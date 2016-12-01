Matt Duffy | Third Baseman | #5 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (26) / 1/15/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 170 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 18 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matt Duffy (heel) might not be ready for the start of the season. Duffy was originally hoping to play in games by mid-March, but progress from last September's Achilles surgery has been slower than anticipated. There just might not be enough time for him to get ready for the opener. The Rays are taking the long view here, so it might not be the worst thing if he needs an extra week or two. Duffy should be the regular shortstop for the Rays once he's back to full health. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that they remain hopeful that Matt Duffy (heel) will be ready to play in games by mid-March. Duffy is being brought along slowly as he makes his way back from surgery last September for a left Achilles. He's taking ground balls at shortstop with no restrictions, but the Rays aren't rushing things. Assuming no setbacks, he should be able to get enough at-bats to get ready for the season. Duffy was acquired from the Giants last year in the Matt Moore deal and projects to the Rays' regular shortstop in 2017. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Rays vice president Chaim Bloom said Monday that Matt Duffy (heel) "should be good to go" for spring training. Duffy will report to camp in Port Charlotte, Florida sometime this week. The shortstop needed Achilles surgery last September, just 21 games into his tenure with the Rays. He is expected to be 100 percent by the opening of the 2017 regular season. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter