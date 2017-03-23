Welcome,
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Will West
(S)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jett Bandy | Catcher | #47
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/26/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 31 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $539,800, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jett Bandy went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the Brewers' 9-4 win over the Reds on Wednesday.
Bandy hit an RBI single in the Brewers' five-run first inning before adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. The 27-year-old catcher has a sensational .349/.391/.698 batting line with four home runs in 13 games this season, but he'll continue to share starts behind the plate with Manny Pina, who's also off to an excellent start offensively.
Apr 26 - 4:53 PM
Jett Bandy slugged his third home run of the season Wednesday in the Brewers' loss to the Cubs.
Bandy tagged Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks for a solo shot in the top of the second inning before finishing the afternoon game 1-for-3. The 27-year-old catcher is now batting .323/.382/.677 in 33 plate appearances this season, but we wouldn't expect the good times to last.
Apr 19 - 6:49 PM
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday of the team's catching situation that he's "not going in with any idea that (one) will play four out of five days."
"You go into the season, and if a guy emerges, then he’ll get more playing time," Counsell said. "But I’m not going in with any idea that (one) will play four out of five days. It’s not the same situation we had going into last year." Manny Pina has officially made the Opening Day roster, and he'll likely be joined by Jett Bandy with Andrew Susac (trapezius) headed for the disabled list. Bandy figures to get the first crack at the job and Counsell said the backstop "has been excellent. The way he has come in new and handled pitchers, we all have been impressed. I like where we’re sitting right now."
Mar 24 - 10:15 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jett Bandy supplied two hits Wednesday in the Brewers’ Cactus League win over the Dodgers.
He served as the DH Wednesday, balancing his two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Bandy has been on a tear this spring, hitting .350 over his first 20 at-bats. The 26-year-old is a .237 lifetime hitter in the big leagues so fantasy owners shouldn’t be relying on his bat. Bandy is battling Andrew Susac for the starting role at catcher.
Mar 8 - 7:21 PM
Bandy goes 3-for-4 in Brewers' defeat of Reds
Apr 26 - 4:53 PM
Jett Bandy slugs third home run of season
Apr 19 - 6:49 PM
Counsell looking for someone to emerge at C
Mar 24 - 10:15 AM
Jett Bandy slugs two hits in win over LAD
Mar 8 - 7:21 PM
More Jett Bandy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
0
2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
9
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
12
39
12
2
0
4
6
6
2
9
0
0
.308
.357
.667
1.024
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
68
0
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 26
CIN
1
4
3
1
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.000
Apr 22
STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 20
STL
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 19
@ CHC
1
3
1
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Apr 17
@ CHC
1
4
3
1
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.750
Apr 15
@ CIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 12
@ TOR
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
1B
1
Eric Thames
Sidelined
Eric Thames left Wednesday's game against the Reds with left hamstring tightness.
Jesus Aguilar replaced Thames at first base to begin the eighth inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the injury is "not a big deal," so it looks like Thames will avoid the disabled list. The hottest hitter in baseball went 1-for-3 with a single and two walks on Wednesday. With Milwaukee off on Thursday, Thames expects to be in the lineup Friday against Atlanta.
Apr 26
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Junior Guerra (calf) will be out "at least six weeks."
Guerra put his own timetable at 4-6 weeks in a chat with the media Tuesday, but MRI results showed a "significant" strain of his right calf, per Counsell. Guerra suffered the injury during his Opening Day start against the Rockies while trying to leg out a bunt in the bottom of the third inning. Tommy Milone will move into the Brewers' rotation.
Apr 4
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
7
Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Oliver Drake
8
Brent Suter
