Giovanny Urshela | Third Baseman | #39

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/11/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Giovanny Urshela has some soreness in his left leg.
Urshela took a line drive off the leg in the Indians' ALDS Game 4 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He made two errors in that game and is 1-for-9 with four strikeouts so far in this best-of-five Division Series, so Francona may try something different at third base in Game 5 on Wednesday even if Urshela feels OK. Oct 10 - 4:10 PM
Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
6715635701151482200.224.262.288.551
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702556000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1CWS10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 30CWS11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 29CWS11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 28MIN13100000010000.333.333.333
Sep 27MIN10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 26MIN13100000000000.333.333.333
Sep 24@ SEA14000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA762977912163434204500.266.321.374
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
1B1Carlos Santana
2B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Yandy Diaz
2Giovanny Urshela
LF1Michael Brantley
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
CF1Bradley Zimmer
2Jason Kipnis
3Greg Allen
RF1Jay Bruce
2Lonnie Chisenhall
3Brandon Guyer
4Tyler Naquin
DH1Edwin Encarnacion
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Trevor Bauer
4Josh Tomlin
5Mike Clevinger
6Danny Salazar
7Cody Anderson
8Ryan Merritt
9Dylan Baker
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Joe Smith
4Bryan Shaw
5Zach McAllister
6Dan Otero
7Boone Logan
8Nick Goody
9Tyler Olson
10Craig Breslow
11Kyle Crockett
12Shawn Morimando
13Shawn Armstrong
 

 