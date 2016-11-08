Welcome,
[X]
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Roster
Austin Adams
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Josh Martin
(S)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Perci Garner
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Carlos Frias | Starting Pitcher | #77
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Indians acquired RHP Carlos Frias from the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Frias was designated for assignment by Los Angeles last week to clear a 40-man roster spot for Brett Eibner. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the large majority of the 2016 season in the minors, posting a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio in 43 1/3 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'll presumably compete for a spot in the Cleveland bullpen this spring.
Jan 30 - 3:39 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Dodgers designated RHP Carlos Frias for assignment.
Frias gets the boot from the 40-man roster after the acquisition of Brett Eibner. The 26-year-old made one appearance in the majors last season and posted a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A. He figures to draw some interest on waivers.
Jan 25 - 1:10 PM
Dodgers activated RHP Carlos Frias from the 60-day disabled list.
Frias was put on the 60-day disabled list in September as a procedural move after he went down with a right oblique impingement. The 26-year-old made one appearance in the majors this season and posted a 3.95 ERA and 32/11 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 08:56:00 AM
Dodgers recalled RHP Carlos Frias from Triple-A Oklahoma City; Placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a right oblique impingement.
Frias had been on the disabled list at Triple-A and isn't expected to pitch the rest of the season. This was done merely as a procedural move to create a spot on the roster for Clayton Kershaw who was activated on Friday.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 07:03:00 PM
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Jan 30 - 3:39 PM
Dodgers designated RHP Frias for assignment
Jan 25 - 1:10 PM
Dodgers activate Frias from 60-day DL
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 08:56:00 AM
Dodgers recall, place Carlos Frias on DL
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 07:03:00 PM
More Carlos Frias Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
2
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
.75
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
8
4
3
3
0
36.1
37
19
18
11
27
0
0
4.459
1.321
Tulsa(TEX)
AA
2
2
0
0
0
7
3
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.286
.429
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) said Thursday that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.
Brantley has been hitting off of a tee daily and taking dry swings twice every day. He feels much better now than he did at this point last offseason and sounds optimistic about being ready for the start of the regular season. Brantley was limited to just 11 games in 2016 before the shoulder issues shut him down and required a second surgery.
Jan 28
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Austin Adams
10
Joseph Colon
11
Nick Goody
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Nate Grimm discusses the Rays' moving parts, the evolving market for Matt Wieters and Brandon Moss' new home in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
