Buck Farmer | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (26) / 2/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

The first game of Friday's doubleheader between the Tigers and White Sox has been postponed due to rain. The nightcap is still scheduled to be played, but they'll now try for a doubleheader on Saturday. Buck Farmer and Mike Pelfrey had been slated to start the afternoon game. Farmer will be moved to Saturday, while Pelfrey will take the ball Friday night. Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter

Buck Farmer will be called up to start the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox. Farmer will be the Tigers' 26th man on Friday, so he'll be one-and-done in the starting rotation. The nightcap will be started by left-hander Matt Boyd. Farmer is winless with a 9.68 ERA in eight career big league starts. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter

Tigers optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Triple-A Toledo. Farmer was just up as an extra bullpen arm for a couple of days and will now make the trek back down I-75 to Toledo. He'll continue to provide rotation depth until he's needed again.