Hector Neris | Relief Pitcher | #50 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (27) / 6/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 217 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $557,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin declined to name a closer after using Hector Neris to close out Thursday's win over the Mets. Joaquin Benoit took over closer duties from Jeanmar Gomez last week but may have ruined his opportunity by allowing a walk-off home run to Bryce Harper on Sunday. Benoit pitched the eighth inning on Thursday before giving way to Neris in the ninth. Neris has been the Phillies' best reliever since Ken Giles left and probably should have been pitching the ninth inning all along. He needs to be owned in all leagues. Source: Ryan Lawrence on Twitter

Hector Neris took a blown save after giving up a run in the ninth Saturday against the Yankees. He got the win after the Phillies scored in the bottom of the ninth. Still, Neris didn't do his job in this one. Neris was the Phillies' best reliever last year, but the team has already indicated that Jeanmar Gomez will re-assume the closer's role to open this season. That still leaves Neris one of the most intriguing setup men for fantasy purposes.

Hector Neris gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning to take a blown save and a loss Monday against the Nationals. Neris has been one of the NL's best relievers this year, but he didn't have it tonight and Phillies manager Pete Mackanin probably should have realized that before allowing him to face seven batters (three of whom he walked). Neris, who leads the NL with 27 appearances, saw his ERA jump from 1.29 to 2.20.