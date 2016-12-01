Matt Duffy | Third Baseman | #5

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
Kershaw again delivers hitless Cactus start
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens ax OLB Elvis Dumervil, freeing up $6M
Giants, Jags, Bills 'in on' Martellus Bennett
Schefter: Cowboys to release Tony Romo
Bills keeping Tyrod on restructured contract
'Indications' Brian Hoyer to sign with Niners
Report: Jets to go after FA OLB Nick Perry
Lions to pay RT Wagner over $9M per year
'Strong likelihood' Romo is released Thursday
Report: Lions to sign Rick Wagner on Thursday
NFL GM on Revis: I wouldn't take him for free
Report: 49ers also after FA FB Kyle Juszczyk
Report: Cards, OLB Jones finalizing 5-yr deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
George Hill (toe, rest) misses shootaround
Al Horford (elbow) will play Wednesday vs. GS
Nikola Jokic (illness) now questionable Weds
LaMarcus Aldridge, Leonard resting Wednesday
Rondo, Wade game-time calls Wednesday vs. ORL
Festus Ezeli (knee surgery) done for the year
Gallinari (illness) questionable vs. Wizards
Andrew Bogut (leg) ruled out for the season
Kyle Korver (foot) ruled out for Thursday
J.R. Smith (thumb) questionable for Thursday
Jimmy Butler (illness) misses shootaround
Hornacek confirms Anthony will play Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Turris (finger) won't play on Wednesday
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Michael Annett: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
Joe Mixon registers 4.43 at OU's pro day
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Mings missing for more than a month
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
Bournemouth to appeal long ban for Mings
Southampton back scoring but need new blood
Henderson all but ruled out of game v Burnley
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Will Inman
(S)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Luke Maile
(C)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Justin Marks
(R)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Jose Molina
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Duffy | Third Baseman | #5
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/15/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 18 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Duffy (heel) might not be ready for the start of the season.
Duffy was originally hoping to play in games by mid-March, but progress from last September's Achilles surgery has been slower than anticipated. There just might not be enough time for him to get ready for the opener. The Rays are taking the long view here, so it might not be the worst thing if he needs an extra week or two. Duffy should be the regular shortstop for the Rays once he's back to full health.
Mar 8 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that they remain hopeful that Matt Duffy (heel) will be ready to play in games by mid-March.
Duffy is being brought along slowly as he makes his way back from surgery last September for a left Achilles. He's taking ground balls at shortstop with no restrictions, but the Rays aren't rushing things. Assuming no setbacks, he should be able to get enough at-bats to get ready for the season. Duffy was acquired from the Giants last year in the Matt Moore deal and projects to the Rays' regular shortstop in 2017.
Feb 28 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Rays vice president Chaim Bloom said Monday that Matt Duffy (heel) "should be good to go" for spring training.
Duffy will report to camp in Port Charlotte, Florida sometime this week. The shortstop needed Achilles surgery last September, just 21 games into his tenure with the Rays. He is expected to be 100 percent by the opening of the 2017 regular season.
Feb 13 - 12:56 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Matt Duffy is "very much ahead of schedule" in his recovery from Achilles surgery.
Typical manager-speak, but Duffy is out of his walking boot and the expectation is that he will be ready for spring training. He projects to open as the Rays' starting shortstop in 2017 after batting .258/.310/.357 with five homers and eight steals in 91 games this summer between San Francisco and Tampa Bay. Better health would obviously yield better fantasy results. He has it in him to carry deep-league value.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Mar 8 - 1:51 PM
Duffy (heel) on track for mid-March
Feb 28 - 11:01 AM
Duffy (heel) is 'good to go' for spring
Feb 13 - 12:56 PM
Duffy 'very much ahead' of schedule
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:49:00 PM
More Matt Duffy Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Price
BOS
(2664)
2
M. Carpenter
STL
(2595)
3
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2363)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(1963)
5
C. Seager
LA
(1917)
6
H. Street
LAA
(1860)
7
M. Brantley
CLE
(1748)
8
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1642)
9
A. Pujols
LAA
(1561)
10
A. Beltre
TEX
(1553)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
91
333
86
14
2
5
28
41
23
53
8
5
.258
.310
.357
.668
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
18
70
0
1
Matt Duffy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Matt Duffy's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Duffy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Matt Duffy's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Durham(INT)
AAA
3
11
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.182
.250
.182
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
2
6
2
1
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
.333
.429
.500
Charlotte(FSL)
A
2
6
3
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) worked out on the field Saturday for the first time this spring.
It's not clear what activities Ramos performed, but they would figure to be limited. Ramos is still hoping to be ready to serve as a designated hitter for the Rays sometime in May as he works his way back from ACL surgery, but his timetable remains very much up in the air.
Mar 5
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
5
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
3
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Tommy Hunter
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Cory Rasmus
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
Headlines
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
D.J. Short talks Mariners with Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
»
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
»
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
»
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
»
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
»
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
»
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
MLB Headlines
»
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
»
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
»
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
»
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
»
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
»
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
»
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
»
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
»
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
»
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
»
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
»
Kershaw again delivers hitless Cactus start
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved