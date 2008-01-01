Player Page

Elias Diaz | Catcher | #32

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Elias Diaz erupted with his first career homer and six RBI in Friday’s 12-7 victory over the Mets.
Diaz, a last-minute replacement after Francisco Cervelli was scratched due to illness, entered Friday’s game with one RBI in his career. He changed that with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning, as he cleared the bases with a double against Matt Harvey. He later provided the big blow in the sixth inning with a go-ahead three-run homer. We’re not expecting much in the way of fantasy value moving forward, but it was a night to remember for the 26-year-old backstop. Jun 2 - 11:26 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.400160101001091
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
6122100012200.167.286.250.536
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20174000000
20161000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 2@ NYM15210161010000.400.4001.200
May 31ARZ12000000000000.000.000.000
May 30ARZ11000000000000.000.000.000
May 7MLW10000000100000.0001.000.000
May 4@ CIN11000000010000.000.000.000
May 3@ CIN14110000000000.250.250.500
May 2@ CIN14100001110000.250.400.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Indianapolis(INT)AAA3012134702181122210.281.298.388
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Phil Gosselin
3Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Johnny Barbato
7Wade LeBlanc
8Josh Lindblom
9Jhan Marinez
 

 