Matt Duffy | Third Baseman | #5

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 18 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Matt Duffy (heel) might not be ready for the start of the season.
Duffy was originally hoping to play in games by mid-March, but progress from last September's Achilles surgery has been slower than anticipated. There just might not be enough time for him to get ready for the opener. The Rays are taking the long view here, so it might not be the worst thing if he needs an extra week or two. Duffy should be the regular shortstop for the Rays once he's back to full health. Mar 8 - 1:51 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
913338614252841235385.258.310.357.668
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000187001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Durham(INT)AAA3112000001200.182.250.182
Sacramento(PCL)AAA262100121100.333.429.500
Charlotte(FSL)A263100100000.500.500.667
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Tommy Hunter
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 