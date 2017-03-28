Mike Pelfrey | Starting Pitcher | #37 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (33) / 1/14/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Wichita State Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Tigers are willing to eat the entirety of Mike Pelfrey's $8 million salary in order to move him in a trade. Pelfrey never had a real shot at a rotation spot this spring, and he's struggled with a 7.36 ERA. It appears the Tigers would rather just free up the roster spot than try him out in long relief. While Detroit might be trying to deal him, he'll probably just wind up being released. Pelfrey held a 5.07 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 2016. Source: Detroit Free Press

Mike Pelfrey gave up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 7-5 win over the Braves on Saturday. He has a chance to grab the fifth rotation slot in Detroit but so far has been unable to capitalize on the opportunity. He is sitting on a 7.11 ERA through 12 2/3 innings of spring action. Anibal Sanchez has done his best to pitch himself out of the rotation but Pelfrey hasn't been much better. He spent most of last season in the rotation and turned in a 4-10 record with a 5.07 ERA in 24 games (22 starts).

Mike Pelfrey was perfect for three innings out of the pen Sunday against the Mets. Pelfrey entered with a 12.00 ERA in six innings for the spring. He can't be ruled out of the Tigers' rotation mix just yet, as Anibal Sanchez has been dreadful and Matt Boyd has been merely OK. Still, it'd be best for the Tigers if someone besides Pelfrey won the gig.