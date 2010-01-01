Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Arismendy Alcantara
(2B)
Rookie Davis
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Cody Reed
(R)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Scott Schebler | Outfielder | #43
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Des Moines (IA) CC
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 26 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Scott Schebler finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the Reds' 7-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Schebler tagged Cubs starter John Lackey for a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning and he plated Eugenio Suarez with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Schebler now has four home runs and nine RBI on the season but a weak .175/.257/.397 overall batting line.
Apr 23 - 3:53 PM
Scott Schebler is starting in right field and batting seventh for the Reds in Friday's game versus the Cubs.
Schebler hits sixth against righties, but he's in the seventh spot for the second straight game with the Reds facing another lefty in Jon Lester. The Reds are running out their regular lineup.
Apr 21 - 1:44 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Scott Schebler went 2-for-4 and drilled a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Brewers.
His second-inning blast off Zach Davies got the Reds on the board. His .200 batting average masks the fact he has performed well in all other areas. He owns an .831 OPS with three home runs, six runs scored and seven RBI in 11 games. He has five walks against just six strikeouts. His .154 BABIP indicates he has been very unlucky on batted balls and should see his batting average rise over time. He is serving as the Reds' everyday right fielder so far this season and has the talent to produce some fantasy value.
Apr 15 - 5:43 PM
Scott Schebler launched his second home run of the season Saturday in the Reds' loss to the Cardinals.
Schebler subbed in for Patrick Kivlehan in right field in the sixth inning (Kivlehan replaced Joey Votto at first base) and homered off Jonathan Broxton two innings later in his only at-bat of the afternoon. The 26-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games. He'll continue to platoon with Kivlehan in right field.
Apr 8 - 8:09 PM
Scott Schebler homers as Reds defeat Cubs
Apr 23 - 3:53 PM
Scott Schebler hitting seventh again Friday
Apr 21 - 1:44 PM
Schebler goes 2-for-4 with a home run Sat.
Apr 15 - 5:43 PM
Scott Schebler homers in two straight
Apr 8 - 8:09 PM
More Scott Schebler Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
17
59
9
2
0
3
7
6
6
15
1
0
.153
.242
.339
.581
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
18
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
67
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 23
CHC
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Apr 22
CHC
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 21
CHC
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 20
BAL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 19
BAL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 18
BAL
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 16
MLW
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) is on track to join the Reds next week, either in Milwaukee or St. Louis.
Cincinnati has a Monday-Wednesday series at Miller Park and a Friday-Sunday series at Busch Stadium, and Mesoraco should be activated somewhere in that stretch. He's just 4-for-28 (.143) so far in eight rehab games with Double-A Pensacola and isn't going to be an everyday play for the Reds out of the gate. There isn't much fantasy upside here at the moment.
Apr 20
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
Sidelined
Zack Cozart was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a sore left wrist.
It's the same issue that cost him a couple games earlier this month. Jose Peraza has moved over to shortstop, Scooter Gennett will move from left field to second base and Patrick Kivlehan enters the lineup in left.
Apr 23
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
3
Phillip Ervin
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is not close to resuming a throwing program.
DeSclafani is nearly four weeks removed from being diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, but he remains in shutdown mode. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection late last month and hopes to resume throwing before the end of April.
Apr 9
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) is expected to resume throwing off a mound in late April/early May.
If all goes well, he'll hopefully rejoin the Reds' rotation around mid-June. Bailey is coming back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow.
Apr 21
3
Brandon Finnegan
10-Day DL
Reds placed LHP Brandon Finnegan on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left trapezius muscle.
He suffered the injury during Saturday's start against the Brewers. Finnegan won't pick up a ball for 2-3 weeks, so we could be looking at a fairly lengthy stay on the DL here. Tim Adleman has replaced Finnegan on the roster and is a candidate to replace him in the rotation, as well.
Apr 16
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Rookie Davis
10-Day DL
Rookie Davis (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday.
The Reds will wait and see how Davis' bruised right forearm responds before determining the next step. It's possible he'll be ready for activation next week.
Apr 21
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Nick Travieso (biceps) has resumed a throwing program.
Travieso missed all of spring training with biceps inflammation. He's on the 60-day disabled list, so a return is far off.
Apr 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
10-Day DL
Reds placed LHP Tony Cingrani on 10-day disabled list with an oblique injury.
The move comes seemingly out of nowhere. The Reds have not announced who will occupy his spot on the roster. The left-hander worked as the Reds' closer for a stretch last year but has since transitioned into a setup role ahead of ninth-inning man Raisel Iglesias. Cingrani holds an impressive 1.93 ERA over five outings this season.
Apr 20
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Cody Reed
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nefi Ogando
10-Day DL
Nefi Ogando (hand) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday.
He came out of it well and is slated to face hitters soon. Ogando has been out all season with a right hand strain.
Apr 21
10
Tim Adleman
11
Ariel Hernandez
Volatile Times
Apr 23
Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire streaming targets for Monday, April 24.
