Carlos Quentin | Outfielder

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Red Sox to sign Carlos Quentin
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
Pack release James Starks after seven seasons
Falcons expect Trufant extension 'very soon'
Dimitroff optimistic about extending Freeman
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Klay Thompson (personal) will play Wednesday
Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable Thursday
Evan Turner (hand) hoping to avoid surgery
Cody Zeller (quad) questionable for Thursday
Myles Turner (illness) not on injury report
Caris LeVert (knee) not on the injury report
Dragan Bender set to undergo ankle surgery
Quincy Acy (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Thaddeus Young (wrist) out Wednesday vs. CLE
Ramon Sessions (knee) undergoes surgery
Dion Waiters (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
Kenneth Faried (personal) will start vs. ATL
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Jake Allen shuts out Senators on Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
Brad Keselowski 3rd-best at Texas
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
Attorney may bring lawsuit against Minnesota
Mixon didn't receive Rd. 1 grade from board
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Fernando Abad
(R)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Carlos Quentin | Outfielder
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 8/28/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox sign OF/DH Carlos Quentin to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Apparently he's not ready to retire just yet. Quentin didn't play last season after failing to make the Twins' Opening Day roster out of spring training. The 34-year-old hit .177/.284/.315 in 155 plate appearances with the Padres during his last stint in the majors in 2015. We're not expecting much, but the Red Sox are willing to see if there's anything left in the tank.
Feb 8 - 1:51 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Twins general manager Terry Ryan said Monday that Carlos Quentin appears likely to retire.
Quentin was granted his release Monday after he refused an assignment to Triple-A Rochester. The 33-year-old batted .250 (9-for-36) with two home runs and an .833 OPS over 15 games this spring, but it wasn't enough to win a roster spot. He previously announced his retirement last May and appears ready to walk away for good this time.
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Source:
Twins.mlb.com
Twins released OF Carlos Quentin.
Quentin refused an assignment to the minor league side of Twins camp and will instead pursue other opportunities. The veteran outfielder did hit the ball well in Grapefruit League play, but there probably isn't going to be a team out there willing to offer him a guaranteed major league roster spot. Quentin, 33, hit .177/.284/.315 in 155 plate appearances last year with the Padres.
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Twins re-assigned OFs Carlos Quentin and Darin Mastroianni, INF James Beresford, C Juan Centeno and LHP Dan Runzler to minor league camp.
No huge surprises among this group of cuts, though Quentin did prove to be capable at the dish in his comeback attempt. He hit .281/.368/.563 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in 38 plate appearances. It's unclear if he'll want to continue playing at Triple-A or will want to look for an opportunity elsewhere.
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 10:11:00 AM
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Feb 8 - 1:51 PM
Carlos Quentin likely to retire again
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Twins release veteran OF Carlos Quentin
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Twins reassign Quentin, four others to minors
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 10:11:00 AM
More Carlos Quentin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Romo
SF
(3262)
2
C. Carter
MLW
(2709)
3
R. Weeks
TB
(2460)
4
J. Blevins
NYM
(2355)
5
J. Hammel
CHC
(1976)
6
J. Smith
CHC
(1767)
7
J. Kang
PIT
(1765)
8
D. Ackley
LAA
(1662)
9
L. Morrison
TB
(1638)
10
B. Park
MIN
(1583)
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Carlos Quentin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Carlos Quentin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carlos Quentin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Carlos Quentin's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
Sidelined
Blake Swihart said his ankle is "perfect" and won't have any impact on his catching.
He wound up missing the last four months of the 2016 season after injuring his ankle in left field. Swihart said he's done playing the outfield and will return to his usual position behind the plate this year. He's spent the offseason honing his catching skills under the tutelage of catching instructor Dana LeVangie and former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek. Swihart will face competition from Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez in spring training.
Jan 21
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds.
He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.
Dec 17
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic.
Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.
Jan 19
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday that he expects Steven Wright (shoulder) to be ready for the beginning of spring training.
Wright is still rehabbing bursitis and rotator cuff irritation in his pitching shoulder, but he's currently throwing from 90 feet without any apparent issues. The knuckleballer first injured his shoulder during a pinch-running appearance back in August and it lingered for the rest of the season, although he didn't undergo surgery. It's something to keep an eye on going forward, but for now it doesn't look like an issue that will hinder Wright.
Jan 20
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract.
The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Dec 16
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farell said Friday that Carson Smith (elbow) could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox in late May or early June.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery in May and has received glowing reports thus far in his recovery. A return in late May would be just over 12 months after undergoing the procedure. The 27-year-old was a dominant late-inning force before his injury and should provide a major boost to the Red Sox' bullpen upon his return.
Jan 20
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Mike Napoli returns to the Rangers while a fellow free agent slugger finds a home as well.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
»
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
»
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
»
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Red Sox to sign Carlos Quentin
»
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
»
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
»
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
»
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
»
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
»
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
»
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
»
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
»
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
»
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
»
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
