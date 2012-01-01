Player Page

Jose De Leon | Starting Pitcher | #87

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Southern University
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 24 (0) / LA
Jose De Leon scattered three hits and one walk while adding five strikeouts over 2 2/3 shutout innings Saturday in Puerto Rico’s win over Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic.
Puerto Rico remains undefeated at the WBC. Venezuela loaded the bases against De Leon in the second inning but he escaped the jam with an inning-ending double play. De Leon’s strikeout victims included Jose Altuve (twice), Robinson Chirinos, Alcides Escobar and Ender Inciarte. Puerto Rico is headed to the semifinals, where they’ll face the Netherlands Monday at Dodger Stadium. Mar 18 - 8:38 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA44200017191712715006.351.53
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA161671086.161292520111002.606.938
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Ryne Stanek
9Jose Alvarado
10Kevin Gadea
11Tommy Hunter
12Jumbo Diaz
13Dana Eveland
14Justin Marks
 

 