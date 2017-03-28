Welcome,
Roster
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Alex Avila
(C)
Shane Greene
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Evan Reed
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Mike Pelfrey | Starting Pitcher | #37
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/14/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Wichita State
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $8 million, 2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Tigers are willing to eat the entirety of Mike Pelfrey's $8 million salary in order to move him in a trade.
Pelfrey never had a real shot at a rotation spot this spring, and he's struggled with a 7.36 ERA. It appears the Tigers would rather just free up the roster spot than try him out in long relief. While Detroit might be trying to deal him, he'll probably just wind up being released. Pelfrey held a 5.07 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 2016.
Mar 28 - 7:54 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Mike Pelfrey gave up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 7-5 win over the Braves on Saturday.
He has a chance to grab the fifth rotation slot in Detroit but so far has been unable to capitalize on the opportunity. He is sitting on a 7.11 ERA through 12 2/3 innings of spring action. Anibal Sanchez has done his best to pitch himself out of the rotation but Pelfrey hasn't been much better. He spent most of last season in the rotation and turned in a 4-10 record with a 5.07 ERA in 24 games (22 starts).
Mar 18 - 6:16 PM
Mike Pelfrey was perfect for three innings out of the pen Sunday against the Mets.
Pelfrey entered with a 12.00 ERA in six innings for the spring. He can't be ruled out of the Tigers' rotation mix just yet, as Anibal Sanchez has been dreadful and Matt Boyd has been merely OK. Still, it'd be best for the Tigers if someone besides Pelfrey won the gig.
Mar 12 - 4:02 PM
Mike Pelfrey was lit up for five runs in 2 1/3 innings by the Orioles on Monday.
Pelfrey got through two innings without incident, but he gave up five hits to six batters finally being lifted in the third. With a rotation spot seemingly unlikely, the Tigers will have to decide at the end of the spring whether to carry him as a middle reliever or simply eat his $8 million salary.
Mar 6 - 4:50 PM
Report: Tigers trying to unload Mike Pelfrey
Mar 28 - 7:54 PM
Pelfrey gives up two runs in 3 2/3 innings
Mar 18 - 6:16 PM
Mike Pelfrey perfect for three innings
Mar 12 - 4:02 PM
Mike Pelfrey gives up five runs in loss
Mar 6 - 4:50 PM
More Mike Pelfrey Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
24
22
4
10
0
0
119
160
76
67
46
56
0
0
5.07
1.73
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Toledo(INT)
AAA
2
2
0
0
0
6.1
12
6
6
0
3
0
0
8.526
1.895
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
Sidelined
Miguel Cabrera singled in a run and struck out in two at-bats Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Cabrera was making his first appearance since suffering some back tightness in the WBC. He's not going to need many at-bats this week to ensure his presence in the Tigers' Opening Day lineup.
Mar 26
2
Efren Navarro
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
Sidelined
J.D. Martinez will be shut down for 3-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained Lisfranc ligament in his right foot.
Martinez doesn't need surgery, but he'll be in a cast for 7-10 days and won't be ready for baseball activities again until well into April. It will obviously be quite a while after that before he's ready to play in a major league game. Steven Moya is likely to handle right field while Martinez is on the shelf.
Mar 24
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Kyle Ryan
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
9
Anibal Sanchez
10
Mike Pelfrey
