Travis Shaw | Third Baseman | #21 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (27) / 4/16/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Kent State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 9 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $544,400, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Travis Shaw went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run to help the Brewers best the Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday. Shaw hit a fat pitch from Carlos Martinez for the three-run jack in the first inning. The homer was his third in as many games, giving him five in 16 games this year. Shaw is batting cleanup in a deceptively strong Brewers lineup and is worth an add in your mixed league at this point.

Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer Wednesday in the Brewers' loss to the Cubs. Shaw opened the afternoon's scoring with a two-run shot in the top of the first inning against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks and Jett Bandy followed with a solo blast in the top of the second, but the Brewers wound up dropping this one in the bottom of the ninth. Shaw boasts an .890 OPS with four home runs, one triple, seven doubles, and 13 RBI through 15 games this season.

Travis Shaw went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI doubles on Tuesday against the Cubs. Shaw did all of his damage in his first three trips to the plate, and all three hits came off of left-handers. He also added his first stolen base of the season. Shaw went through a dry spell after his hot start but could be heating back up again with dingers in two of his last three contests.