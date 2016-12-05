Jung Ho Kang | Third Baseman | #16 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (29) / 4/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $5.5 million club option ($250,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Jung Ho Kang was dropped from South Korea's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. South Korea manager Kim In-sik previously indicated that he was leaning toward doing so after Kang fleed the scene of a DUI last month, but the final decision was made after he met with his coaches at the Korea Baseball Organization headquarters in Seoul. "As we all know, Kang has had some issues," Kim said at a press conference following the meeting. "So our coaching staff made this call (to drop him)." Kang has now had three DUI arrests since 2009 and is reportedly facing indictment for the most recent incident. Source: Yonhap News

South Korea's WBC manager, In-sik Kim, told Yonhap News on Monday that he's leaning toward removing Jung Ho Kang from the team's roster. Kim cited Kang's recent DUI arrest -- his third such offense -- as the reason. "Kang Jung-ho is a great player, but I've started to wonder if it's worth the trouble taking him to the WBC (amid falling public opinion)," Kim said. "Personally, I am leaning toward taking Kang off the roster." Kim added that he may put Seung Hwan Oh on the roster instead of Kang after initially leaving him off due to Oh's past illegal overseas gambling charges. Source: Yonhap News

Police officials in Seoul, South Korea confirmed to YonHap News that Jung Ho Kang's recent DUI arrest was his third since 2009. Which means he will be charged under the capital city's "three strikes law" and have his license revoked. Kang also fled the scene after this latest incident and tried to claim a friend was driving, but authorities analyzed the black box inside the vehicle and determined that to be a lie. Kang is obviously in very serious trouble, both in his native country and with the Pirates. Club president Frank Coonelly released a stern message last Thursday condemning the player's actions. Source: Yonhap News