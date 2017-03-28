Player Page

Mike Pelfrey | Starting Pitcher | #37

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/14/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Wichita State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Tigers are willing to eat the entirety of Mike Pelfrey's $8 million salary in order to move him in a trade.
Pelfrey never had a real shot at a rotation spot this spring, and he's struggled with a 7.36 ERA. It appears the Tigers would rather just free up the roster spot than try him out in long relief. While Detroit might be trying to deal him, he'll probably just wind up being released. Pelfrey held a 5.07 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 2016. Mar 28 - 7:54 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET24224100011916076674656005.071.73
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Toledo(INT)AAA220006.1126603008.5261.895
