[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blackmon reaches 100 RBI as Rox top Fish
Canha hits walkoff homer in 6-5 win over M's
Correa goes 4-for-5 with 2 HRs, 4 RBI in rout
Calhoun hits first MLB homer in loss to HOU
Mookie Betts (wrist) remains out Wednesday
Pedroia (knee, nose) back in Red Sox lineup
Adam Jones (leg) remains out Wednesday
Daniel Murphy (hamstring) back Wednesday
Jose Martinez (thumb) returns to STL lineup
Tommy Pham (ribs) starting in left field Wed.
Matt Cain, 32, to retire after Saturday start
Willson Contreras (knee) sitting Wednesday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(R)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
John Axford
(R)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Donn Roach
(R)
Franklin Barreto
(SS)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Miles Head
(3B)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Chris Smith
(S)
Michael Brady
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Sam Moll
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Dustin Fowler
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Renato Nunez
(OF)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Matt Olson
(1B)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Simon Castro
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Matt Chapman
(3B)
Daniel Gossett
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(OF)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Mark Canha | Outfielder | #20
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/15/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
California
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 7 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $545,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Canha hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the A's a 6-5 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.
The homer was off of Shae Simmons with one out in the bottom of the ninth. It was a no-doubter from a hitter who doesn't hit very many no-doubters. He now has five homers on the year, and is hitting .217/.275/.401 on the season in 53 games.
Sep 27 - 6:32 PM
Athletics' manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Mark Canha will start in center field on Saturday.
It looks as though Canha will have a chance to be a regular out there against left-handed pitching provided that he can prove he's capable of handling the position defensively. It's certainly a boost to his fantasy value in AL-only formats.
Aug 25 - 7:32 PM
Source:
Joe Stiglich on Twitter
Athletics recalled INF/OF Mark Canha from Triple-A Nashville.
He's replacing the recently traded Rajai Davis on the roster. Canha could see some starts versus lefties.
Aug 25 - 3:51 PM
Mark Canha will be called up to replace Rajai Davis.
Davis, of course, was traded to the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Canha is a versatile defender—he's able to play all three outfield spots and both corner infield positions—but is just a .237 career hitter in the major leagues.
Aug 24 - 11:32 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Canha hits walkoff homer in 6-5 win over M's
Sep 27 - 6:32 PM
Mark Canha to start in center field Saturday
Aug 25 - 7:32 PM
Mark Canha recalled from Triple-A
Aug 25 - 3:51 PM
A's to call up Mark Canha from AAA Nashville
Aug 24 - 11:32 PM
More Mark Canha Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
1
.333
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
52
154
33
12
1
4
12
14
7
53
2
0
.214
.275
.383
.659
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
3
0
0
0
49
2
2016
0
5
0
0
3
5
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 27
SEA
1
3
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.250
1.333
Sep 26
SEA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 25
SEA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 24
TEX
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
.333
.500
.333
Sep 23
TEX
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 19
@ DET
1
3
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Sep 17
@ PHI
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
75
272
77
25
3
12
50
52
34
62
4
0
.283
.373
.529
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Matt Olson
Sidelined
Matt Olson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.
He's done for the season, as Athletics manager Bob Melvin had previously indicated was likely. It's a rotten way for Olson's campaign to end, but the rookie had a mighty impressive showing with 24 home runs over just 59 games.
Sep 26
2
Mark Canha
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Joe Wendle
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
Sidelined
Chad Pinder (concussion) might not play again this season.
Pinder's concussion symptoms have worsened, and he has a history of them so the A's aren't going to take any chances. The 25-year-old has shown flashes this season with 15 homers over 87 games, although he's batted just .238/.292/.457 overall.
Sep 24
3
Franklin Barreto
3B
1
Matt Chapman
2
Renato Nunez
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Boog Powell
Sidelined
Boog Powell (knee) has been shut down for the year.
Powell suffered a bruised left kneecap last week. An MRI showed no structural damage, but the A's aren't going to push him with only six games remaining on their schedule. The 24-year-old outfielder posted a promising .321/.380/.494 batting line in 92 plate appearances with Oakland after being acquired from Seattle in early August for Yonder Alonso.
Sep 26
2
Jake Smolinski
3
Dustin Fowler
60-Day DL
Athletics acquired OF Dustin Fowler, INF/OF Jorge Mateo, and RHP James Kaprielian from the Yankees for RHP Sonny Gray and $1.5 million in international spending money.
Fowler ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee in June when he crashed full-speed into the outfield wall in the first inning of his MLB debut and he will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but the talented 22-year-old should be ready to rock next spring. He was batting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 13 stolen bases through 70 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jul 31
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Kendall Graveman
2
Sean Manaea
Sidelined
Sean Manaea (back) said after throwing a bullpen session Monday that he's ready to go for Thursday's scheduled start in Texas.
Manaea had to be scratched from his last outing with a back injury, but it appears that he'll be fine. The left-hander has scuffled since the beginning of August with a 6.69 ERA over nine starts.
Sep 25
3
Andrew Triggs
60-Day DL
Andrew Triggs had season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Triggs tried rehabbing the injury for over a month, but it obviously didn't work so he decided to go under the knife. The right-hander is expected to be ready to throw off a mound in time for spring training next year. Triggs got off to a great start in 2017 but rocked in his last two outings before going on the DL, ultimately finishing with a 4.27 ERA over 12 starts.
Jul 14
4
Jharel Cotton
Sidelined
An MRI on Jharel Cotton's right elbow came back negative.
Cotton has avoided a serious injury, but it's likely that his season is still over with the Athletics having no incentive to push him. The young right-hander had a disappointing 2017 campaign, putting up a 5.58 ERA over 24 starts.
Sep 26
5
Paul Blackburn
60-Day DL
Athletics transferred RHP Paul Blackburn from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Blackburn is now officially done for the season with a bone bruise in his throwing hand. He suffered the injury August 22 in a start against the Orioles. The 23-year-old right-hander will finish with a promising 3.22 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over his first 10 major league starts.
Sep 5
6
Chris Smith
7
Daniel Gossett
8
Daniel Mengden
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Blake Treinen
2
Santiago Casilla
3
Ryan Dull
4
Liam Hendriks
5
Chris Hatcher
6
Daniel Coulombe
7
Simon Castro
8
Bobby Wahl
60-Day DL
Bobby Wahl underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Monday.
Wahl made the decision to have the operation after visit with specialist Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas. He has been sidelined since late May with shoulder issues and is now officially done for the season.
Aug 15
9
Michael Brady
10
Sam Moll
11
Raul Alcantara
The Final Sprint
Sep 27
With five days left in the season, Brad Johnson covers the latest news and notes for closers and base thieves.
