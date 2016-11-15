A.J. Hinch | Catcher Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (42) / 5/15/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals must send two top draft picks to the Astros and pay a $2 million fine as punishment for former scouting director Chris Correa hacking into the Astros' player information database. Correa was sentenced last year to 46 months in prison for corporate espionage, and now Major League Baseball has concluded its own investigation by permanently banning him from baseball. Houston will get the 56th and 75th overall picks in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, along with $1.8 million in budgetary funds that come with those draft slots. St. Louis won't make its first selection until 94th overall. It's an unprecedented punishment, though some higher-ups from other organizations are already complaining to national reporters that the Cardinals got off light. St. Louis lost its first-round pick in 2017 with the December signing of free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler. The club had four of the top 70 selections in 2016. Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have hired Alex Cora as their new bench coach. He'll replace Trey Hillman, who left to manage the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization. Cora, who played 14 seasons in the majors, was a candidate for multiple managerial openings this offseason. He has worked in radio and TV for ESPN and ESPN Deportes since his retirement and has also served as general manager for Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas in the Caribbean Series. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Evan Drellich of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow was given a contract extension sometime within the last year. Contract situations with front office members often go unreported, so it's not a surprise that they did this quietly. Luhnow has had issues during his tenure as GM of the Astros, most notably the Brady Aiken fiasco and the "Ground Control" leaks, but the team has successfully rebuilt their farm system and is in a much better spot than they were before Luhnow arrived. Source: Houston Chronicle