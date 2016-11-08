Player Page

Carlos Frias | Starting Pitcher | #77

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Indians acquired RHP Carlos Frias from the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Frias was designated for assignment by Los Angeles last week to clear a 40-man roster spot for Brett Eibner. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the large majority of the 2016 season in the minors, posting a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio in 43 1/3 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'll presumably compete for a spot in the Cleveland bullpen this spring. Jan 30 - 3:39 PM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA10000042001300.00.75
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA8433036.13719181127004.4591.321
Tulsa(TEX)AA22000731105001.286.429
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Austin Adams
10Joseph Colon
11Nick Goody
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 