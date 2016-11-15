Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Tyler Heineman
(C)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Jon Singleton
(1B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Derek Fisher
(OF)
Brian Holmes
(S)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Doug Fister
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Cy Sneed
(S)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Edison Frias
(S)
Jordan Jankowski
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
George Springer
(OF)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Alejandro Garcia
(OF)
Jon Kemmer
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Max Stassi
(C)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(DH)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Garrett Stubbs
(C)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Ramon Laureano
(OF)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Preston Tucker
(DH)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
J.D. Davis
(3B)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Francis Martes
(S)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Aaron West
(R)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Brian McCann
(C)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Tyler White
(1B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
A.J. Hinch | Catcher
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 5/15/1974
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals must send two top draft picks to the Astros and pay a $2 million fine as punishment for former scouting director Chris Correa hacking into the Astros' player information database.
Correa was sentenced last year to 46 months in prison for corporate espionage, and now Major League Baseball has concluded its own investigation by permanently banning him from baseball. Houston will get the 56th and 75th overall picks in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, along with $1.8 million in budgetary funds that come with those draft slots. St. Louis won't make its first selection until 94th overall. It's an unprecedented punishment, though some higher-ups from other organizations are already complaining to national reporters that the Cardinals got off light. St. Louis lost its first-round pick in 2017 with the December signing of free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler. The club had four of the top 70 selections in 2016.
Jan 30 - 2:04 PM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have hired Alex Cora as their new bench coach.
He'll replace Trey Hillman, who left to manage the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization. Cora, who played 14 seasons in the majors, was a candidate for multiple managerial openings this offseason. He has worked in radio and TV for ESPN and ESPN Deportes since his retirement and has also served as general manager for Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas in the Caribbean Series.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Evan Drellich of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow was given a contract extension sometime within the last year.
Contract situations with front office members often go unreported, so it's not a surprise that they did this quietly. Luhnow has had issues during his tenure as GM of the Astros, most notably the Brady Aiken fiasco and the "Ground Control" leaks, but the team has successfully rebuilt their farm system and is in a much better spot than they were before Luhnow arrived.
Tue, Dec 9, 2014 08:35:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Astros manager A.J. Hinch rounded out his coaching staff on Friday by adding Dave Hudgens as his hitting coach.
Hudgens formerly served in the same capacity for the Mets before being let go midway through the 2014 season. Hinch also announced Friday that Gary Pettis will serve as his third base coach and oufield/baserunning coach. Rich Dauer, who spent the past two seasons as the manager at Double-A San Antonio in the Padres organization, will work as the first base coach and infield instructor.
Fri, Oct 17, 2014 07:57:00 PM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Jan 30 - 2:04 PM
Alex Cora hired as Astros' bench coach
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Astros have given GM Luhnow an extension
Tue, Dec 9, 2014 08:35:00 PM
Astros hire Dave Hudgens as hitting coach
Fri, Oct 17, 2014 07:57:00 PM
More A.J. Hinch Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
A.J. Hinch's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
A.J. Hinch's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View A.J. Hinch's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
A.J. Hinch's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers' agent, Scott Boras, said that there has been no medical indication that his client's elbow injury will have an effect on the 2017 season.
"There's nothing from the doctors that we've heard that would suggest that there's going to be any problem for '17," Boras said. McCullers was forced out of action in early August due to a mild elbow sprain, one which kept him on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season. He did progress to throwing a bullpen session in late September, but the Astros ultimately decided it would be best for his long-term prospects not to push the issue. GM Jeff Luhnow has said that he expects McCullers to be fully recovered by spring training.
Nov 9
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
»
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
»
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
»
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
»
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
»
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
»
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
»
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
»
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
»
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
»
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
»
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
»
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
