Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cabrera's four RBI help Mets best Phils in 11
Smith drives in both Sox runs in win over CLE
Bonifacio's three-run shot downs Diamondbacks
Gordon gets 60th steal, Marlins top Braves
Taillon tosses seven strong against Nationals
Cain tosses five scoreless IP in final start
Thames exits after another foul ball off foot
Chris Taylor (knee) back in lineup Saturday
Andrew McCutchen (foot) scratched from lineup
Sabathia fires 5 2/3 shutout frames vs Jays
Mookie Betts homers as Red Sox clinch East
Danny Duffy to undergo elbow surgery Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Crabtree expected to miss Week 4
NFL suspends ILB Danny Trevathan two games
Dolphins plan to limit Ajayi on third downs
Chiefs LT Eric Fisher 'up in the air' for MNF
Rob Kelley listed as questionable for Week 4
Crowder (hamstring) questionable for MNF
Jordan Reed listed as questionable for Week 4
Report: Montgomery injury may not be serious
Julio Jones (back) removed from injury report
Report: Myles Garrett targeting Week 5 return
Carlos Hyde: game-time decision for Week 4
Jalen Richard (calf) taken off injury report
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Butler only plays first half vs. Lakers
Karl Anthony-Towns scores 15 in 21 minutes
Gorgui Dieng drops 14-12 line as backup C
Taj Gibson posts 18 and nine as starting PF
Jeff Teague drops 11 points with nine assists
Lonzo Ball posts 5-7-8 line in 36 minutes
Brandon Ingram scores 10 points in loss
Julius Randle scores 15 points vs. Wolves
Kyle Kuzma steals the show with 19 points
Paul Millsap drops 22 and 11 in Nuggets debut
Emmanuel Mudiay scores 19 points vs. Dubs
Trey Lyles gets first shot at No. 2 PF job
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anders Bjork slated for top-six role with BOS
Getzlaf and Co. should be ready for opener
Zacha to play alongside Hall and Palmieri
Nolan Patrick likely the number 2 center
Adam Henrique could see third line time
Report: Jaromir Jagr talking to 3 NHL teams
Zetterberg to make preseason debut on FRI
Sens sign Anderson to two-year, $9.5M deal
Claude Giroux impresses as a left winger
Zach Parise uncertain for season opener
Erik Karlsson unsure about status for opener
Robby Fabbri (knee) will miss all of 2017-18
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on pole at Meridian Speedway
Ryan Truex scores pole for Las Vegas 350
Gilliland paces Meridian field in Idaho
Garcia Jr.: Lap-leader; DNF in KNPSE finale
Ross Chastain: Drive Sober 200 results
Ryan Blaney wins Drive Sober 200 in Dover
DNF for Chase Cabre in KNPSE season finale
Preece scores 5th Stafford Speedway pole
Contreras Jr. paces Peak Mexico practice 2
Clint Bowyer is quickest non-playoff contende
Kyle Busch quickest in Dover Happy Hour
Crafton: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Spieth, Reed kickoff Day 3 with 4-and-3 win
United States cruising (8-to-2) after Day Two
Thomas and Fowler improve to 2-0 on the week
Chappell and Hoffman shine in team debut
Garcia among notables to miss Close House cut
Westwood making home advantage tell, T2 at BM
Hatton hangs up 36-hole target at Close House
Team USA leads 3.5 to 1.5 after Day One
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rudolph has five scores in shootout win
McQuarley runs for five scores 56-38 win
Browning throws for three scores in easy win
Devin Singletary finds end zone four times
Pettis destroys Beavers for 12-116-3 in rout
Chunn stomps on LSU for 191 yards rushing
CCU's Williams explodes for 9-266-2
Kerryon Johnson hits end zone thrice in win
Brandon Wimbush accounts for four scores
Abey rushes for 185 yards and three scores
Etling (undisclosed) may not return for LSU
SMU QB Ben Hicks roasts UConn w/ four scores
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane brace as Spurs cruise past Terriers, 0-4
Richarlison rescues a late road point
De Bruyne haunts Chelsea again in City win
Morata leaves City loss with hamstring injury
West Ham sneaks by Swansea thanks to Sakho
Terriers no match for high-flying Spurs, 0-4
Palace fear the worst against in-form United
Fellaini hits a double to down Palace
Crouch grabs late winner for Stoke City
Floundering Palace throttled by United
Goalless draw between the Cherries and Foxes
Koscielny could miss out due to injury
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Nick Delmonico
(OF)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Jace Fry
(R)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Carson Fulmer
(S)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
David Purcey
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Aaron Bummer
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Chris Volstad
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Yoan Moncada
(2B)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Alen Hanson
(OF)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
David Holmberg
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevan Smith | Catcher | #36
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 7 (0) / CWS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kevan Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, including the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning, to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 win over the Indians on Saturday.
