According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, if the Dodgers are willing to offer OF prospect Alex Verdugo in a trade, Yu Darvish is "probably going to L.A."

Things seem to be heating up on the Darvish front now that the Rangers are officially shopping him. Per Feinsand, the Astros probably wouldn't bite on a rental while the Nats, who just lost Stephen Strasburg to a forearm injury, are not in the running for Darvish. The Dodgers, however, are known to covet the right-hander, though acquiring Darvish would likely cost them their best prospect. Verdugo was held out of the lineup at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, though the Dodgers are claiming it was a scheduled day off. Verdugo, who has hit .328 across 341 at-bats for OKC this season, is listed at No. 28 on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects.