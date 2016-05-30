Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hector Neris | Relief Pitcher | #50

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 217
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin declined to name a closer after using Hector Neris to close out Thursday's win over the Mets.
Joaquin Benoit took over closer duties from Jeanmar Gomez last week but may have ruined his opportunity by allowing a walk-off home run to Bryce Harper on Sunday. Benoit pitched the eighth inning on Thursday before giving way to Neris in the ninth. Neris has been the Phillies' best reliever since Ken Giles left and probably should have been pitching the ninth inning all along. He needs to be owned in all leagues. Apr 20 - 11:11 PM
Source: Ryan Lawrence on Twitter
More Hector Neris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI7000037.12001900.00.41
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 20@ NYM100011.00000000.00.00
Apr 18@ NYM100001.00000200.00.00
Apr 15@ WAS100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 14@ WAS100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 12NYM100001.01000100.001.00
Apr 9WAS100001.10001200.00.75
Apr 7WAS100001.01000100.001.00
Apr 3@ CIN100001.00000100.00.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Zach Eflin
6Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Luis Garcia
8Mark Leiter
9Ben Lively
 

 