Kendall Graveman | Starting Pitcher | #49 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (26) / 12/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 202 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kendall Graveman has been named the Opening Day starter for the Athletics. A's manager Bob Melvin made that announcement Thursday in camp, adding that Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton will follow Graveman in the club's season-opening series against the Angels. The fourth and fifth spots are to be determined. Graveman, 26, posted a relatively underwhelming 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 108/47 K/BB ratio in 186 innings (31 starts) last season for Oakland. He'll make for a decent streaming option at times in standard fantasy leagues. Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter

Kendall Graveman pitched well in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings. Graveman struck out six without walking a batter. As far as tune-up starts go, these are encouraging results. He posted a 4.11 ERA across 31 starts a year ago. He has low-grade appeal in deep AL-only formats, though that is dulled somewhat given his lack of strikeout prowess. Graveman fanned just 108 batters in 186 innings during the past campaign.

Kendall Graveman surrendered three runs in 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s Cactus League start against the Reds. Graveman came into Monday’s outing with six scoreless frames (this includes an exhibition start against Italy) over his first three outings this spring. Brandon Dixon did all of the damage against him in this one, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Coming off a 4.11 ERA over 31 starts last season, Gravemen will need to strike out more batters to be an impact starter in standard mixed fantasy leagues.