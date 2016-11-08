Carlos Frias | Starting Pitcher | #77 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (27) / 11/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Indians acquired RHP Carlos Frias from the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Frias was designated for assignment by Los Angeles last week to clear a 40-man roster spot for Brett Eibner. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the large majority of the 2016 season in the minors, posting a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio in 43 1/3 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'll presumably compete for a spot in the Cleveland bullpen this spring. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Dodgers designated RHP Carlos Frias for assignment. Frias gets the boot from the 40-man roster after the acquisition of Brett Eibner. The 26-year-old made one appearance in the majors last season and posted a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A. He figures to draw some interest on waivers.

Dodgers activated RHP Carlos Frias from the 60-day disabled list. Frias was put on the 60-day disabled list in September as a procedural move after he went down with a right oblique impingement. The 26-year-old made one appearance in the majors this season and posted a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A.