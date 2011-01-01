Player Page

Travis Shaw | Third Baseman | #21

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Kent State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 9 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Travis Shaw went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run to help the Brewers best the Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday.
Shaw hit a fat pitch from Carlos Martinez for the three-run jack in the first inning. The homer was his third in as many games, giving him five in 16 games this year. Shaw is batting cleanup in a deceptively strong Brewers lineup and is worth an add in your mixed league at this point. Apr 21 - 12:31 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
166316715161051210.254.309.635.944
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201701001501
20160500010512
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 20STL14200131000000.500.5001.250
Apr 19@ CHC15100121010000.200.200.800
Apr 18@ CHC14320132001000.750.7502.000
Apr 17@ CHC14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 16@ CIN14100111010000.250.2501.000
Apr 14@ CIN14100001120000.250.400.250
Apr 13@ CIN14000000000000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
7Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Oliver Drake
 

 