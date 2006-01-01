Player Page

Tommy Pham | Outfielder | #28

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/8/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 214
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 16 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Tommy Pham went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and a stolen base as the Cardinals defeated the Braves 6-4 in 14 innings on Sunday.
Pham contributed a solo shot to the Cardinals' three-run third inning and he gave St. Louis the lead for good with a two-run bomb off Braves reliever Josh Collmenter in the top of the 14th. The 29-year-old outfielder was raking at Triple-A Memphis and he's now 6-for-12 with three home runs through his first three games this season at the major league level. Pham should continue to see starts in the outfield while Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) and Jose Martinez (groin) are sidelined. Dexter Fowler is also working through a minor shoulder injury. There's some legitimate mixed-league upside here with Pham. May 7 - 5:57 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final54.800231200010020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
272101211300.286.444.8571.302
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000030
201600000660
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 7@ ATL15400232101000.800.8332.000
May 6@ ATL13000000120000.000.250.000
May 5@ ATL14210121010010.500.6001.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA2592268041917132163.283.371.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Aledmys Diaz
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 