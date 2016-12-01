Player Page

Weather | Roster

Paul Molitor | Catcher

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (61) / 8/22/1956
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Twins and manager Paul Molitor are progressing toward a multi-year contract extension.
The Twins surprised everyone with 85 victories this season after losing 103 games in 2016. Still, a long-term deal for Molitor hadn't seemed like a given since the current front office didn't hire him. But, it appears the Hall of Famer will stick around for a while. Oct 6 - 11:35 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
More Paul Molitor Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
3Mitch Garver
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
2Niko Goodrum
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Zack Granite
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
2Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Jose Berrios
3Hector Santiago
4Adalberto Mejia
5Bartolo Colon
6Kyle Gibson
7Aaron Slegers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Belisle
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Glen Perkins
5Trevor Hildenberger
6Ryan Pressly
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Dillon Gee
9Alan Busenitz
10Nik Turley
11John Curtiss
12Trevor May
13Phil Hughes
14Buddy Boshers
 

 