Tommy Pham | Outfielder | #28 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (29) / 3/8/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 214 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 16 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Tommy Pham went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and a stolen base as the Cardinals defeated the Braves 6-4 in 14 innings on Sunday. Pham contributed a solo shot to the Cardinals' three-run third inning and he gave St. Louis the lead for good with a two-run bomb off Braves reliever Josh Collmenter in the top of the 14th. The 29-year-old outfielder was raking at Triple-A Memphis and he's now 6-for-12 with three home runs through his first three games this season at the major league level. Pham should continue to see starts in the outfield while Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) and Jose Martinez (groin) are sidelined. Dexter Fowler is also working through a minor shoulder injury. There's some legitimate mixed-league upside here with Pham.

In his first game since his recall from the minors, Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double against the Braves on Friday. The Cardinals compiled a season-high 16 hits and tied their season-high with 10 runs in the victory. Pham was hitting .283/.371/.500 with four homers, 19 RBI, and six steals through 25 games with Triple-A Memphis prior to his call-up and should see at least part-time at-bats in the Cardinals’ outfield with Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) and Dexter Fowler (shoulder) sidelined. He’s worth a look in NL-only formats.

Cardinals recalled OF Tommy Pham from Triple-A Memphis. Pham was off to a .283/.371/.500 start with four homers and six steals at Memphis. With Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) and Dexter Fowler (shoulder) sidelined, Pham should see some starts in the Cards' outfield.