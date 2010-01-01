Player Page

Scott Schebler | Outfielder | #43

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 228
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Des Moines (IA) CC
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 26 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Scott Schebler finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the Reds' 7-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Schebler tagged Cubs starter John Lackey for a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning and he plated Eugenio Suarez with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Schebler now has four home runs and nine RBI on the season but a weak .175/.257/.397 overall batting line. Apr 23 - 3:53 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500120100000020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
175992037661510.153.242.339.581
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000180
201600000670
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 23CHC14200121000000.500.5001.250
Apr 22CHC14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 21CHC15100000010000.200.200.200
Apr 20BAL13000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 19BAL13000000101000.000.250.000
Apr 18BAL15000000030000.000.000.000
Apr 16MLW14100000010000.250.250.250
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
3Phillip Ervin
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Rookie Davis
7Bronson Arroyo
8Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Cody Reed
8Robert Stephenson
9Nefi Ogando
10Tim Adleman
11Ariel Hernandez
 

 