Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Chad Bell
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Warwick Saupold
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Nicholas Castellanos
(3B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
John Hicks
(1B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Buck Farmer | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The first game of Friday's doubleheader between the Tigers and White Sox has been postponed due to rain.
The nightcap is still scheduled to be played, but they'll now try for a doubleheader on Saturday. Buck Farmer and Mike Pelfrey had been slated to start the afternoon game. Farmer will be moved to Saturday, while Pelfrey will take the ball Friday night.
May 26 - 3:11 PM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
Buck Farmer will be called up to start the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Farmer will be the Tigers' 26th man on Friday, so he'll be one-and-done in the starting rotation. The nightcap will be started by left-hander Matt Boyd. Farmer is winless with a 9.68 ERA in eight career big league starts.
May 25 - 6:08 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Tigers optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Triple-A Toledo.
Farmer was just up as an extra bullpen arm for a couple of days and will now make the trek back down I-75 to Toledo. He'll continue to provide rotation depth until he's needed again.
May 20 - 11:56 AM
Tigers recalled RHP Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo.
He was called up to replace Victor Martinez, who is away on paternity leave. Farmer has gone 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA in eight starts for Toledo this year. He'll be used in long relief.
May 18 - 4:48 PM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
More Buck Farmer Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
PreGame
1
0.0
0
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Toledo(INT)
AAA
9
9
1
3
0
54.2
61
25
25
10
54
0
0
4.116
1.299
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
10-Day DL
Tigers placed C James McCann on the 10-day disabled list with a left hand laceration.
McCann needed five stitches in his left hand after getting hit by a pitch Thursday against Houston. His roster spot will be absorbed by John Hicks. Alex Avila will see most of the action behind the plate during McCann's absence with Hicks making an appearance here and there. McCann shouldn't miss much longer than the 10 minimum 10 days.
May 26
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nicholas Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
Andrew Romine
2
Mikie Mahtook
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Tyler Collins
3
Jim Adduci
10-Day DL
Jim Adduci (oblique) told reporters Tuesday that his right oblique strain is "getting better."
But the 32-year-old outfielder has not resumed any baseball activities at this point and will likely remain on the disabled list through the end of May. Adduci had an impressive .318/.388/.500 batting line through 49 plate appearances this season with Detroit.
May 17
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Matt Boyd
6
Buck Farmer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Justin Wilson
2
Francisco Rodriguez
3
Shane Greene
4
Alex Wilson
5
Chad Bell
6
Daniel Stumpf
7
Blaine Hardy
8
Warwick Saupold
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including two starts from emerging Twins pitcher Jose Berrios.
