Giovanny Urshela | Third Baseman | #39 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (25) / 10/11/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Giovanny Urshela has some soreness in his left leg. Urshela took a line drive off the leg in the Indians' ALDS Game 4 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He made two errors in that game and is 1-for-9 with four strikeouts so far in this best-of-five Division Series, so Francona may try something different at third base in Game 5 on Wednesday even if Urshela feels OK. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter

Giovanny Urshela homered off Erasmo Ramirez for the Indians' only run Friday against the Mariners. The homer, coming in Urshela's 137th at-bat of 2017, was his first in the majors since 2015. He has a pretty terrific glove at third base, but it just doesn't make up for his anemic bat; he has a .574 OPS at the moment.

Giovanny Urshela went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on Friday as the Indians took the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Urshela opened the scoring in the contest with an RBI single off of Matt Boyd in the fifth inning. He's now hitting .212/.255/.240 with nine RBI on the year.