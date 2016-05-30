Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kipnis (shoulder) expected to return Friday
Cespedes (hamstring) expects to miss 2-3 days
Strasburg fans 10 as Nationals edge Braves
Mackanin mum on Phillies' closer situation
Hardy knocks in winning run to down Reds
Daniel Murphy (leg) scratched Thursday
Xander Bogaerts getting tests on jammed thumb
Jose Iglesias likely headed to 7-day DL
Jeurys Familia back after 15-game suspension
Sale fans 13 Blue Jays in dominant showing
Cardinals put Jhonny Peralta (illness) on DL
Braves activate Kemp (hamstring) off the DL
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Mark Leiter
(S)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Ben Lively
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(1B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Hector Neris | Relief Pitcher | #50
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 217
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $557,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin declined to name a closer after using Hector Neris to close out Thursday's win over the Mets.
Joaquin Benoit took over closer duties from Jeanmar Gomez last week but may have ruined his opportunity by allowing a walk-off home run to Bryce Harper on Sunday. Benoit pitched the eighth inning on Thursday before giving way to Neris in the ninth. Neris has been the Phillies' best reliever since Ken Giles left and probably should have been pitching the ninth inning all along. He needs to be owned in all leagues.
Apr 20 - 11:11 PM
Source:
Ryan Lawrence on Twitter
Hector Neris took a blown save after giving up a run in the ninth Saturday against the Yankees.
He got the win after the Phillies scored in the bottom of the ninth. Still, Neris didn't do his job in this one. Neris was the Phillies' best reliever last year, but the team has already indicated that Jeanmar Gomez will re-assume the closer's role to open this season. That still leaves Neris one of the most intriguing setup men for fantasy purposes.
Feb 25 - 4:10 PM
Hector Neris gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning to take a blown save and a loss Monday against the Nationals.
Neris has been one of the NL's best relievers this year, but he didn't have it tonight and Phillies manager Pete Mackanin probably should have realized that before allowing him to face seven batters (three of whom he walked). Neris, who leads the NL with 27 appearances, saw his ERA jump from 1.29 to 2.20.
Mon, May 30, 2016 10:17:00 PM
Hector Neris struck out three batters over 1 1/3 innings Friday against the Indians.
The Phillies’ bullpen tossed six scoreless innings on Friday, with Andrew Bailey, Elvis Araujo, and David Hernandez also throwing up zeroes. Neris has been dominant in the early part of the season, posting a 0.63 ERA with 23 strikeouts and four walks in 14 1/3 innings. He’s beginning to look like a future closer, but he can help fantasy owners in deeper leagues even if he isn’t getting saves.
Fri, Apr 29, 2016 10:56:00 PM
Mackanin mum on Phillies' closer situation
Apr 20 - 11:11 PM
Hector Neris blows save in ninth
Feb 25 - 4:10 PM
Hector Neris gives up three runs in loss
Mon, May 30, 2016 10:17:00 PM
Neris strikes out three batters vs. Indians
Fri, Apr 29, 2016 10:56:00 PM
More Hector Neris Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
7
0
0
0
0
3
7.1
2
0
0
1
9
0
0
.00
.41
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 20
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 18
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 15
@ WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 14
@ WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 12
NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 9
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
.75
Apr 7
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 3
@ CIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
10-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 16, with a right abdominal strain.
Kendrick suffered the injury Saturday while making a diving catch. Daniel Nava figures to get the majority of the playing time in left field while Kendrick is sidelined, though Aaron Altherr and Brock Stassi are also in the mix. Kendrick was sporting a cool .333/.395/.487 batting line through his first 10 regular-season games.
Apr 18
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
Sidelined
Michael Saunders has been scratched from Thursday's game against the Mets because of an illness.
Aaron Altherr will take over in right field and bat fifth against Mets ace Noah Syndergaard. Saunders hasn't done much in the early going, hitting just .271 with no homers and six RBI over 48 at-bats. Consider him day-to-day.
Apr 20
2
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
5
Zach Eflin
6
Clay Buchholz
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Clay Buchholz on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 15, with a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.
Buchholz underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. This essentially knocks him out for the remainder of the season. The Phillies acquired Buchholz in hopes of turning him into an interesting trade chip at the deadline, but he ended up making just two starts for the club. Zach Eflin will take his spot in the rotation.
Apr 18
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Joaquin Benoit
2
Hector Neris
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
Paternity
Phillies placed RHP Pat Neshek on the paternity leave list.
He'll be absent from the club for the next couple of days to welcome a new child into the world. Neshek has yet to allow a run through 5 2/3 innings of work in 2017.
Apr 19
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Luis Garcia
8
Mark Leiter
9
Ben Lively
Waiver Wired: Marte Fill-Ins
Apr 20
D.J. Short looks at some alternatives to the suspended Starling Marte in this week's Waiver Wired.
