Kendall Graveman | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 202
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Kendall Graveman has been named the Opening Day starter for the Athletics.
A's manager Bob Melvin made that announcement Thursday in camp, adding that Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton will follow Graveman in the club's season-opening series against the Angels. The fourth and fifth spots are to be determined. Graveman, 26, posted a relatively underwhelming 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 108/47 K/BB ratio in 186 innings (31 starts) last season for Oakland. He'll make for a decent streaming option at times in standard fantasy leagues. Mar 23 - 1:15 PM
Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK3131101100186196878547108214.111.31
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
4Matt McBride
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
2Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Alejandro De Aza
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Raul Alcantara
9Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Simon Castro
9Ross Detwiler
 

 