[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Shoemaker's MRI shows no structural damage
Josh Donaldson (knee) aiming to return Friday
Goldschmidt leads rout with 18th homer
Zack Godley cruises in win over Rockies
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) to be reevaluated
George Springer day-to-day with bruised hand
Nunez absent for sixth time in seven games
Springer leaves game after HBP on left hand
Angels activate veteran Huston Street off DL
Indians place Cody Allen on paternity leave
Marlins expected to trade Adeiny Hechavarria
Adam Jones out of O's lineup Thursday night
Nick Ahmed (SS)
(SS)
Randall Delgado (R)
(R)
Brian Henry (C)
(C)
Jeff Mathis (C)
(C)
David Peralta (OF)
(OF)
Joaquin Arias (SS)
(SS)
Daniel Descalso (OF)
(OF)
Chris Herrmann (C)
(C)
T.J. McFarland (R)
(R)
A.J. Pollock (OF)
(OF)
Gregor Blanco (OF)
(OF)
Brandon Drury (2B)
(2B)
JJ Hoover (R)
(R)
Shelby Miller (S)
(S)
Robbie Ray (S)
(S)
Archie Bradley (R)
(R)
Reymond Fuentes (OF)
(OF)
Chris Iannetta (C)
(C)
Garrett Mock (S)
(S)
Fernando Rodney (R)
(R)
Matt Capps (R)
(R)
Zack Godley (S)
(S)
Kevin Jepsen (R)
(R)
Kevin Munson (S)
(S)
Eric Smith (R)
(R)
Andrew Chafin (R)
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings (SS)
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas (OF)
(OF)
Patrick Corbin (S)
(S)
Zack Greinke (S)
(S)
Matt Langwell (R)
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi (C)
(C)
Stryker Trahan (OF)
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham (OF)
(OF)
Steve Hathaway (R)
(R)
Brett Lorin (S)
(S)
David Pauley (R)
(R)
Taijuan Walker (S)
(S)
Jorge De La Rosa (R)
(R)
Jeremy Hazelbaker (OF)
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Zack Godley | Starting Pitcher | #52
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 10 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-19: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-22: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zack Godley allowed four hits and three runs over seven dominant innings Thursday in the Diamondbacks’ win over the Rockies.
Godly would be a good way to describe the right-hander’s performance. He recorded a season-high eight strikeouts while yielding only one free pass in his first career start at Coors Field. Godley got off to a rocky start (no pun intended) by allowing hits to two of Colorado's first three batters, but he was lights out after that. The 27-year-old finished his outing by retiring 19 of the last 22 hitters he faced (including 13 straight at one point) and even chipped in with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Godley is now undefeated with a 2.59 ERA over his last five starts.
Jun 22 - 6:46 PM
Zack Godley surrendered one run in 5 2/3 innings but had to settle for a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday.
He was unscored-upon through five innings before allowing a run on a sacrifice fly hit by catcher Andrew Knapp in the sixth. He struck out eight batters against three walks and five base hits. Only one of those hits went for extra bases and it was just a double. Godley had a 6.39 ERA in 74 2/3 innings with the Diamondbacks last year as a rookie, but has improved by leaps and bounds this year. He has a 2.34 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 16 walks in 50 innings spread over eight starts in 2017.
Jun 17 - 9:50 PM
Zack Godley is expected to remain in the Diamondbacks' rotation, with Randall Delgado heading back to the bullpen.
Arizona hasn't officially announced anything yet, but Godley threw a bullpen session Tuesday while Delgado was seen playing catch with the relievers. Delgado pitched well in his four starts, but keeping Godley in the rotation is the right move. He's posted a 2.44 ERA and 36/13 K/BB ratio over 44 1/3 frames across seven starts for the D'Backs this season and boasts an excellent groundball rate.
Jun 13 - 3:43 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Zack Godley allowed two earned runs, two hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a win against the Brewers on Saturday.
Godley threw 55 of his 80 pitches for his sixth consecutive quality start. The key to his success has been his ability to keep the ball in the yard, serving up just two homers over his past 39 1/3 innings. With scheduled days off Monday, next Thursday and again on June 19, the Diamondbacks do not need a fifth starter for a while. So it's uncertain when Godley will make take his next turn in the rotation.
Jun 11 - 3:58 AM
Zack Godley cruises in win over Rockies
Jun 22 - 6:46 PM
Jun 22 - 6:46 PM
Godley allows one run in 5 2/3 innings Sat.
Jun 17 - 9:50 PM
Jun 17 - 9:50 PM
Zack Godley expected to stay in rotation
Jun 13 - 3:43 PM
Jun 13 - 3:43 PM
Zack Godley pushes aside Brew Crew
Jun 11 - 3:58 AM
Jun 11 - 3:58 AM
More Zack Godley Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
3.86
.714
3
3
4
1
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ARZ
8
8
2
1
0
0
50.0
36
13
13
16
44
0
0
2.34
1.04
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 22
@ COL
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
3
3
1
8
0
0
3.86
.71
Jun 17
@ PHI
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
5
1
1
3
8
0
0
1.59
1.41
Jun 10
MLW
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
2
2
2
1
4
0
0
2.70
.45
May 31
@ PIT
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
7
3
3
1
6
0
0
4.50
1.33
May 26
@ MLW
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
0
0
1
6
0
0
.00
1.00
May 21
@ SD
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
8
3
3
1
1
0
0
3.86
1.29
May 15
NYM
1
1
0
0
0
6.2
1
1
1
5
7
0
0
1.35
.90
May 10
DET
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.29
.71
Apr 26
SD
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
4
2
2
3
6
0
0
3.60
1.40
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Reno(PCL)
AAA
5
3
2
1
0
28
14
11
8
17
29
0
0
2.571
1.107
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
10-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas (groin) will not accompany the team on the road this week.
Tomas will remain in Arizona at the team's spring training facility to start baseball activities. He is making his way back from a right groin injury and will not come off the 10-day disabled list when eligible on June 16. Daniel Descalso has held down the fort in left field with Tomas on the shelf and that will continue.
Jun 11
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) will be held out of action at Triple-A Reno for at least the next three days.
Pollock, who's been on the disabled list since May 15 with a right groin strain, experienced tightness in his right quad Monday while playing in his second minor league rehab game. It doesn't sound like a major setback, but it will obviously delay his return a little bit. Pollock was batting .299/.337/.455 with two home runs and 11 stolen bases through 37 games this season for Arizona.
Jun 20
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
3
Archie Bradley
4
Andrew Chafin
5
Jorge De La Rosa
6
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
7
Silvino Bracho
8
T.J. McFarland
9
Randall Delgado
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
D.J. Short recommends the hot-hitting Brandon Drury and hopes Mike Montgomery gets an extended opportunity in the Cubs' rotation.
