Zack Godley | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (27) / 4/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Tennessee Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 10 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-19: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-22: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Zack Godley allowed four hits and three runs over seven dominant innings Thursday in the Diamondbacks’ win over the Rockies. Godly would be a good way to describe the right-hander’s performance. He recorded a season-high eight strikeouts while yielding only one free pass in his first career start at Coors Field. Godley got off to a rocky start (no pun intended) by allowing hits to two of Colorado's first three batters, but he was lights out after that. The 27-year-old finished his outing by retiring 19 of the last 22 hitters he faced (including 13 straight at one point) and even chipped in with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Godley is now undefeated with a 2.59 ERA over his last five starts.

Zack Godley surrendered one run in 5 2/3 innings but had to settle for a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday. He was unscored-upon through five innings before allowing a run on a sacrifice fly hit by catcher Andrew Knapp in the sixth. He struck out eight batters against three walks and five base hits. Only one of those hits went for extra bases and it was just a double. Godley had a 6.39 ERA in 74 2/3 innings with the Diamondbacks last year as a rookie, but has improved by leaps and bounds this year. He has a 2.34 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 16 walks in 50 innings spread over eight starts in 2017.

Zack Godley is expected to remain in the Diamondbacks' rotation, with Randall Delgado heading back to the bullpen. Arizona hasn't officially announced anything yet, but Godley threw a bullpen session Tuesday while Delgado was seen playing catch with the relievers. Delgado pitched well in his four starts, but keeping Godley in the rotation is the right move. He's posted a 2.44 ERA and 36/13 K/BB ratio over 44 1/3 frames across seven starts for the D'Backs this season and boasts an excellent groundball rate. Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter