Buck Farmer | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
The first game of Friday's doubleheader between the Tigers and White Sox has been postponed due to rain.
The nightcap is still scheduled to be played, but they'll now try for a doubleheader on Saturday. Buck Farmer and Mike Pelfrey had been slated to start the afternoon game. Farmer will be moved to Saturday, while Pelfrey will take the ball Friday night. May 26 - 3:11 PM
Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter
Toledo(INT)AAA9913054.26125251054004.1161.299
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Andrew Romine
2Mikie Mahtook
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Tyler Collins
3Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
6Buck Farmer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Justin Wilson
2Francisco Rodriguez
3Shane Greene
4Alex Wilson
5Chad Bell
6Daniel Stumpf
7Blaine Hardy
8Warwick Saupold
 

 