Zack Godley | Starting Pitcher | #52

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 10 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Zack Godley allowed four hits and three runs over seven dominant innings Thursday in the Diamondbacks’ win over the Rockies.
Godly would be a good way to describe the right-hander’s performance. He recorded a season-high eight strikeouts while yielding only one free pass in his first career start at Coors Field. Godley got off to a rocky start (no pun intended) by allowing hits to two of Colorado's first three batters, but he was lights out after that. The 27-year-old finished his outing by retiring 19 of the last 22 hitters he faced (including 13 straight at one point) and even chipped in with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Godley is now undefeated with a 2.59 ERA over his last five starts. Jun 22 - 6:46 PM
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01003.86.7143341800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ARZ88210050.03613131644002.341.04
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 22@ COL111007.043318003.86.71
Jun 17@ PHI110005.251138001.591.41
Jun 10MLW111006.222214002.70.45
May 31@ PIT110006.073316004.501.33
May 26@ MLW110006.05001600.001.00
May 21@ SD110107.083311003.861.29
May 15NYM110006.211157001.35.90
May 10DET111007.041116001.29.71
Apr 26SD110005.042236003.601.40
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Reno(PCL)AAA5321028141181729002.5711.107
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Chris Herrmann
3Jeff Mathis
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2JJ Hoover
3Archie Bradley
4Andrew Chafin
5Jorge De La Rosa
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8T.J. McFarland
9Randall Delgado
 

 