Player Results
Article Results
Yankees and A's reach stalemate in Gray talks
Grand gesture: Martinez's slam downs Cards
Rangers seek Verdugo in Darvish talks
Godley stymies Cards over seven scoreless
O'Grady shuts out Reds over seven innings
Kyle Schwarber triples, homers twice vs. CWS
Report: Nationals scouting Rosenthal and Pham
Rangers inform teams they're shopping Darvish
Yankees 'leading the pack' for Sonny Gray
Report: Rangers undecided on trading Darvish
D'Backs and Red Sox interested in Kintzler
Martin Prado weighing season-ending surgery
No Kaepernick: Ravens sign QB 'David Olson'
Jerry expects Elliott decision 'imminently'
Bolts 'optimistic' Williams can avoid surgery
Hue: Kizer progressing faster than expected
Panthers peppering McCaffrey w/ short passes
Sammy Watkins (foot) avoids PUP to start camp
Martavis hopes to finalize reinstatement soon
Le'Veon Bell a no-show for opening of camp
Jordan Reed also dealing with ankle soreness
Saints nab Orlando Franklin with 1-year deal
John Lynch: Carlos Hyde 'looks tremendous'
Jordan Matthews 'full go' for training camp
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Lacroix keeps points lead after Saskatoon
Kennington: Runner-up in both Twin 100s
L.P. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's Twin 100s results
J.F. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Alex Tagliani: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Adam Martin: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Simone: 10th in NPS points after Saskatoon
Gary Klutt: Pinty's Twin 100s results
RFR’s No. 60 Ford set to make 600th NXS start
Donald Theetge: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Mark Dilley: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
Schniederjans makes it five atop RBC board
Chappell bags two eagles en route to co-lead
Matt Every opens RBC with a blemish-free 65
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
Hagy hangs a low number to share R1 lead
B. Watson blemish-free 66 in R1 of the RBC
Swafford sets the early target at Glen Abbey
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
James Hahn puts on a clinic in R1 of the RBC
Estes fires out of the gate w/ bogey-free 67
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
Gophers pick up ex-Bama DT Smith via transfer
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Edward Paredes
(R)
Eric Stults
(S)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Josh Fields
(R)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Cody Bellinger
(1B)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Michael Medina
(OF)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Alex Verdugo | Outfielder | #83
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/15/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (0) / LA
Latest News
Recent News
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, if the Dodgers are willing to offer OF prospect Alex Verdugo in a trade, Yu Darvish is "probably going to L.A."
Things seem to be heating up on the Darvish front now that the Rangers are officially shopping him. Per Feinsand, the Astros probably wouldn't bite on a rental while the Nats, who just lost Stephen Strasburg to a forearm injury, are not in the running for Darvish. The Dodgers, however, are known to covet the right-hander, though acquiring Darvish would likely cost them their best prospect. Verdugo was held out of the lineup at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, though the Dodgers are claiming it was a scheduled day off. Verdugo, who has hit .328 across 341 at-bats for OKC this season, is listed at No. 28 on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects.
Jul 27 - 11:42 PM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo went 3-for-4 on Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
With those three hits, Verdugo now is hitting .322 on the season with a (more importantly) .398 on-base percentage to go with it. Perhaps the most impressive stat this year for the left-handed outfielder is that he's walking more than he's striking out, with 27 walks and 24 strikeouts. That bodes well for his future, and he definitely has the offensive potential to hit at or near the top of a lineup someday.
Jun 16 - 1:51 PM
Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a double on Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
He also scored a run. Verdugo still isn't hitting for power, but it's tough to complain too much about a .321 average and a .402 on-base percentage. There is average power potential in his left-handed bat, so the homers should start to come. Even if they don't, he might have a chance to play everyday because of the advanced hit tool.
May 25 - 1:35 PM
Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo went 3-for-4 on Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Verdugo also scored two runs, and drew a walk as well. With Cody Bellinger up and crushing big-league pitching, Verdugo is the Dodgers top offensive prospect in their system. The hit tool is plus, and while there isn't much power, he should hit enough doubles to compensate. At some point in 2017, you should see him get a chance to hit at the highest level.
