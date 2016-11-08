Player Page

Socrates Brito | Outfielder | #30

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Socrates Brito underwent a successful surgery to repair an open dislocation on his left ring finger.
Brito suffered the open dislocation while running the bases on Wednesday. At this juncture, there is no timetable for his recovery. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will address Brito's surgery on Thursday. Any chance the 24-year-old outfielder had of landing an Opening Day roster spot is now likely out the window. Mar 8 - 10:15 PM
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
409517314121022320.179.196.358.554
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000360
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scottsdale(ARIZ)R271000200300.143.143.143
Reno(PCL)AAA733038910863946136076.294.322.439
Visalia(CAL)A291001210200.111.111.444
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jeff Mathis
2Chris Herrmann
3Chris Iannetta
4Oscar Hernandez
5Josh Thole
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
3Domingo Leyba
4Ildemaro Vargas
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3Ketel Marte
4Dawel Lugo
5Jack Reinheimer
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
3Gregor Blanco
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
2Oswaldo Arcia
3Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Archie Bradley
5Shelby Miller
6Patrick Corbin
7Braden Shipley
8Anthony Banda
9Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8Rubby De La Rosa
9Zack Godley
10Jimmie Sherfy
11Tyler Jones
12Keyvius Sampson
13JJ Hoover
14Kevin Jepsen
 

 