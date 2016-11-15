Player Page

A.J. Hinch | Catcher

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/15/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals must send two top draft picks to the Astros and pay a $2 million fine as punishment for former scouting director Chris Correa hacking into the Astros' player information database.
Correa was sentenced last year to 46 months in prison for corporate espionage, and now Major League Baseball has concluded its own investigation by permanently banning him from baseball. Houston will get the 56th and 75th overall picks in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, along with $1.8 million in budgetary funds that come with those draft slots. St. Louis won't make its first selection until 94th overall. It's an unprecedented punishment, though some higher-ups from other organizations are already complaining to national reporters that the Cardinals got off light. St. Louis lost its first-round pick in 2017 with the December signing of free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler. The club had four of the top 70 selections in 2016. Jan 30 - 2:04 PM
Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 