May 22 - 1:02 PM
Rangers seek Verdugo in Darvish talks
Jul 27 - 11:42 PM
Three hits for Verdugo
Jun 16 - 1:51 PM
Two hits for Verdugo
May 25 - 1:35 PM
Three hits for Verdugo
May 22 - 1:02 PM
More Alex Verdugo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Darvish
TEX
(3293)
2
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3230)
3
S. Gray
OAK
(3062)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(3000)
5
J. Garcia
MIN
(2817)
6
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2779)
7
E. Nunez
BOS
(2569)
8
R. Devers
BOS
(2521)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(2187)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2076)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
89
341
112
20
4
4
51
58
41
35
8
1
.328
.401
.446
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Adrian Gonzalez
10-Day DL
Adrian Gonzalez (back) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week.
Gonzalez ran curves without issue on Tuesday as he continues to progress in his recovery from a herniated disc. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the veteran first baseman will spend at least one week taking at-bats in the minors, which pegs his return for sometime in mid-August. He'll probably be a bench bat for Los Angeles down the stretch.
Jul 25
3
Rob Segedin
10-Day DL
Rob Segedin (wrist) need surgery on his wrist, not on his injured toe, the Dodgers clarified on Friday.
Segedin has been battling turf toe for the past month, but it turns out he needs corrective surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.
May 27
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Chris Taylor
2
Franklin Gutierrez
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with ankylosis spondylitis.
It's something Gutierrez has dealt with before and he just hasn't been feeling well enough to play. Mike Freeman has replaced him on the roster.
Jun 25
3
Andre Ethier
60-Day DL
Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts said Friday that he doesn't expect Andre Ethier (back) to rejoin the club until after rosters expand in September.
Ethier has yet to make his season debut due to a lingering back issue. He should't be on any fantasy rosters at this point.
Jul 21
4
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Kershaw suffered the injury during Sunday's start against the Braves. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported earlier Monday that the initial prognosis has Kershaw missing 4-6 weeks, but more will be known after he's examined by Dr. Robert Watkins. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that it's "not a disc issue" with Kershaw this time like he had last season, which cost him a couple months.
Jul 24
2
Rich Hill
Sidelined
Rich Hill yielded just two earned runs, six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings in a victory against the Braves on Saturday.
Hill said after the game that he is dealing with a respiratory ailment. It's uncertain if the illness will force him to miss his next scheduled start, but he'll have a week to rest before he is expected to take the hill against the rival Giants next Saturday.
Jul 23
3
Alex Wood
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right hand.
McCarthy threw a bullpen session Sunday in hopes that his blister wouldn't keep him from starting Tuesday, but obviously it's not in good enough shape yet. Kenta Maeda will start Tuesday instead.
Jul 24
6
Kenta Maeda
7
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) will make his third minor league rehab start Saturday with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Kazmir has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings through his first two starts, though he has struck out just one batter. He threw 53 pitches in his last outing, so he's still in the process of getting stretched out. The veteran southpaw has yet to pitch in the majors this year due to a hip injury and arm fatigue.
Jul 7
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Brandon Morrow
4
Adam Liberatore
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tightness.
Liberatore just returned last week from a left triceps issue and could now be looking at a pretty lengthy absence. He's headed back to Los Angeles for an examination by team doctors. The lefty reliever has been limited to four appearances at the major league level in 2017.
Jun 1
5
Luis Avilan
6
Chris Hatcher
10-Day DL
Chris Hatcher (shoulder) received a cortisone injection earlier this week.
Manager Dave Roberts previously said he expected Hatcher back shortly after the All-Star break but now that's in question. He's been on the shelf for two weeks while battling thoracic inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
Jul 8
7
Grant Dayton
8
Ross Stripling
9
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
10
Brock Stewart
11
Josh Fields
12
Edward Paredes
13
Josh Ravin
