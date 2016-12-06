Player Page

Yoan Moncada | Third Baseman | #63

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
White Sox GM Rick Hahn said some scouts see Yoan Moncada eventually moving to center field.
Hahn views Moncada as a second baseman and that's certainly where he'll spend most of his time this upcoming season. However a number of infielders have successfully made the transition to outfield in recent years (Moncada's ex-teammate Mookie Betts is a perfect example) and Moncada seems young and versatile enough to do the same. The 21-year-old will likely begin the year in Triple-A but it won't be long until he carves out a role for himself in the big leagues. Jan 28 - 5:32 PM
Source: Chuck Garfien on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
81941001311200.211.250.263.513
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000503
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Portland(EAST)AA451774963112837276494.277.379.531
Salem(CARO)A6122870253434574560368.307.427.496
