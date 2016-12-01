Welcome,
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Niko Goodrum
(2B)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Gabriel Moya
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
John Curtiss
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(DH)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Trevor Hildenberger
(R)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Nik Turley
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Alan Busenitz
(R)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Dillon Gee
(R)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Adam Wilk
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Tim Wood
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Paul Molitor | Catcher
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
61
) / 8/22/1956
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Twins and manager Paul Molitor are progressing toward a multi-year contract extension.
The Twins surprised everyone with 85 victories this season after losing 103 games in 2016. Still, a long-term deal for Molitor hadn't seemed like a given since the current front office didn't hire him. But, it appears the Hall of Famer will stick around for a while.
Oct 6 - 11:35 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
The Twins and Paul Molitor are expected to reach an agreement that would have him continue to manage the team in 2018.
Molitor's original three-year deal with the Twins expired at season's end. The Twins had a big year, winning 85 games before losing the AL Wild Card Game to the Yankees. Molitor got quite a bit of credit along the way, but there still appeared to be some skepticism in the revamped Twins front office over whether he was the right choice going forward.
Oct 5 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star Tribune
The Twins and Indians will play a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, next season.
The two-game set is slated for April 17-18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The last series to be played in Puerto Rico came when the Mets took on the Marlins for a three-game set at Hiram Bithorn in 2010. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor -- a native of Puerto Rico -- called the opportunity to play in his home country a "dream come true."
Jun 21 - 4:35 PM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Twins will hire James Rowson to be their new hitting coach.
Rowson had been serving as minor league hitting coordinator with the Yankees. He previously was the hitting coach with the Cubs from midseason in 2012 through the end of 2013. Tom Brunansky was let go as Twins hitting coach last month after four seasons on the job.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Source:
George A. King III on Twitter
Twins, Molitor close to multi-year extension
Oct 6 - 11:35 AM
Molitor expected back as Twins manager
Oct 5 - 7:01 PM
Twins, Indians to play San Juan series in '18
Jun 21 - 4:35 PM
Twins hiring James Rowson as hitting coach
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 05:32:00 PM
More Paul Molitor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
3
Mitch Garver
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
Sidelined
Twins manager Paul Molitor said Tuesday that Miguel Sano is experiencing "persistent discomfort" in his left shin.
Sano had a bad day health-wise on Sunday, per Molitor, and then had trouble getting through indoor batting practice on Monday. That's why he has been left off the roster for Tuesday night's American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium, and it sounds like the 24-year-old slugger might also be iffy for the ALDS if the Twins advance. Sano was diagnosed August 19 with a stress reaction in his shin.
Oct 3
2
Niko Goodrum
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
Sidelined
Byron Buxton is expected to undergo tests for his upper back injury.
Buxton was pulled from Tuesday night's AL Wild Card Game loss to the Yankees a few innings after banging his back against the center field wall on a leaping catch in the bottom of the second. "It’s still pretty hard for me to breathe right now," he told reporters after the season-ending defeat. "Probably going to follow up with some tests and see what’s going on. It was very tough not being able to go out there and compete every pitch in such a big game." The hope, obviously, is that Buxton will be able to enjoy a normal offseason regimen. The 23-year-old carries full-on-breakout potential into 2018 after putting up 16 home runs and 29 stolen bases in 140 games this summer.
Oct 4
2
Zack Granite
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Jose Berrios
3
Hector Santiago
60-Day DL
Hector Santiago (back, shoulder) is not expected back this season.
The writing had been on the wall, as Santiago struggled with his velocity and results on a rehab assignment and has just never gotten over his back and shoulder injuries. A free agent this winter, Santiago will finish with a 5.61 ERA over 131 2/3 innings in his year and a half with the Twins.
Sep 8
4
Adalberto Mejia
5
Bartolo Colon
Sidelined
Bartolo Colon said Sunday that he still hopes to pitch next season.
Colon promised his late mother he would pitch past his 45th birthday next May and he intends to make due on that plan. "That’s the goal," said Colon. "That’s what I promised my old lady and that’s what I want to do." Colon received a standing ovation from Twins fans on Sunday after allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings against the Tigers. It will be interesting to see what the market is for Colon after he struggled with a 6.48 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 89/35 K/BB ratio in 143 innings between the Braves and Twins this season. He's sitting on 240 career wins, which ties him with Frank Tanana for 56th on the all-time list.
Oct 2
6
Kyle Gibson
7
Aaron Slegers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Belisle
2
Taylor Rogers
3
Tyler Duffey
4
Glen Perkins
5
Trevor Hildenberger
6
Ryan Pressly
7
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
8
Dillon Gee
9
Alan Busenitz
10
Nik Turley
11
John Curtiss
12
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Trevor May (elbow) will throw from a distance of 60 feet on Monday.
May began his throwing program earlier this month as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery in March. If all goes well, the 27-year-old has a chance to be a major contributor for the Twins next season. It's unclear whether he'll be brought back as a starter or a reliever.
Aug 14
13
Phil Hughes
60-Day DL
Phil Hughes (shoulder) underwent thoracic outlet revision surgery on Thursday.
The operation was performed in Dallas by Dr. Gregory Pearl. The surgery will obviously end his season. This has been a recurring problem for Hughes, who has now undergone two procedures for thoracic outlet syndrome. The 31-year-old should be ready for spring training.
Aug 10
14
Buddy Boshers
