Mark Canha | Outfielder | #20

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/15/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: California
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 7 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Mark Canha hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the A's a 6-5 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.
The homer was off of Shae Simmons with one out in the bottom of the ninth. It was a no-doubter from a hitter who doesn't hit very many no-doubters. He now has five homers on the year, and is hitting .217/.275/.401 on the season in 53 games. Sep 27 - 6:32 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final31.333120100000010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
52154331214121475320.214.275.383.659
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201703000492
20160500351
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 27SEA13100121000000.333.2501.333
Sep 26SEA13000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 25SEA13000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 24TEX13100002010010.333.500.333
Sep 23TEX13000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 19@ DET13100010010000.333.333.333
Sep 17@ PHI12000001220000.000.500.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA7527277253125052346240.283.373.529
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Matt Olson
2Mark Canha
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
3B1Matt Chapman
2Renato Nunez
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Boog Powell
2Jake Smolinski
3Dustin Fowler
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kendall Graveman
2Sean Manaea
3Andrew Triggs
4Jharel Cotton
5Paul Blackburn
6Chris Smith
7Daniel Gossett
8Daniel Mengden
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Santiago Casilla
3Ryan Dull
4Liam Hendriks
5Chris Hatcher
6Daniel Coulombe
7Simon Castro
8Bobby Wahl
9Michael Brady
10Sam Moll
11Raul Alcantara
 

 