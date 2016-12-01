Paul Molitor | Catcher Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (61) / 8/22/1956 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Twins and manager Paul Molitor are progressing toward a multi-year contract extension. The Twins surprised everyone with 85 victories this season after losing 103 games in 2016. Still, a long-term deal for Molitor hadn't seemed like a given since the current front office didn't hire him. But, it appears the Hall of Famer will stick around for a while. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

The Twins and Paul Molitor are expected to reach an agreement that would have him continue to manage the team in 2018. Molitor's original three-year deal with the Twins expired at season's end. The Twins had a big year, winning 85 games before losing the AL Wild Card Game to the Yankees. Molitor got quite a bit of credit along the way, but there still appeared to be some skepticism in the revamped Twins front office over whether he was the right choice going forward. Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune

The Twins and Indians will play a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, next season. The two-game set is slated for April 17-18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The last series to be played in Puerto Rico came when the Mets took on the Marlins for a three-game set at Hiram Bithorn in 2010. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor -- a native of Puerto Rico -- called the opportunity to play in his home country a "dream come true." Source: Mark Feinsand on Twitter