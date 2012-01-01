Jose De Leon | Starting Pitcher | #87 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (24) / 8/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Southern University Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 24 (0) / LA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jose De Leon scattered three hits and one walk while adding five strikeouts over 2 2/3 shutout innings Saturday in Puerto Rico’s win over Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico remains undefeated at the WBC. Venezuela loaded the bases against De Leon in the second inning but he escaped the jam with an inning-ending double play. De Leon’s strikeout victims included Jose Altuve (twice), Robinson Chirinos, Alcides Escobar and Ender Inciarte. Puerto Rico is headed to the semifinals, where they’ll face the Netherlands Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Rays optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Triple-A Durham. De Leon struggled in his two spring outings, surrendering seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings of work. The Rays acquired him from the Dodgers in a mid-January trade. In four starts with Los Angeles last season, he pitched to a rough 6.35 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 15/7 K/BB ratio across 17 frames. Those numbers are less than encouraging, but De Leon has performed at the minor league level -- he posted a 2.61 ERA and 111/20 K/BB ratio in 86 1/3 innings (16 starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season -- and he figures to receive a call-up down the road this season.

Jose De Leon has been added to Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic roster. He's replacing Miguel Mejia on the roster. De Leon just pitched for the Rays on Monday, so he wouldn't be available to pitch for his native country for a few days. Source: Kyle Glaser on Twitter