Player Page

Weather | Roster

Alex Verdugo | Outfielder | #83

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/15/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (0) / LA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, if the Dodgers are willing to offer OF prospect Alex Verdugo in a trade, Yu Darvish is "probably going to L.A."
Things seem to be heating up on the Darvish front now that the Rangers are officially shopping him. Per Feinsand, the Astros probably wouldn't bite on a rental while the Nats, who just lost Stephen Strasburg to a forearm injury, are not in the running for Darvish. The Dodgers, however, are known to covet the right-hander, though acquiring Darvish would likely cost them their best prospect. Verdugo was held out of the lineup at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, though the Dodgers are claiming it was a scheduled day off. Verdugo, who has hit .328 across 341 at-bats for OKC this season, is listed at No. 28 on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects. Jul 27 - 11:42 PM
Source: Mark Feinsand on Twitter
More Alex Verdugo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA8934111220445158413581.328.401.446
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Cody Bellinger
2Adrian Gonzalez
3Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Chris Taylor
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4Andrew Toles
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Alex Wood
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Kenta Maeda
7Scott Kazmir
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Brandon Morrow
4Adam Liberatore
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Grant Dayton
8Ross Stripling
9Yimi Garcia
10Brock Stewart
11Josh Fields
12Edward Paredes
13Josh Ravin
 

 