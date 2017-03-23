Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jett Bandy | Catcher | #47

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 31 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jett Bandy went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the Brewers' 9-4 win over the Reds on Wednesday.
Bandy hit an RBI single in the Brewers' five-run first inning before adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. The 27-year-old catcher has a sensational .349/.391/.698 batting line with four home runs in 13 games this season, but he'll continue to share starts behind the plate with Manny Pina, who's also off to an excellent start offensively. Apr 26 - 4:53 PM
More Jett Bandy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750020201000090
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
123912204662900.308.357.6671.024
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201712000000
201668000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 26CIN14310022000000.750.7501.000
Apr 22STL14100000010000.250.250.250
Apr 20STL14100121010000.250.2501.000
Apr 19@ CHC13100111100000.333.5001.333
Apr 17@ CHC14310111000000.750.7501.750
Apr 15@ CIN14000000030000.000.000.000
Apr 12@ TOR12100000100000.500.667.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
7Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Oliver Drake
8Brent Suter
 

 