Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
Kazmir (hip) won't pitch in a game for a week
Justin Turner (knee) receives injection
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Brian Henry
(C)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Matt Koch
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Thole
(C)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
David Peralta
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Hank Conger
(C)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Socrates Brito | Outfielder | #30
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Socrates Brito underwent a successful surgery to repair an open dislocation on his left ring finger.
Brito suffered the open dislocation while running the bases on Wednesday. At this juncture, there is no timetable for his recovery. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will address Brito's surgery on Thursday. Any chance the 24-year-old outfielder had of landing an Opening Day roster spot is now likely out the window.
Mar 8 - 10:15 PM
Source:
Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that surgery is a possible for Socrates Brito (finger).
Brito injured his left ring finger while running the bases on Wednesday. Should he be forced to undergo surgery to repair the injury, it would be his second surgery since the end of the 2016 campaign. He needed a procedure to repair a fractured right hamate bone in his foot in early November. This most recent injury could well cost him a shot at an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 8 - 7:26 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Socrates Brito underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured right hamate bone.
Brito suffered the injury while preparing to play winter ball in his native Dominican Republic. The 24-year-old outfielder should be recovered by the beginning of the 2017 season, but hamate fractures can carry lingering effects and Brito will have to fight for a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster after batting just .179 with a .554 OPS in 40 games this summer.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 10:27:00 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Diamondbacks recalled OF Socrates Brito from Triple-A Reno.
Brito hasn't done anything with his big league chances this season, hitting just .185/.185/.352 over 19 games. He'll likely play sparingly in September.
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 03:57:00 PM
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
Mar 8 - 10:15 PM
Finger surgery possible for Socrates Brito
Mar 8 - 7:26 PM
Brito undergoes surgery for hamate fracture
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 10:27:00 PM
Socrates Brito recalled from Triple-A
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 03:57:00 PM
More Socrates Brito Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Price
BOS
(2862)
2
M. Carpenter
STL
(2675)
3
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2436)
4
C. Seager
LA
(2094)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(2045)
6
H. Street
LAA
(1913)
7
M. Brantley
CLE
(1857)
8
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1699)
9
M. Harvey
NYM
(1648)
10
A. Pujols
LAA
(1622)
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
40
95
17
3
1
4
12
10
2
23
2
0
.179
.196
.358
.554
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
36
0
Socrates Brito's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Socrates Brito's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Socrates Brito's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Socrates Brito's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scottsdale(ARIZ)
R
2
7
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
3
0
0
.143
.143
.143
Reno(PCL)
AAA
73
303
89
10
8
6
39
46
13
60
7
6
.294
.322
.439
Visalia(CAL)
A
2
9
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
2
0
0
.111
.111
.444
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Padres.
Pollock was the only Diamondbacks player to notch an extra-base hit on the afternoon. A broken elbow cost Pollock the first five months of the 2016 campaign. He was also bothered by a groin injury in September. In total, the 29-year-old outfielder appeared in just 41 games. When healthy, though, he is well worth the fantasy consideration. In 2015, he slashed .315/.367/.498 with 20 homers, 76 RBI and 39 steals in 609 at-bats.
Mar 4
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker delivered three shutout innings Sunday in his Cactus League start against the White Sox.
Walker gave up a harmless single in the top of the third to White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez. He finished with two strikeouts -- and no walks -- giving him five strikeouts through five scoreless innings this spring. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably go four innings next time out.
Mar 5
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
Sidelined
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Jake Barrett (shoulder) continues to progress and could be ready for Opening Day.
He added that if Barrett isn't ready by Opening Day, it won't be long after. The hard-throwing right-hander is poised to enter the season pitching in a setup capacity in front of new closer Fernando Rodney.
Mar 4
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
14
Kevin Jepsen
Headlines
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Brad Johnson covers the bullpens of the NL West including future closers, holds sources, and breakout candidates.
More MLB Columns
»
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
»
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
»
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
»
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
»
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
»
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
»
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
»
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
MLB Headlines
»
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
»
Kazmir (hip) won't pitch in a game for a week
»
Justin Turner (knee) receives injection
»
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
»
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
»
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
»
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
»
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
»
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
»
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
»
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
»
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
