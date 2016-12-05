Player Page

Jung Ho Kang | Third Baseman | #16

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Jung Ho Kang was dropped from South Korea's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
South Korea manager Kim In-sik previously indicated that he was leaning toward doing so after Kang fleed the scene of a DUI last month, but the final decision was made after he met with his coaches at the Korea Baseball Organization headquarters in Seoul. "As we all know, Kang has had some issues," Kim said at a press conference following the meeting. "So our coaching staff made this call (to drop him)." Kang has now had three DUI arrests since 2009 and is reportedly facing indictment for the most recent incident. Jan 4 - 9:48 AM
Source: Yonhap News
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10331881190216245367931.255.354.513.867
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600009201
Jung Ho Kang's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Indianapolis(INT)AAA164870027571101.146.246.271
Career Trajectory
 

 