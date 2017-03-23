Jett Bandy | Catcher | #47 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (27) / 3/26/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 31 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $539,800, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jett Bandy went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the Brewers' 9-4 win over the Reds on Wednesday. Bandy hit an RBI single in the Brewers' five-run first inning before adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. The 27-year-old catcher has a sensational .349/.391/.698 batting line with four home runs in 13 games this season, but he'll continue to share starts behind the plate with Manny Pina, who's also off to an excellent start offensively.

Jett Bandy slugged his third home run of the season Wednesday in the Brewers' loss to the Cubs. Bandy tagged Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks for a solo shot in the top of the second inning before finishing the afternoon game 1-for-3. The 27-year-old catcher is now batting .323/.382/.677 in 33 plate appearances this season, but we wouldn't expect the good times to last.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday of the team's catching situation that he's "not going in with any idea that (one) will play four out of five days." "You go into the season, and if a guy emerges, then he’ll get more playing time," Counsell said. "But I’m not going in with any idea that (one) will play four out of five days. It’s not the same situation we had going into last year." Manny Pina has officially made the Opening Day roster, and he'll likely be joined by Jett Bandy with Andrew Susac (trapezius) headed for the disabled list. Bandy figures to get the first crack at the job and Counsell said the backstop "has been excellent. The way he has come in new and handled pitchers, we all have been impressed. I like where we’re sitting right now." Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel