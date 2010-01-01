Scott Schebler | Outfielder | #43 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (26) / 10/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 228 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Des Moines (IA) CC Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 26 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Scott Schebler finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the Reds' 7-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday. Schebler tagged Cubs starter John Lackey for a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning and he plated Eugenio Suarez with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Schebler now has four home runs and nine RBI on the season but a weak .175/.257/.397 overall batting line.

Scott Schebler is starting in right field and batting seventh for the Reds in Friday's game versus the Cubs. Schebler hits sixth against righties, but he's in the seventh spot for the second straight game with the Reds facing another lefty in Jon Lester. The Reds are running out their regular lineup. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Scott Schebler went 2-for-4 and drilled a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Brewers. His second-inning blast off Zach Davies got the Reds on the board. His .200 batting average masks the fact he has performed well in all other areas. He owns an .831 OPS with three home runs, six runs scored and seven RBI in 11 games. He has five walks against just six strikeouts. His .154 BABIP indicates he has been very unlucky on batted balls and should see his batting average rise over time. He is serving as the Reds' everyday right fielder so far this season and has the talent to produce some fantasy value.