Player Results
Article Results
Giovanny Urshela feeling soreness in left leg
Giovanny Urshela feeling soreness in left leg
Indians optimistic about Encarnacion for Gm 5
Werth second, Harper third for NLDS Game 4
Baez in lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs. Nats
Darvish terrific over five-plus in Game 3 win
Bellinger stars as Dodgers advance to NLCS
Severino bounces back; Yankees force Game 5
Quintana holds down Nats; Cubs rally for win
Scherzer (hamstring) superb in Game 3 Monday
Bregman has big homer as Astros head to ALCS
Twins, Molitor agree to three-year extension
Sterling Shepard (ankle) in walking boot
Teddy Bridgewater will be re-evaluated Monday
Vikings: No new injury for Sam Bradford
C.J. Prosise (ankle) expected back for Week 7
Carroll: Lacy and Rawls have 'equal status'
Tom Brady dealing with left shoulder injury
Panthers expect Funchess to play Thursday
Jonathan Stewart (ankle) limited on Tuesday
Cardinals cut CJ2K to clear room for Peterson
Bears send Willie Young to injured reserve
Rob Gronkowski (thigh) practicing Tuesday
Brady skips practice Tuesday, says he'll play
Jeremy Lamb (groin) doubtful for Wednesday
Markelle Fultz (knee, shoulder) doubtful Weds
Joel Embiid (knee) probable for Wednesday
Larry Nance will start Tuesday vs. Utah
Brown worried about Markelle Fultz's shoulder
Seth Curry (tibia) out for rest of preseason
Rajon Rondo (hernia) to miss 4-to-6 weeks
James Harden goes off for 36 points
Josh Richardson stays hot on Monday
X-rays negative on Michael Beasley's elbow
Terry Rozier scores 15 w/ 10 boards, 6 dimes
Ben Simmons shoots 3-of-10 from FT line
Petr Mrazek will start Tuesday against Dallas
Mikael Granlund (groin) to sit next 4 games
Roman Josi will be a game-time call Tuesday
PIT might get Patric Hornqvist back Wednesday
Jackets move Nick Foligno up to first line
Mike Smith posts SO as Flames end long skid
Dustin Byfuglien sits on Monday due to LBI
Hats off to Nikolaj Ehlers in Edmonton
Rutta keeps scoring, but Hawks fall to Leafs
Bratt leads NJ over Sabres with 2G, 1A Monday
NHL names Alex Ovechkin 1st star of the week
Blues to start Carter Hutton Tuesday vs. NYR
Grant Enfinger: Fred's 250 pre-race
Matt Crafton: Fred's 250 pre-race
Ben Rhodes: Fred's 250 pre-race
Cody Coughlin: Fred's 250 pre-race
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Todd Gilliland: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Chris Eggleston: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Chase Briscoe: Fred's 250 pre-race
Austin Cindric: Fred's 250 pre-race
Vinnie Miller: Fred's 250 pre-race
Byron leads NXS standings, on to Round of 8
Allgaier DNF at Charlotte, on to Round of 8
Francesco Molinari defends the Italian Open
J. Thomas aims for a three-peat at the CIMB
Hadley bags T3 in return to the PGA TOUR
Mickelson R4 70; 103rd career top-3 finish
Steele back-to-back winner at Safeway Open
Finau (-13) posts 72h clubhouse lead; R4 69
Hatton defends the Dunhill Links Championship
Hadley one back in Napa after third-round 70
Rookie Duncan maintains 1-shot lead; R3 71
Cauley posts -12; 54-hole clubhouse leader
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Benched QB Dormady contemplates future
Vols bench QB Dormady, turn to Guarantano
Arden Key able to lose weight, down to 255 lb
Guice labeled with 'nagging' undisclosed inj
Alabama removed redshirt on DE LaBryan Ray
Harbaugh won't rule Speight out for season
Big 12 honors ISU LB Lanning as DPOW
Beavers tab CB coach Cory Hall as interim HC
ISU names QB Kempt the starter for KU game
Oregon State HC Gary Andersen steps down
ISU lists Park 'or' Kempt on QB depth chart
Huskers may use redshirt on RB Bryant (knee)
Mane ruled out for up to six weeks
Dyer cleared to play after long injury layoff
Ki fit enough to make Korea Republic squad
Ndidi to be assessed after suspected injury
Conte left counting the cost of Kante injury
Mustafi adds to a mounting injury list
Bolasie starts ball-work in ACL recovery
Fellaini injury not considered serious
Fellaini fortunate to escape serious injury
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(2B)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Greg Allen
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Shawn Morimando
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Dylan Baker
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Dan Otero
(R)
Giovanny Urshela
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(DH)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Giovanny Urshela | Third Baseman | #39
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/11/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Giovanny Urshela has some soreness in his left leg.
Urshela took a line drive off the leg in the Indians' ALDS Game 4 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He made two errors in that game and is 1-for-9 with four strikeouts so far in this best-of-five Division Series, so Francona may try something different at third base in Game 5 on Wednesday even if Urshela feels OK.
Oct 10 - 4:10 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Giovanny Urshela homered off Erasmo Ramirez for the Indians' only run Friday against the Mariners.
The homer, coming in Urshela's 137th at-bat of 2017, was his first in the majors since 2015. He has a pretty terrific glove at third base, but it just doesn't make up for his anemic bat; he has a .574 OPS at the moment.
Sep 23 - 1:25 AM
Giovanny Urshela went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on Friday as the Indians took the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Urshela opened the scoring in the contest with an RBI single off of Matt Boyd in the fifth inning. He's now hitting .212/.255/.240 with nine RBI on the year.
Sep 1 - 7:01 PM
Giovanny Urshela went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Indians dispatched of the Royals in Friday's series opener.
Urshela got the Indians on the board with an RBI double in the second inning and came around to score later in the frame. He also singled and rode home on Francisco Lindor's homer in the fifth. With the two-hit night, Urshela raised his season slash to .217/.258/.250.
Aug 25 - 10:08 PM
Giovanny Urshela feeling soreness in left leg
Oct 10 - 4:10 PM
Oct 10 - 4:10 PM
Giovanny Urshela homers in loss
Sep 23 - 1:25 AM
Giovanny Urshela has two hits in win Friday
Sep 1 - 7:01 PM
Sep 1 - 7:01 PM
Giovanny Urshela collects two hits in victory
Aug 25 - 10:08 PM
Aug 25 - 10:08 PM
More Giovanny Urshela Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
67
156
35
7
0
1
15
14
8
22
0
0
.224
.262
.288
.551
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
2
5
5
60
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
CWS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 30
CWS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 29
CWS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 28
MIN
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Sep 27
MIN
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 26
MIN
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Sep 24
@ SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Columbus(INT)
AAA
76
297
79
12
1
6
34
34
20
45
0
0
.266
.321
.374
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
1B
1
Carlos Santana
2B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Yandy Diaz
2
Giovanny Urshela
LF
1
Michael Brantley
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
CF
1
Bradley Zimmer
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Bradley Zimmer (hand) is "a very long shot" to return during the postseason.
Zimmer had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired left hand last Wednesday and is close to swinging a bat, but he's too far behind to project a return to live action before the end of October. The rookie center fielder hit .241/.307/.385 with eight home runs and 18 stolen bases over his first 101 major league games in 2017.
Oct 3
2
Jason Kipnis
3
Greg Allen
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Lonnie Chisenhall
3
Brandon Guyer
Sidelined
Brandon Guyer will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the extensor tendon in his left wrist.
Guyer initially injured his wrist back in May and then aggravated the ailment in September. A timetable for his recovery will be determined after the procedure.
Oct 9
4
Tyler Naquin
DH
1
Edwin Encarnacion
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said that the club believes Edwin Encarnacion (ankle) will be available for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Wednesday.
It's unclear whether this means Encarnacion will be ready to return to the starting lineup or available strictly as a pinch-hitter. The veteran slugger hasn't played since spraining his right ankle in a play at second base in Game 2 on Friday.
Oct 10
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Trevor Bauer
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Mike Clevinger
6
Danny Salazar
7
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
8
Ryan Merritt
9
Dylan Baker
60-Day DL
Indians recalled RHP Dylan Baker from Double-A Akron; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with back soreness.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Baker held a 2.84 ERA and 10/1 K/BB ratio over 12 2/3 innings for Akron after returning from Tommy John surgery.
Sep 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Joe Smith
4
Bryan Shaw
5
Zach McAllister
6
Dan Otero
7
Boone Logan
60-Day DL
Boone Logan (lat) has decided against surgery but remains shut down and is likely done for the season.
Logan will rest and rehab his strained left lat, but he's not going to rejoin the Tribe's bullpen this season. They have a $7 million option (or $1 million buyout) on him for 2018.
Aug 4
8
Nick Goody
9
Tyler Olson
10
Craig Breslow
11
Kyle Crockett
12
Shawn Morimando
13
Shawn Armstrong
Team Roundup: Pirates
Oct 10
Drew Silva recaps a frustrating 2017 campaign for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the latest Team Roundup.
