AM
Martes struggles to throw strikes
Apr 17 - 1:05 PM
Astros reassign Francis Martes to minors camp
Mar 18 - 8:55 AM
Martes records only one out in brief start
Mar 11 - 4:37 PM
More Francis Martes Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fresno(PCL)
AAA
8
8
0
2
0
32.1
41
24
20
28
38
0
0
5.567
2.134
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
Sidelined
Marwin Gonzalez (hand) will be available for Wednesday's game against Royals.
Gonzalez is not starting in Wednesday's contest after sustaining a left hand contusion while sliding into third two days ago, but could be used as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement. He figures to return to the lineup at some point later this week.
Jun 7
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
Sidelined
Dallas Keuchel (illness) has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Royals on Wednesday.
Keuchel had an opportunity to improve to 10-0, but he will have to hold off on that quest until he is feeling a bit better. Dayan Diaz will take the ball in his place, to be opposed by Jason Vargas.
Jun 7
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) threw off a mound on Thursday.
It's McHugh's first mound session since injuring his elbow in early April. It's another step forward in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for McHugh's return.
May 25
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Charlie Morton (lat) has not been cleared to resume throwing.
Morton was hoping to cross that bridge Tuesday, but it won't happen. The right-hander remains out indefinitely with a strained lat muscle.
Jun 6
5
Joe Musgrove
10-Day DL
Joe Musgrove (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday.
And if it goes well, there's a chance he could be cleared to return to the Astros' starting rotation Sunday against the Angels. David Paulino is currently filling Musgrove's rotation spot.
Jun 6
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
8
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
11
Francis Martes
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Daniel E. Dobish examines yet another Adrian Beltre injury and possible replacements, the latest on Manny Machado and more in Thursday's Daily Dose.
