Carlos Quentin | Outfielder

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (34) / 8/28/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Red Sox sign OF/DH Carlos Quentin to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Apparently he's not ready to retire just yet. Quentin didn't play last season after failing to make the Twins' Opening Day roster out of spring training. The 34-year-old hit .177/.284/.315 in 155 plate appearances with the Padres during his last stint in the majors in 2015. We're not expecting much, but the Red Sox are willing to see if there's anything left in the tank. Feb 8 - 1:51 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 