An RBI single in the fourth inning preceded the run-scoring double in the sixth. In 87 games this year, Smith has hit .283/.309/.388 with four homers, 30 RBI and 23 runs scored. The Sox should be able to do better than the 29-year-old going forward.
Oct 1 - 12:49 AM
Kevan Smith went 2-for-3 as the White Sox defeated the Astros on Thursday.
Both of the backstop's hits were singles in this one. In his other at-bat on the night, Smith bounced into a double play with the bases loaded. With the two-hit attack, Smith is now hitting .282/.309/.380 with three homers and 25 RBI.
Sep 21 - 11:31 PM
Kevan Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Thursday's win over the Twins.
Smith boosted the White Sox to a 5-1 lead with his RBI double in the sixth inning. The two-bagger was his 13th of the season. For the campaign as a whole, the 29-year-old catcher is working to a .284/.312/.392 triple-slash with three homers and 24 RBI over the course of 66 games played.
Aug 24 - 11:09 PM
Kevan Smith went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
Smith opened the game's scoring with a two-run double off Martin Perez in the first inning. In 63 games this season, the 29-year-old backstop is hitting .284/.312/.392 with three homers, 23 RBI and 12 doubles.
Aug 20 - 12:35 AM
Smith drives in both Sox runs in win over CLE
Oct 1 - 12:49 AM
Kevan Smith has two hits in victory Thursday
Sep 21 - 11:31 PM
Kevan Smith collects RBI double in victory
Aug 24 - 11:09 PM
Kevan Smith doubles twice in blowout defeat
Aug 20 - 12:35 AM
More Kevan Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Molina
STL
(2552)
2
A. Judge
NYY
(2227)
3
M. Betts
BOS
(2042)
4
J. Altuve
HOU
(1946)
5
B. Harper
WAS
(1884)
6
G. Stanton
MIA
(1727)
7
M. Trout
LAA
(1570)
8
Y. Puig
LA
(1559)
9
M. Sano
MIN
(1551)
10
M. Cain
SF
(1538)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
87
276
78
17
0
4
30
23
9
46
0
0
.283
.309
.388
.697
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
79
0
0
0
0
0
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 30
@ CLE
1
4
2
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Sep 29
@ CLE
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 26
LAA
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 25
LAA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 24
KC
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Sep 23
KC
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Sep 21
@ HOU
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(INT)
AAA
14
53
20
6
0
0
15
10
6
9
0
0
.377
.435
.491
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
Geovany Soto (elbow) has yet to resume baseball activities.
Soto is nearly 15 weeks removed from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow but is still working on rebuilding strength. He's still hoping to make it back before the end of the season, but it doesn't seem terribly likely at this point.
Aug 25
2
Omar Narvaez
Sidelined
Omar Narvaez (elbow) won't play again this season.
Narvaez is battling a right elbow injury and didn't make the trip with the White Sox to Cleveland. He finishes the season with a .277/.373/.340 batting line and two homers over 90 games.
Sep 30
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Yoan Moncada
2
Tyler Saladino
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Yolmer Sanchez
2
Nick Delmonico
Sidelined
Nick Delmonico (shoulder) won't play again this season.
Delmonico strained his left shoulder earlier this month and aggravated it Friday. The rookie got off to a great start with the White Sox but has struggled at the plate and with injuries since late August.
Sep 30
LF
1
Leury Garcia
10-Day DL
White Sox placed INF/OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb.
It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it could conceivably cost him the rest of the season. The 26-year-old is hitting .270/.316/.423 with nine homers, 33 RBI and eight swipes.
Sep 2
CF
1
Adam Engel
2
Alen Hanson
3
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
Charlie Tilson has been cleared for baseball activities and will take part in the instructional league in Arizona.
If healthy, Tilson likely would have been the White Sox's starting center fielder. Instead, he's missed the whole year with a stress reaction in his right foot, followed by a stress fracture in his right ankle. He'll compete for a spot in the White Sox outfield next spring.
Sep 28
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Willy Garcia
Sidelined
Willy Garcia is listed as day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game with a left hamstring strain.
Rymer Liriano will pick up a few more at-bats if Garcia is done for the year.
Sep 28
3
Rymer Liriano
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Rodon
10-Day DL
Carlos Rodon underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and probably won't be ready for spring training.
Rodon is expected to need 6-8 months to recover from surgery to relieve bursitis in his shoulder, so he'll likely begin another season late. There won't be any reason for the White Sox to rush him in what is likely to be another rebuilding year. Rodon was 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in his 12 starts this year. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft is 20-21 with a 3.95 ERA as a major leaguer.
Sep 28
2
James Shields
Sidelined
James Shields has been shut down for the year due to soreness in both of his knees.
Shields was given platelet-rich plasma injections for the knee discomfort and will rest up for the final six days of the regular season. The 35-year-old right-hander finishes the 2017 campaign with a 5.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and 103/53 K/BB ratio in 21 starts covering 117 innings. He's owed $21 million in 2018, with the Padres covering $11 million of it.
Sep 26
3
Reynaldo Lopez
4
Lucas Giolito
5
Carson Fulmer
Sidelined
Carson Fulmer held the Indians to one run on three hits over five innings in a win Saturday.
Fulmer and Indians ace Corey Kluber posted similar lines, with the big difference being that Fulmer got the win after the Sox took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. The victory improved the 23-year-old to 3-1 in seven appearances, and it was a good final showing in what was a redemptive year for the former first-round pick. Fulmer posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in those seven outings, and with his feet now wet, he should be given every opportunity to win a rotation spot out of spring next year.
Oct 1
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Juan Minaya
2
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
Yet another elbow injury for Petricka, who's been limited to a total of 33 2/3 innings over the last two seasons. If this is hit for him in 2017, the 29-year-old right-hander will finish with a 7.01 ERA. He's a non-tender candidate this winter.
Sep 7
3
Gregory Infante
4
Chris Beck
5
Aaron Bummer
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Danny Farquhar
8
David Holmberg
9
Al Alburquerque
10
Jace Fry
11
Chris Volstad
12
Zach Putnam
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
Jun 28
13
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday.
It was a nerve repositioning procedure, not Tommy John surgery or any other sort of ligament repair, which will hopefully translate to Jones being ready for the start of spring training next February. The 31-year-old right-hander logged just 11 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2017, to the tune of a 2.31 ERA. He's due $3.95 million from Chicago in 2018.
Jul 13
Headlines
Week That Was: Powerful Ending
Sep 30
Our final weekly recap of the season sizes up some serious power-hitting accomplishments from star sluggers.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Powerful Ending
Sep 30
»
Dose: Tanakkkkkkkkkkkkkkka
Sep 30
»
Dose: Stanton One Away From 60
Sep 29
»
Podcast: Early Look at 2018
Sep 29
»
Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream
Sep 28
»
Daily Dose: Twin Killers
Sep 28
»
The Final Sprint
Sep 27
»
Notes: Middling Mazara
Sep 27
MLB Headlines
»
Cabrera's four RBI help Mets best Phils in 11
»
Smith drives in both Sox runs in win over CLE
»
Bonifacio's three-run shot downs Diamondbacks
»
Gordon gets 60th steal, Marlins top Braves
»
Taillon tosses seven strong against Nationals
»
Cain tosses five scoreless IP in final start
»
Thames exits after another foul ball off foot
»
Chris Taylor (knee) back in lineup Saturday
»
Andrew McCutchen (foot) scratched from lineup
»
Sabathia fires 5 2/3 shutout frames vs Jays
»
Mookie Betts homers as Red Sox clinch East
»
Danny Duffy to undergo elbow surgery Tuesday
