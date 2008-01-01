Elias Diaz | Catcher | #32

Elias Diaz erupted with his first career homer and six RBI in Friday’s 12-7 victory over the Mets.

Diaz, a last-minute replacement after Francisco Cervelli was scratched due to illness, entered Friday’s game with one RBI in his career. He changed that with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning, as he cleared the bases with a double against Matt Harvey. He later provided the big blow in the sixth inning with a go-ahead three-run homer. We’re not expecting much in the way of fantasy value moving forward, but it was a night to remember for the 26-year-old backstop.