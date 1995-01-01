Francis Martes | Starting Pitcher | #79

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle says the Astros will break in their top pitching prospect in a bullpen role. Martes has struggled mightily this season in his first taste of Triple-A (5.29 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 38/28 K/BB ratio in 32 1/3 innings) but the 21-year-old right-hander possesses excellent raw stuff and could prove to be a weapon in relief for first-place Houston. Or it might just be a very temporary stay.

Calling this start a mixed bag was an understatement. The good is obvious: He didn't give up any runs and he struck out seven. The bad is also obvious: You can't walk six hitters and expect to not give up runs at the highest level. Martes struggled to throw strikes early last year as well before settling down. He should get time with the Astros this year, and miss plenty of bats when he does.

Martes, 21, is widely regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. He wasn't expected to make the team out of spring training, but acclimated himself well in Grapefruit League action with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 6/4 K/BB ratio in seven innings. He could debut with the Astros during the 2017 season.

Francis Martes recorded only one out and was relieved after loading the bases in the first inning on Saturday versus the Marlins.

He was filling in for Mike Fiers, who was scratched with a sore hamstring. Martes allowed a lead-off single before his wildness got the better of him. He made an errant pick-off throw to allow the runner to advance to second. Then wild-pitched him to third. He loaded the bases with a pair of walks sandwiched around a strikeout before being removed from the game. One of the runners later came around to score. The Astros' top pitching prospect spent last season at Double-A where he turned in a 3.30 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings. He could reach the majors this summer.