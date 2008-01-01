Welcome,
[X]
Shop NHL Gear
Elias Diaz | Catcher | #32
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Elias Diaz erupted with his first career homer and six RBI in Friday’s 12-7 victory over the Mets.
Diaz, a last-minute replacement after Francisco Cervelli was scratched due to illness, entered Friday’s game with one RBI in his career. He changed that with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning, as he cleared the bases with a double against Matt Harvey. He later provided the big blow in the sixth inning with a go-ahead three-run homer. We’re not expecting much in the way of fantasy value moving forward, but it was a night to remember for the 26-year-old backstop.
Jun 2 - 11:26 PM
Pirates recalled C Elias Diaz from Triple-A Indianapolis.
He'll replace the injured Chris Stewart (hamstring) on the active roster. Diaz is 2-for-9 (.222) in four games with the Pirates this season and will serve as the backup to Francisco Cervelli. He's not fantasy relevant.
May 30 - 3:05 PM
Pirates optioned C Elias Diaz to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Diaz had been around as a third catcher with Francisco Cervelli (foot) banged up. He had two hits in nine at-bats.
May 8 - 5:27 PM
Pirates recalled C Elias Diaz from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Francisco Cervelli has a nagging foot issue, so Diaz and Chris Stewart will handle the catching for a few days. Diaz will likely be sent back down later this week.
May 1 - 4:51 PM
Elias Diaz homers, drives in six vs. Mets
Jun 2 - 11:26 PM
Pirates recall Diaz from Triple-A
May 30 - 3:05 PM
Elias Diaz optioned to Triple-A
May 8 - 5:27 PM
Elias Diaz recalled from Triple-A
May 1 - 4:51 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
1
6
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
9
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
6
12
2
1
0
0
0
1
2
2
0
0
.167
.286
.250
.536
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 2
@ NYM
1
5
2
1
0
1
6
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.200
May 31
ARZ
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 30
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 7
MLW
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
May 4
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 3
@ CIN
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
May 2
@ CIN
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
30
121
34
7
0
2
18
11
2
22
1
0
.281
.298
.388
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
10-Day DL
Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday.
Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.
May 30
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Phil Gosselin
3
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene.
Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.
May 18
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
10-Day DL
Jameson Taillon is scheduled to make his next rehab start Friday at Triple-A Indianapolis.
Taillon struck out six batters over three scoreless innings in his first rehab outing Sunday with Double-A Altoona and he could feasibly return to the Pirates' rotation next week if everything goes well on Friday in Triple-A. The 25-year-old right-hander underwent surgery for testicular cancer just three weeks ago. It's a tremendous story.
May 31
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
6
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Antonio Bastardo (quad) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Bastardo made two appearances in extended spring training this week and apparently felt good enough to begin a minor league rehab stint. A strained left quad has sidelined him since late April.
May 27
6
Johnny Barbato
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Josh Lindblom
10-Day DL
Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.
May 27
9
Jhan Marinez
