Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Bruce Maxwell

2 Josh Phegley

3 Dustin Garneau

1B 1 Matt Olson Sidelined

Matt Olson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He's done for the season, as Athletics manager Bob Melvin had previously indicated was likely. It's a rotten way for Olson's campaign to end, but the rookie had a mighty impressive showing with 24 home runs over just 59 games.

2 Mark Canha

2B 1 Jed Lowrie

2 Joe Wendle

SS 1 Marcus Semien

2 Chad Pinder Sidelined

Chad Pinder (concussion) might not play again this season. Pinder's concussion symptoms have worsened, and he has a history of them so the A's aren't going to take any chances. The 25-year-old has shown flashes this season with 15 homers over 87 games, although he's batted just .238/.292/.457 overall.

3 Franklin Barreto

3B 1 Matt Chapman

2 Renato Nunez

LF 1 Khris Davis

CF 1 Boog Powell Sidelined

Boog Powell (knee) has been shut down for the year. Powell suffered a bruised left kneecap last week. An MRI showed no structural damage, but the A's aren't going to push him with only six games remaining on their schedule. The 24-year-old outfielder posted a promising .321/.380/.494 batting line in 92 plate appearances with Oakland after being acquired from Seattle in early August for Yonder Alonso.

2 Jake Smolinski

3 Dustin Fowler 60-Day DL

Athletics acquired OF Dustin Fowler, INF/OF Jorge Mateo, and RHP James Kaprielian from the Yankees for RHP Sonny Gray and $1.5 million in international spending money. Fowler ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee in June when he crashed full-speed into the outfield wall in the first inning of his MLB debut and he will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but the talented 22-year-old should be ready to rock next spring. He was batting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 13 stolen bases through 70 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RF 1 Matt Joyce

DH 1 Ryon Healy

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Kendall Graveman

2 Sean Manaea Sidelined

Sean Manaea (back) said after throwing a bullpen session Monday that he's ready to go for Thursday's scheduled start in Texas. Manaea had to be scratched from his last outing with a back injury, but it appears that he'll be fine. The left-hander has scuffled since the beginning of August with a 6.69 ERA over nine starts.

3 Andrew Triggs 60-Day DL

Andrew Triggs had season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Triggs tried rehabbing the injury for over a month, but it obviously didn't work so he decided to go under the knife. The right-hander is expected to be ready to throw off a mound in time for spring training next year. Triggs got off to a great start in 2017 but rocked in his last two outings before going on the DL, ultimately finishing with a 4.27 ERA over 12 starts.

4 Jharel Cotton Sidelined

An MRI on Jharel Cotton's right elbow came back negative. Cotton has avoided a serious injury, but it's likely that his season is still over with the Athletics having no incentive to push him. The young right-hander had a disappointing 2017 campaign, putting up a 5.58 ERA over 24 starts.

5 Paul Blackburn 60-Day DL

Athletics transferred RHP Paul Blackburn from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Blackburn is now officially done for the season with a bone bruise in his throwing hand. He suffered the injury August 22 in a start against the Orioles. The 23-year-old right-hander will finish with a promising 3.22 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over his first 10 major league starts.

6 Chris Smith

7 Daniel Gossett

8 Daniel Mengden

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Blake Treinen

2 Santiago Casilla

3 Ryan Dull

4 Liam Hendriks

5 Chris Hatcher

6 Daniel Coulombe

7 Simon Castro

8 Bobby Wahl 60-Day DL

Bobby Wahl underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Monday. Wahl made the decision to have the operation after visit with specialist Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas. He has been sidelined since late May with shoulder issues and is now officially done for the season.

9 Michael Brady

10 Sam Moll