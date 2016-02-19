Player Page

Jeff Banister | Catcher

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (53) / 1/15/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
According to Rangers president of communications John Blake, the club has exercised its 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister.
Texas missed the playoffs this year with a record of 78-84, but Banister's overall managerial record since joining the Rangers in 2015 is a cool 261-225. Banister was named American League Manager of the Year after his first season at the helm. He's now locked in for the next two seasons. Oct 4 - 1:00 PM
Source: John Blake on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Robinson Chirinos
2Brett Nicholas
3A.J. Jimenez
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Phil Gosselin
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Joey Gallo
2Will Middlebrooks
3Adrian Beltre
LF1Delino DeShields
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Drew Robinson
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Cole Hamels
2Martin Perez
3Andrew Cashner
4Miguel Gonzalez
5A.J. Griffin
6Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jose Leclerc
2Alex Claudio
3Keone Kela
4Matt Bush
5Jason Grilli
6Tony Barnette
7Jake Diekman
8Ricardo Rodriguez
9Austin Bibens-Dirkx
10Paolo Espino
11Nick Martinez
12Nick Gardewine
13Yohander Mendez
 

 