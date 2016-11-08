Socrates Brito | Outfielder | #30

Sidelined

A.J. Pollock went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Padres.

Pollock was the only Diamondbacks player to notch an extra-base hit on the afternoon. A broken elbow cost Pollock the first five months of the 2016 campaign. He was also bothered by a groin injury in September. In total, the 29-year-old outfielder appeared in just 41 games. When healthy, though, he is well worth the fantasy consideration. In 2015, he slashed .315/.367/.498 with 20 homers, 76 RBI and 39 steals in 609 at-bats.