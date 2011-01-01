Travis Shaw | Third Baseman | #21

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Paxton surrenders five runs in no-decision
DeShields delivers as Rangers walk off in 13
Shaw homers in third straight, Brewers win
Franco's homer, two RBI lead Phils past Mets
Kipnis (shoulder) expected to return Friday
Cespedes (hamstring) expects to miss 2-3 days
Strasburg fans 10 as Nationals edge Braves
Mackanin mum on Phillies' closer situation
Hardy knocks in winning run to down Reds
Daniel Murphy (leg) scratched Thursday
Xander Bogaerts getting tests on jammed thumb
Jose Iglesias likely headed to 7-day DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Seahawks: Low odds Richard Sherman traded
Cowboys hosting Chargers on Thanksgiving
Patriots hosting Chiefs in 2017 NFL opener
Tyler Lockett (leg) targeting training camp
Raiders/Patriots headed to Mexico in Week 11
Alabama LB Foster failed Combine drug test
Raiders officially exercise Mack's option
Giants playing Cowboys in Sunday night opener
OT Kouandjio has strange run-in with police
Giants GM 'looked at more QBs' this year
Dalvin Cook may slip out of the first round?
Falcons plan to pick up Matthews' option
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike Conley scores 24 points in win vs. Spurs
Zach Randolph scores 21 points in win
Kawhi Leonard scores just 18 points in loss
Jurassic Parked: Raptors O stalls in bad loss
DeMar DeRozan goes 0-of-8 from field
LeBron James dominates Pacers with 41 points
Paul George scores 36 points in loss to Cavs
Cory Joseph starts 3Q for Jonas Valanciunas
Zach Randolph, James Ennis starting vs. SA
C.J. Miles starting over Monta Ellis vs. Cavs
J.R. Smith will start against the Pacers
Fizdale says he will tweak starting lineup
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Predators win GM 4, complete sweep of Hawks
Zibanejad scores in OT, NYR lead Habs 3-2
Kessel has 3 pts, Pens advance to 2nd round
Nick Foligno (LBI) out Game 5 vs Penguins
Drake Caggiula skates with McDavid, Draisaitl
Sabres fire Bylsma and GM Tim Murray
Patrice Bergeron up for another Selke Trophy
John Gibson completes series sweep
Craig Anderson shuts out Bruins in GM 4 win
Oshie scores twice, Caps even series with TOR
Oilers loan Jesse Puljujarvi to Team Finland
Paul Stastny not ready to return for Game 4
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Larson: Bristol Double Duty
Poole: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Martins postpones XFINITY debut for one week
Lee first out in Salem testing Wednesday
Eddie MacDonald: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Todd Gilliland: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Collin Cabre: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Harrison Burton: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Ronnie Bassett Jr.: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Hunter Baize: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Jeb Burton: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 notes
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Woods extends time off with another surgery
Grace grabs early lead at Valero Texas Open
MacKenzie makes waves in R1 of the Valero
Huh heats up early at the Valero Texas Open
Wiesberger 2 back before play halted in China
Watson cards 66, leads Shenzhen International
Walker battles Lyme disease ahead of VTO
Course horse Fleetwood makes Shenzhen return
Course horse Hoffman back for VTO defense
Curtis Luck set for pro debut at the Valero
Kevin Na WD opens the door for Wilcox at VTO
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Four teams are locked in on Trubisky
DeShone Kizer says he could be greatest ever
Jourdan Lewis trial date set for July 24
Reuben Foster failed Combine drug test
McShay believes QB Dobbs could land on Day 1
Report: 49ers are 'desperate' to trade down
'Buzz' has Cook and Mixon falling to Round 2
Report: Patriots meeting with Obi on Thursday
Scout: pound-4-pound, Cook best RB I've done
Over 50% of execs in poll won't draft Mixon
QB Watson and Bills set to meet on Friday
Rivers sneaks in last-second visit with 'Boys
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace slowly returning to fitness
Injuries mar United win to secure semis berth
Ibrahimovic hobbles off as Utd limp through
Rojo injury adds to United's CB crisis
Hammers to face Everton with depleted attack
Boro without Leadbitter for Cherries run-in
Valdes ruled out for clash with Bournemouth
Wayne Rooney in contention to face Anderlecht
Jack Wilshere is out for the season
Liverpool handle Firmino in kid gloves
Stoke welcome Whelan back after illness
Rooney expected back for Europa League
Travis Shaw
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Travis Shaw | Third Baseman | #21
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/16/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Kent State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 9 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $544,400, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Travis Shaw went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run to help the Brewers best the Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday.
Shaw hit a fat pitch from Carlos Martinez for the three-run jack in the first inning. The homer was his third in as many games, giving him five in 16 games this year. Shaw is batting cleanup in a deceptively strong Brewers lineup and is worth an add in your mixed league at this point.
Apr 21 - 12:31 AM
Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer Wednesday in the Brewers' loss to the Cubs.
Shaw opened the afternoon's scoring with a two-run shot in the top of the first inning against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks and Jett Bandy followed with a solo blast in the top of the second, but the Brewers wound up dropping this one in the bottom of the ninth. Shaw boasts an .890 OPS with four home runs, one triple, seven doubles, and 13 RBI through 15 games this season.
Apr 19 - 6:50 PM
Travis Shaw went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI doubles on Tuesday against the Cubs.
Shaw did all of his damage in his first three trips to the plate, and all three hits came off of left-handers. He also added his first stolen base of the season. Shaw went through a dry spell after his hot start but could be heating back up again with dingers in two of his last three contests.
Apr 19 - 12:26 AM
Travis Shaw clubbed his second home run of the season as the Brewers dispatched of the Reds on Sunday in Cincinnati.
Shaw tagged Reds' starter Sal Romano with a solo shot on the heels of Ryan Braun's two-run blast in the third inning. He finished the day 1-for-4 and is now hitting .217/.294/.500 with two homers and eight RBI on the season.
Apr 16 - 4:24 PM
Shaw homers in third straight, Brewers win
Apr 21 - 12:31 AM
Travis Shaw slugs two-run homer vs. Cubs
Apr 19 - 6:50 PM
Travis Shaw goes 3-for-4 with home run
Apr 19 - 12:26 AM
Travis Shaw goes deep in win over Reds
Apr 16 - 4:24 PM
More Travis Shaw Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
16
63
16
7
1
5
16
10
5
12
1
0
.254
.309
.635
.944
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
15
0
1
2016
0
50
0
0
105
1
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 20
STL
1
4
2
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Apr 19
@ CHC
1
5
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.800
Apr 18
@ CHC
1
4
3
2
0
1
3
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.750
.750
2.000
Apr 17
@ CHC
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 16
@ CIN
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 14
@ CIN
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Apr 13
@ CIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Junior Guerra (calf) will be out "at least six weeks."
Guerra put his own timetable at 4-6 weeks in a chat with the media Tuesday, but MRI results showed a "significant" strain of his right calf, per Counsell. Guerra suffered the injury during his Opening Day start against the Rockies while trying to leg out a bunt in the bottom of the third inning. Tommy Milone will move into the Brewers' rotation.
Apr 4
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed Matt Garza (groin) will be activated from the disabled list "in the coming days."
Garza landed on the DL with a strained groin he suffered late in spring training but is trending toward 100 percent after making a second minor league rehab start on Monday. Counsell was noncommittal about what role Garza will play when he's finally activated. The veteran holds a dismal 5.18 ERA over his last two seasons.
Apr 20
7
Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Oliver Drake
