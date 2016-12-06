Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Matt Albers
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Avisail Garcia
(DH)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
David Purcey
(R)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Dan Black
(DH)
Brad Goldberg
(R)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Jacob May
(OF)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Derek Holland
(S)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Carlos Sanchez
(2B)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
James Shields
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Nate Jones
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Yoan Moncada | Third Baseman | #63
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/27/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Drafted:
2015 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
White Sox GM Rick Hahn said some scouts see Yoan Moncada eventually moving to center field.
Hahn views Moncada as a second baseman and that's certainly where he'll spend most of his time this upcoming season. However a number of infielders have successfully made the transition to outfield in recent years (Moncada's ex-teammate Mookie Betts is a perfect example) and Moncada seems young and versatile enough to do the same. The 21-year-old will likely begin the year in Triple-A but it won't be long until he carves out a role for himself in the big leagues.
Jan 28 - 5:32 PM
Source:
Chuck Garfien on Twitter
White Sox acquired INF Yoan Moncada, RHPs Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz, and OF Luis Alexander Basabe from the Red Sox for LHP Chris Sale.
We knew it would take quite a haul for the White Sox to give up three years of one of the best pitchers in the game, and they managed to find it from Boston. Moncada, the centerpiece of the deal, is one of the top position prospects in all of baseball. He turns 22 in May and batted .294/.407/.511 with 15 homers and 45 stolen bases over 106 games last season between High-A and Double-A. Moncada struggled during his first exposure to the majors, but that wasn’t unexpected given his age and inexperience against advanced pitching. He should get a shot with the big club at some point in 2017, likely at second base. There’s still fantasy mega-stud potential here.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 04:15:00 PM
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Red Sox will cover the entire $31.5 million owed to Yoan Moncada.
670 The Score's Bruce Levine is hearing the same thing. The Red Sox inked Moncada with a bonus of $31.5 million in the spring of 2015 and a great deal of it has likely already been paid, though it will ultimately go down as a $63 million investment given the penalty involved. Moncada only ended up playing in eight games with the Red Sox, but the significant outlay involved didn't prevent Red Sox president Dave Dombrowksi from including him in the Chris Sale deal on Tuesday.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:58:00 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Yoan Moncada has left the Arizona Fall League due to a sprained left thumb.
Moncada suffered the injury last week after picking up seven hits -- including one home run -- in his first 24 at-bats in the AFL. He will rest for two weeks and is expected to be ready to go at the beginning of spring training, so surgery isn't needed here. Moncada figures to begin 2017 getting some more seasoning in the minors.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 01:30:00 PM
Source:
Rob Bradford on Twitter
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Jan 28 - 5:32 PM
White Sox nab Moncada as part of Sale trade
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 04:15:00 PM
Red Sox to cover Moncada's deal
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:58:00 PM
Moncada (thumb) leaves Arizona Fall League
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 01:30:00 PM
More Yoan Moncada Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
19
4
1
0
0
1
3
1
12
0
0
.211
.250
.263
.513
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
5
0
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Portland(EAST)
AA
45
177
49
6
3
11
28
37
27
64
9
4
.277
.379
.531
Salem(CARO)
A
61
228
70
25
3
4
34
57
45
60
36
8
.307
.427
.496
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Brett Lawrie
2
Carlos Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Tyler Saladino
3B
1
Todd Frazier
2
Yoan Moncada
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Cody Asche
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
4
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Rymer Liriano
2
Willy Garcia
DH
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
12
Anthony Swarzak
