C 1 Geovany Soto 10-Day DL

Geovany Soto (elbow) has yet to resume baseball activities. Soto is nearly 15 weeks removed from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow but is still working on rebuilding strength. He's still hoping to make it back before the end of the season, but it doesn't seem terribly likely at this point.

2 Omar Narvaez Sidelined

Omar Narvaez (elbow) won't play again this season. Narvaez is battling a right elbow injury and didn't make the trip with the White Sox to Cleveland. He finishes the season with a .277/.373/.340 batting line and two homers over 90 games.

3 Kevan Smith

1B 1 Jose Abreu

2B 1 Yoan Moncada

2 Tyler Saladino

SS 1 Tim Anderson

3B 1 Yolmer Sanchez

2 Nick Delmonico Sidelined

Nick Delmonico (shoulder) won't play again this season. Delmonico strained his left shoulder earlier this month and aggravated it Friday. The rookie got off to a great start with the White Sox but has struggled at the plate and with injuries since late August.

LF 1 Leury Garcia 10-Day DL

White Sox placed INF/OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it could conceivably cost him the rest of the season. The 26-year-old is hitting .270/.316/.423 with nine homers, 33 RBI and eight swipes.

CF 1 Adam Engel

2 Alen Hanson

3 Charlie Tilson 60-Day DL

Charlie Tilson has been cleared for baseball activities and will take part in the instructional league in Arizona. If healthy, Tilson likely would have been the White Sox's starting center fielder. Instead, he's missed the whole year with a stress reaction in his right foot, followed by a stress fracture in his right ankle. He'll compete for a spot in the White Sox outfield next spring.

RF 1 Avisail Garcia

2 Willy Garcia Sidelined

Willy Garcia is listed as day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game with a left hamstring strain. Rymer Liriano will pick up a few more at-bats if Garcia is done for the year.

3 Rymer Liriano

DH 1 Matt Davidson

S 1 Carlos Rodon 10-Day DL

Carlos Rodon underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and probably won't be ready for spring training. Rodon is expected to need 6-8 months to recover from surgery to relieve bursitis in his shoulder, so he'll likely begin another season late. There won't be any reason for the White Sox to rush him in what is likely to be another rebuilding year. Rodon was 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in his 12 starts this year. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft is 20-21 with a 3.95 ERA as a major leaguer.

2 James Shields Sidelined

James Shields has been shut down for the year due to soreness in both of his knees. Shields was given platelet-rich plasma injections for the knee discomfort and will rest up for the final six days of the regular season. The 35-year-old right-hander finishes the 2017 campaign with a 5.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and 103/53 K/BB ratio in 21 starts covering 117 innings. He's owed $21 million in 2018, with the Padres covering $11 million of it.

3 Reynaldo Lopez

4 Lucas Giolito

5 Carson Fulmer Sidelined

Carson Fulmer held the Indians to one run on three hits over five innings in a win Saturday. Fulmer and Indians ace Corey Kluber posted similar lines, with the big difference being that Fulmer got the win after the Sox took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. The victory improved the 23-year-old to 3-1 in seven appearances, and it was a good final showing in what was a redemptive year for the former first-round pick. Fulmer posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in those seven outings, and with his feet now wet, he should be given every opportunity to win a rotation spot out of spring next year.

6 Dylan Covey

R 1 Juan Minaya

2 Jake Petricka 10-Day DL

White Sox placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. Yet another elbow injury for Petricka, who's been limited to a total of 33 2/3 innings over the last two seasons. If this is hit for him in 2017, the 29-year-old right-hander will finish with a 7.01 ERA. He's a non-tender candidate this winter.

3 Gregory Infante

4 Chris Beck

5 Aaron Bummer

6 Mike Pelfrey

7 Danny Farquhar

8 David Holmberg

9 Al Alburquerque

10 Jace Fry

11 Chris Volstad

12 Zach Putnam 60-Day DL

White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.