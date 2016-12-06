Yoan Moncada | Third Baseman | #63 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (21) / 5/27/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 220 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible Share: Tweet

White Sox GM Rick Hahn said some scouts see Yoan Moncada eventually moving to center field. Hahn views Moncada as a second baseman and that's certainly where he'll spend most of his time this upcoming season. However a number of infielders have successfully made the transition to outfield in recent years (Moncada's ex-teammate Mookie Betts is a perfect example) and Moncada seems young and versatile enough to do the same. The 21-year-old will likely begin the year in Triple-A but it won't be long until he carves out a role for himself in the big leagues. Source: Chuck Garfien on Twitter

White Sox acquired INF Yoan Moncada, RHPs Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz, and OF Luis Alexander Basabe from the Red Sox for LHP Chris Sale. We knew it would take quite a haul for the White Sox to give up three years of one of the best pitchers in the game, and they managed to find it from Boston. Moncada, the centerpiece of the deal, is one of the top position prospects in all of baseball. He turns 22 in May and batted .294/.407/.511 with 15 homers and 45 stolen bases over 106 games last season between High-A and Double-A. Moncada struggled during his first exposure to the majors, but that wasn’t unexpected given his age and inexperience against advanced pitching. He should get a shot with the big club at some point in 2017, likely at second base. There’s still fantasy mega-stud potential here.

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Red Sox will cover the entire $31.5 million owed to Yoan Moncada. 670 The Score's Bruce Levine is hearing the same thing. The Red Sox inked Moncada with a bonus of $31.5 million in the spring of 2015 and a great deal of it has likely already been paid, though it will ultimately go down as a $63 million investment given the penalty involved. Moncada only ended up playing in eight games with the Red Sox, but the significant outlay involved didn't prevent Red Sox president Dave Dombrowksi from including him in the Chris Sale deal on Tuesday. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter