Jeff Banister | Catcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
Team Roundup: Giants
Oct 3
Final 2017 MLB Power Rankings
Oct 3
Postseason Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
Team Roundup: Reds
Oct 2
Daily Dose: The Winners Are..
Oct 2
Top 2018 Prospects
Oct 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sherfy (triceps) on D'Backs WC Game roster
Arrieta (hamstring) lined up for NLDS Game 4
Hendricks to start Game 1 of NLDS for Cubs
Texas releases retired slugger Prince Fielder
Rangers pick up 2019 option on Jeff Banister
Scherzer (hamstring) not throwing off mound
Otani works two-hit shutout in last NPB start
Adam Wainwright has surgery on right elbow
Buxton to undergo tests for upper back injury
Gregorius hits three-run HR in Wild Card win
Robertson shines in relief, Yankees advance
Hill to start NLDS Game 2, Darvish in Gm. 3
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 5 Power Rankings
Oct 4
Week 4 AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 4
The NFL Week 5 Worksheet
Oct 4
Daily Dose: Hurry for Murray
Oct 4
Gurley, All or Nothing
Oct 4
Week 4 NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 3
Getting Defensive Week 5
Oct 3
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 5
Oct 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Forte (toe) still sidelined Wednesday
No. 1 pick DE Myles Garrett tweets 'I'm back'
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Davante Adams remains in concussion protocol
Luck practicing Wednesday, but out Week 5
Beckham (ankle, finger) practices Wednesday
Paul Perkins (ribs) practicing on Wednesday
Jamaal Williams (knee) says he's 'good' to go
Danny Trevathan's ban reduced to one game
Saints send RT Zach Strief to injured reserve
Chargers give up on 2016 third-rounder Tuerk
Ty Montgomery (ribs) vague on Week 5 status
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
Dominate Your Draft
Sep 30
Preseason News Recap Podcast
Sep 29
The Rookie Hype
Sep 29
Western Conference Sleepers
Sep 27
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) out Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting Wednesday vs. CHA
MRI comes back clean on Reggie Jackson
Marc Gasol to make preseason debut Monday
Blake Griffin scores 17 points with 3 steals
T.J. Warren scores 24 points in 23 minutes
Caleb Swanigan scores 18 points vs. Suns
Norman Powell (ankle) ruled out vs. LAC
Carmelo Anthony drops 19 in 20 minutes
Anthony Davis scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds
James Harden scores 16 w/ 10 assists
Chris Paul hands out 7 dimes in Rockets debut
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
Let's Get Underway
Oct 4
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 3
Rotoworld Staff Predictions
Oct 3
Roundtable Teaser
Oct 2
Podcast: Winnipeg Jets Preview
Oct 1
Podcast: Capitals Preview
Sep 30
Pod: Golden Knights Preview
Sep 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets ink Ehlers to 7-year contract extension
Sabres re-sign Jack Eichel to 8-yr, $80M deal
Eichel, Sabres closing in on huge extension
Tom Wilson gets 4-game ban for boarding
Shayne Gostisbehere says he's 'ready to go'
Erik Karlsson unlikely to be ready for opener
Canucks obtain Derrick Pouliot from Penguins
Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with LBI
Oilers set to open with Kailer Yamamoto
Report: CBJ re-sign RFA Anderson for 3 years
Shayne Gostisbehere on Flyers flight to SJ
Patric Hornqvist (hand) likely out for opener
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
Update: New Hampshire
Sep 23
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Coby 7th at Stafford, retains points lead
Bonsignore: Runner-up in Whelen Mods points
Solomito 5th at Stafford, 3rd in NWMT points
Ryan Preece: NAPA Fall Final runner-up
Rowan Pennink: NAPA Fall Final results
William Byron: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Dave Sapienza: NAPA Fall Final results
Bell holds points lead after second in Vegas
Matt Crafton: 7th at Vegas, 3rd in points
Sauter: 4th in points after 10th in Vegas
Chase Briscoe: 3rd at Vegas, 5th in points
Austin Cindric: Las Vegas 350 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele back in Napa for Safeway title defense
Past champ Bae returns after 104-week hiatus
Defending champion Hatton heads to Scotland
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Akron RB Ball (fibula) done for the year
Darnold is 'still learning to read defenses'
LSU loses pledge from four-star CB Joseph
Stoops showing no interest in coaching return
Baylor P Drew Galitz (knee) out for remainder
Gesicki (undisclosed) probable for Wildcats
RB Terence Williams to remain with Baylor
QB Wimbush (foot) day-to-day ahead of UNC
TCU RB Hicks expected back vs. West Virginia
Reports: Darnold may stay at USC 1 more year
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
Conte explains absence of Moses against City
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
Gareth Southdate tips Harry the Wink
Izquierdo will improve with time - Hughton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Pete Kozma
(3B)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Bobby LaFromboise
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Drew Robinson
(3B)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Ricardo Rodriguez
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Paolo Espino
(R)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Matt Bush
(R)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Willie Calhoun
(OF)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Yohander Mendez
(R)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Jaye Chapman
(R)
Nick Gardewine
(R)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Keone Kela
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeff Banister | Catcher
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 1/15/1964
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Rangers president of communications John Blake, the club has exercised its 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister.
