Kevan Smith | Catcher | #36

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / CWS
Kevan Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, including the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning, to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 win over the Indians on Saturday.
An RBI single in the fourth inning preceded the run-scoring double in the sixth. In 87 games this year, Smith has hit .283/.309/.388 with four homers, 30 RBI and 23 runs scored. The Sox should be able to do better than the 29-year-old going forward. Oct 1 - 12:49 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500020001000070
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
87276781704302394600.283.309.388.697
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201779000004
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 30@ CLE14210020000000.500.500.750
Sep 29@ CLE14100000010000.250.250.250
Sep 26LAA14100010000000.250.250.250
Sep 25LAA11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 24KC14200121000000.500.5001.250
Sep 23KC13000000110000.000.250.000
Sep 21@ HOU14200000000000.500.500.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(INT)AAA14532060015106900.377.435.491
