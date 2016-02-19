Jeff Banister | Catcher Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (53) / 1/15/1964 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

According to Rangers president of communications John Blake, the club has exercised its 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister. Texas missed the playoffs this year with a record of 78-84, but Banister's overall managerial record since joining the Rangers in 2015 is a cool 261-225. Banister was named American League Manager of the Year after his first season at the helm. He's now locked in for the next two seasons. Source: John Blake on Twitter

The Rangers have exercised manager Jeff Banister's option for 2018 and added a new club option for 2019. The Rangers went 88-74 and were eliminated in Game 5 of the ALDS by the Blue Jays last year in Banister's first season as a major league skipper. Banister was named American League Manager of the Year award after the season. The Rangers should compete for a playoff berth again in 2016.

Jeff Banister was named the American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Banister's crew floundered for much of the first half of the season, but the Rangers caught fire in the second half of the 2015 campaign. They caught and eventually surpassed the Astros in the AL West, finishing out the regular season with a record of 88-74. They were ultimately defeated in Game 5 of the ALDS by the Blue Jays. A.J. Hinch of the Astros and Paul Molitor of the Twins placed second and third for the managerial honor, respectively. Source: BBWAA.com