Texas missed the playoffs this year with a record of 78-84, but Banister's overall managerial record since joining the Rangers in 2015 is a cool 261-225. Banister was named American League Manager of the Year after his first season at the helm. He's now locked in for the next two seasons.
Oct 4 - 1:00 PM
Source:
John Blake on Twitter
The Rangers have exercised manager Jeff Banister's option for 2018 and added a new club option for 2019.
The Rangers went 88-74 and were eliminated in Game 5 of the ALDS by the Blue Jays last year in Banister's first season as a major league skipper. Banister was named American League Manager of the Year award after the season. The Rangers should compete for a playoff berth again in 2016.
Fri, Feb 19, 2016 12:02:00 PM
Jeff Banister was named the American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Banister's crew floundered for much of the first half of the season, but the Rangers caught fire in the second half of the 2015 campaign. They caught and eventually surpassed the Astros in the AL West, finishing out the regular season with a record of 88-74. They were ultimately defeated in Game 5 of the ALDS by the Blue Jays. A.J. Hinch of the Astros and Paul Molitor of the Twins placed second and third for the managerial honor, respectively.
Tue, Nov 17, 2015 06:32:00 PM
Source:
BBWAA.com
The Baseball Writers Association of America has announced Jeff Banister, A.J. Hinch, Paul Molitor as 2015 American League Manager of the Year finalists.
All three finalists are first-year managers (though Hinch had a stint with the Diamondbacks in 2009-2010). Banister led the Rangers to an unexpected American League West crown in 2015 with a 88-74 record, and Texas came within an eyelash of advancing to the ALCS.
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 06:47:00 PM
Source:
BBWAA on Twitter
Rangers pick up 2019 option on Jeff Banister
Oct 4 - 1:00 PM
Rangers pick up Jeff Banister's option
Fri, Feb 19, 2016 12:02:00 PM
Jeff Banister wins AL Manager of the Year
Tue, Nov 17, 2015 06:32:00 PM
Jeff Banister among AL MOY finalists
Tue, Nov 10, 2015 06:47:00 PM
More Jeff Banister Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Stanton
MIA
(3003)
2
M. Sano
MIN
(2989)
3
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2271)
4
A. Judge
NYY
(1965)
5
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1749)
6
M. Trout
LAA
(1615)
7
Y. Molina
STL
(1613)
8
C. Taylor
LA
(1520)
9
B. Buxton
MIN
(1510)
10
M. Cain
SF
(1495)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Robinson Chirinos
2
Brett Nicholas
3
A.J. Jimenez
1B
1
Mike Napoli
Sidelined
Mike Napoli (leg, ankle) said he doesn't expect to play again this season.
Napoli hasn't appeared in a game since September 14 due to a stress reaction in his lower right fibula and the Rangers have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The veteran first baseman holds an $11 million club option (or $2.5 million buyout) for the 2018 campaign.
Sep 27
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Phil Gosselin
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder Monday.
Alberto has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old infielder can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Jun 16
3B
1
Joey Gallo
2
Will Middlebrooks
3
Adrian Beltre
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
Sidelined
Carlos Gomez (ankle) is likely done for the year.
Gomez has been playing through a balky right ankle for much of September and now it appears the out-of-contention Rangers will shut him down early. The 31-year-old center fielder is scheduled to hit free agency five days after the World Series. He slashed .255/.340/.462 with 17 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 105 games this season for Texas while pulling in $11.5 million.
Sep 27
2
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Drew Robinson
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Cole Hamels
2
Martin Perez
3
Andrew Cashner
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Gonzalez had been working his way back from a slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow but Tommy John surgery became necessary after a recent setback. His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister. This will knock Gonzalez out for all of 2017 and probably most of next year as well. The right-hander holds a 4.54 ERA over 17 big league appearances including 13 starts.
Jul 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jose Leclerc
2
Alex Claudio
3
Keone Kela
4
Matt Bush
5
Jason Grilli
6
Tony Barnette
7
Jake Diekman
8
Ricardo Rodriguez
9
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
10
Paolo Espino
11
Nick Martinez
12
Nick Gardewine
13
Yohander Mendez
Headlines
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Drew Silva discusses the Yankees' American League Wild Card Game win and much more in Wednesday's Postseason Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
»
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
»
Team Roundup: Giants
Oct 3
»
Final 2017 MLB Power Rankings
Oct 3
»
Postseason Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
»
Team Roundup: Reds
Oct 2
»
Daily Dose: The Winners Are..
Oct 2
»
Top 2018 Prospects
Oct 2
MLB Headlines
»
Sherfy (triceps) on D'Backs WC Game roster
»
Arrieta (hamstring) lined up for NLDS Game 4
»
Hendricks to start Game 1 of NLDS for Cubs
»
Texas releases retired slugger Prince Fielder
»
Rangers pick up 2019 option on Jeff Banister
»
Scherzer (hamstring) not throwing off mound
»
Otani works two-hit shutout in last NPB start
»
Adam Wainwright has surgery on right elbow
»
Buxton to undergo tests for upper back injury
»
Gregorius hits three-run HR in Wild Card win
»
Robertson shines in relief, Yankees advance
»
Hill to start NLDS Game 2, Darvish in Gm. 3
MLB Links
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved