Jung Ho Kang | Third Baseman | #16

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wildcard Round Rankings
Jan 4
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 4
Dose: Ugly Matchup in H-Town
Jan 4
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos to interview Anthony Lynn next week
Lions confirm Jim Caldwell will return in '17
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Watson critical of Knight's effort on defense
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
X-rays come back clean on JaMychal Green
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
Darren Collison scores 26 w/ seven dimes
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Timo Meier moves to top line Tuesday
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ross' inj history includes two meniscus tears
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
John Jaso
(1B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Steven Brault
(S)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Josh Outman
(R)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Phil Coke
(R)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Drew Hutchison
(R)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jung Ho Kang | Third Baseman | #16
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/5/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2015 / UDFA / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $5.5 million club option ($250,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jung Ho Kang was dropped from South Korea's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
South Korea manager Kim In-sik previously indicated that he was leaning toward doing so after Kang fleed the scene of a DUI last month, but the final decision was made after he met with his coaches at the Korea Baseball Organization headquarters in Seoul. "As we all know, Kang has had some issues," Kim said at a press conference following the meeting. "So our coaching staff made this call (to drop him)." Kang has now had three DUI arrests since 2009 and is reportedly facing indictment for the most recent incident.
Jan 4 - 9:48 AM
Source:
Yonhap News
South Korea's WBC manager, In-sik Kim, told Yonhap News on Monday that he's leaning toward removing Jung Ho Kang from the team's roster.
Kim cited Kang's recent DUI arrest -- his third such offense -- as the reason. "Kang Jung-ho is a great player, but I've started to wonder if it's worth the trouble taking him to the WBC (amid falling public opinion)," Kim said. "Personally, I am leaning toward taking Kang off the roster." Kim added that he may put Seung Hwan Oh on the roster instead of Kang after initially leaving him off due to Oh's past illegal overseas gambling charges.
Jan 2 - 10:17 PM
Source:
Yonhap News
Police officials in Seoul, South Korea confirmed to YonHap News that Jung Ho Kang's recent DUI arrest was his third since 2009.
Which means he will be charged under the capital city's "three strikes law" and have his license revoked. Kang also fled the scene after this latest incident and tried to claim a friend was driving, but authorities analyzed the black box inside the vehicle and determined that to be a lie. Kang is obviously in very serious trouble, both in his native country and with the Pirates. Club president Frank Coonelly released a stern message last Thursday condemning the player's actions.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 09:42:00 AM
Source:
Yonhap News
Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement Thursday evening that the team is "extremely disappointed" in Jung Ho Kang and "in his decision process" after he was charged with fleeing the scene of a DUI accident in South Korea.
"We have been made aware of the very serious charges filed against Jung Ho Kang early Friday morning in Seoul, South Korea," Coonelly said in the statement from the team. "We are extremely disappointed in Jung Ho and in his decision process during this matter. I know first hand how foolish and dangerous it is to drive under the influence and am most thankful that, as we understand it, no one was injured. We will have further comment once we have been able to gather all of the relevant facts and speak with the player." According to the Yonhap News Agency, Kang reportedly fled the scene after hitting a guard rail on the way back to his hotel. A person who was also in the vehicle originally said that they were driving, but police later determined that Kang was behind the wheel after analyzing the vehicle's black box. Kang was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.084, above the legal limit of 0.05. More information should be available in the coming days.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 09:25:00 PM
Source:
Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
Jan 4 - 9:48 AM
Kang likely to be taken off WBC roster
Jan 2 - 10:17 PM
Kang's DUI in Korea was his third since '09
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 09:42:00 AM
Pirates release statement on Jung Ho Kang
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 09:25:00 PM
More Jung Ho Kang Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3688)
2
M. Napoli
CLE
(3438)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(3251)
4
M. Wieters
BAL
(2888)
5
J. Hammel
CHC
(2585)
6
B. Posey
SF
(2576)
7
D. Murphy
WAS
(2324)
8
G. Holland
KC
(2154)
9
E. Rodriguez
BOS
(2047)
10
E. Mujica
DET
(1960)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
103
318
81
19
0
21
62
45
36
79
3
1
.255
.354
.513
.867
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
92
0
1
Jung Ho Kang's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jung Ho Kang's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jung Ho Kang's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jung Ho Kang's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
16
48
7
0
0
2
7
5
7
11
0
1
.146
.246
.271
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
John Jaso
2
Josh Bell
3
Jason Rogers
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Ryan Vogelsong
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
12
Dan Runzler
13
Jason Stoffel
Headlines
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Nate Grimm takes a look at Jason Hammel's free agent case, Brian Dozier's trade market and more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
MLB Headlines
»
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
»
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
»
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
»
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
»
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
»
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
»
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
»
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
»
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
»
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
»
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
»
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
MLB Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved