Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Raisel Iglesias injured elbow, hips in shower
Zobrist (neck) out of CHC lineup again Thurs
Brad Boxberger (lat) shut down for one week
Huntington: Kang won't be ready for opener
Strasburg in line for Nats' Opening Day start
Ian Kinsler cracks two-run homer in WBC win
Marcus Stroman dazzles in WBC finals victory
Ben Revere goes deep in win over Mariners
Danny Salazar rocked in loss to Colorado
Nate Karns fans nine over six shutout innings
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
T.J. Warren (foot) listed as questionable
Alan Williams (illness) expects to play
Hassan Whiteside goes through shootaround
Paul Millsap (knee) ruled out for Friday
Rudy Gobert scores 35 pts, makes 13-of-14 FGs
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points in win
X-rays negative on Derrick Rose's left foot
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 35
Kyrie Irving scores 33 points in 27 minutes
J.R. Smith goes 1-of-7 from field as starter
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 29 pts, makes 9-of-16
Paul George scores 37 points in loss to BOS
Roman Polak suspended two games for boarding
Islanders summon Jaroslav Halak on Thursday
Ryan Strome out reg. season with broken wrist
Bernier makes 29 saves in win over Oilers
Polak to have disciplinary hearing on Thu
Anders Lee scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
William Nylander extends point streak to nine
Paul Stastny week-to-week with LBI
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Service King 300 advance
3 wins at ACS for Kyle Busch
Austin Dillon mostly strong on two-milers
Landon Cassill steadily increasing at ACS
Auto Club is important to Daniel Suarez
DiBenedetto: A pleasant surprise in CA
Kevin Harvick loses crew chief for 1 race
Keselowski penalized for Phoenix infraction
Gaughan has success at Auto Club Speedway
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 advance
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
Chargers put Mahomes through private workout
Panthers bringing in David Njoku for a visit
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
Caplan: TE David Njoku visited the Bucs
Saints put Mahomes through a private workout
Trubisky draws an Aaron Rodgers comparison
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Simon Castro
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Kendall Graveman | Starting Pitcher | #49
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 202
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kendall Graveman has been named the Opening Day starter for the Athletics.
A's manager Bob Melvin made that announcement Thursday in camp, adding that Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton will follow Graveman in the club's season-opening series against the Angels. The fourth and fifth spots are to be determined. Graveman, 26, posted a relatively underwhelming 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 108/47 K/BB ratio in 186 innings (31 starts) last season for Oakland. He'll make for a decent streaming option at times in standard fantasy leagues.
Mar 23 - 1:15 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Kendall Graveman pitched well in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings.
Graveman struck out six without walking a batter. As far as tune-up starts go, these are encouraging results. He posted a 4.11 ERA across 31 starts a year ago. He has low-grade appeal in deep AL-only formats, though that is dulled somewhat given his lack of strikeout prowess. Graveman fanned just 108 batters in 186 innings during the past campaign.
Mar 18 - 6:31 PM
Kendall Graveman surrendered three runs in 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s Cactus League start against the Reds.
Graveman came into Monday’s outing with six scoreless frames (this includes an exhibition start against Italy) over his first three outings this spring. Brandon Dixon did all of the damage against him in this one, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Coming off a 4.11 ERA over 31 starts last season, Gravemen will need to strike out more batters to be an impact starter in standard mixed fantasy leagues.
Mar 13 - 6:33 PM
Kendall Graveman spun three shutout innings Wednesday in a win over Italy, giving up just one hit and one walk.
He also recorded three strikeouts. Graveman allowed a two-out double to Daniel Descalso in the first inning but that was the only trouble he ran into. Including Wednesday’s gem, Graveman has now pitched six scoreless innings to start the spring. Last year was a mixed bag for the right-hander but perhaps a breakout is in order. He enters 2017 with a career 4.08 ERA in 57 big league appearances (52 starts).
Mar 8 - 7:28 PM
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Mar 23 - 1:15 PM
Mar 23 - 1:15 PM
Graveman sharp over six innings vs. Padres
Mar 18 - 6:31 PM
Mar 18 - 6:31 PM
Graveman gives up three runs vs. Reds
Mar 13 - 6:33 PM
Mar 13 - 6:33 PM
Kendall Graveman sharp in win over Italy
Mar 8 - 7:28 PM
Mar 8 - 7:28 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
31
31
10
11
0
0
186
196
87
85
47
108
2
1
4.11
1.31
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
4
Matt McBride
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4, scored one run and drove in two in a spring win over the Reds on Thursday.
He now has a .357 batting average and .900 OPS in 14 at-bats in Cactus League play. He is penciled in as the starter at second base on the Athletics' depth chart. Lowrie hit just .263/.314/.322 with two home runs in 87 games last year.
Mar 9
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
Sidelined
Joe Wendle (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Thursday for the first time in more than a week.
Wendle has been held out of Cactus League action since March 7 because of a shoulder injury. A recent MRI showed no structural issues, but the 26-year-old probably won't make Oakland's roster anyway.
Mar 23
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
Sidelined
Jake Smolinski had his labrum repaired and a bursectomy procedure during his shoulder surgery Thursday.
Smolinski will be in a sling for four weeks and probably won't be an option in the A's outfield until June at the earlier. He was a favorite to win the last spot on the team's bench. Alejandro De Aza is one option there now, but the A's could grab someone on waivers at the end of the month.
Mar 17
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
Sidelined
Sonny Gray (lat) will make around 20 throws from 60 feet and 15 from 75 feet on Wednesday.
Gray strained his lat on March 7. While he was initially expected to be shut down completely for three weeks, he received the all-clear to start a throwing program after undergoing his two-week check-up. Gray was making tosses from 60 and 75 feet on Tuesday and will do likewise on Wednesday. These are clear positive steps, but he is unlikely to make his regular-season debut until mid-April at the earliest.
Mar 22
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
Sidelined
Daniel Mengden will be in a walking boot for six weeks after undergoing right foot surgery on Tuesday.
Mengden fractured his medial tibial sesamoid bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session at home on January 31. The surgery, which was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner, involved a sesamoidectomy. It's unclear how soon he'll be ready to pitch after shedding the walking boot. The injury makes it more likely that Andrew Triggs will begin the year as the fifth starter. Mengden, who turns 24 this month, posted a 6.50 ERA over 14 starts as a rookie in 2016.
Feb 8
8
Raul Alcantara
9
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw all of his pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt had the operation last May and has progressed without any setbacks so far during his rehab. He hopes to be an option for the A's around midseason.
Mar 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
Sidelined
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday.
Doolittle has been brought along slowly this spring due to his past shoulder issues, but he was cleared for game action after getting through a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. The left-hander will likely begin the campaign in a setup role but is a threat to possibly nab some saves if he can stay healthy.
Mar 12
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Simon Castro
9
Ross Detwiler
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Mar 23
Nate Grimm discusses Greg Bird's new title, Carlos Martinez's Opening Day honor and a US win in the WBC in Thursday's Spring Training Daily.
