Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lindor's first walk-off homer downs Blue Jays
Braun goes 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI
Report: Cubs interested in Jonathan Lucroy
Salazar holds Jays to one hit over seven
Andrus homers, leads Rangers past Rays
Herrera goes 4-for-4 with a homer, three runs
Dodgers trade Sergio Romo to Tampa Bay
Keuchel (neck) could return next weekend
Hamstring flareup sends Castro back to DL
Rizzo leads Cubs in comeback win over STL
Lester masterful in Saturday's no-decision
Bullpen lets Wainwright down in loss to Cubs
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sammy Watkins 'close to 100 percent' healthy
Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali disgruntled over role
D'Onta Foreman tests negative for marijuana
Ronnie Hillman worked out for Dallas Thursday
Anquan Boldin to visit Buffalo on Monday
Report: Zeke decision won't come this weekend
Report: NFL finishing up Zeke investigation
Cowboys work out FA Denard Robinson on Friday
Bengals CB Adam Jones suspended for opener
Patrick Mahomes finally signs rookie contract
Panthers throw in the towel on Michael Oher
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
Kyrie Watch Possibilities: NY, SA, MIA, MIN
Woj: Pau Gasol re-signs with the Spurs
ESPN: Kyrie Irving asked Cavs to trade him
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
Detroit signs Tomas Tatar to four-year deal
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch wins Brickyard 400 pole
Earnhardt to start Brickyard 400 in 13th
William Byron wins Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indy
Kyle Larson qualifies 25th at Indy
Sadler: Pole for XFINITY Series race at Indy
Kevin Harvick 2nd fastest in final practice
Kyle Busch 2nd-quick in final practice
Jimmie Johnson quickest in Indy Happy Hour
Jones posts fastest lap in Indy Happy Hour
McKennedy wins Lincoln Tech 100 at Stafford
Denny Hamlin fastest in Indy practice 1
Burt Myers sweeps SMRS Twin-50s at Caraway
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
MDF sends 11 to the exits at the Barbasol
Rookie Murray second straight 64; trails by 1
Stallings leads Barbasol by 1; career-low 60
Amateur Sam Burns in contention at Barbasol
Kuchar cards 66; stays in hunt for Claret Jug
Spieth reaches double digits to maintain Open
Connelly contending thru R3 of Open debut
Grace cards the coveted 62 in R3 of The Open
Jones lowlights MCs @ Barbasol; MDF looms
Mickelson among notable MCs at The 146th Open
Spieth scrambles his way to 36-hole Open lead
Amateur Alfie Plant impresses at The Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: FAU may discipline WR Kamrin Solomon
Resignation saved Freeze from getting fired
Report: WR Kalib Woods likely done at FAU
TE Goedert will 'light up the NFL Combine'
Chanticleers HC Moglia has trachea surgery
Seminoles land four-star 2019 CB Dent
Rebs take first post-Freeze recruiting hit
Former 49ers exec Gamble joins UM staff
GSU Eagles QB Shuman focusing on baseball
Ole Miss HC Freeze resigns amid scandal
Report: Freeze's job in immediate jeopardy
Report: Bama RB Emmons will transfer out
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diouf scores for second match running
JRod narrowly misses as Palace down Albion
Etienne Capoue scores lone goal in win
West Ham signs Stoke star Arnautovic
Arsenal dominated by Chelsea in Beijing
Arnie closing in on move to West Ham
Brighton's Tomer Hemed attracting interest
Knockaert in race to be fit for GW1
Virgil Van Dijk looking to force move away
Liverpool secure Robertson signing from Hull
Zouma completes loan switch to Stoke
Mendy arrival will rubber stamp Kolarov move
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
John Richy
(S)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Andres Blanco
(2B)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ty Kelly
(2B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Ricardo Pinto
(R)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Casey Fien
(R)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Odubel Herrera | Outfielder | #37
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/29/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 211
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.25 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $5 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: $10 million, 2022: $11.5 million club option ($2.5 million buyout), 2023: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Odubel Herrera went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
He went deep against starter Brent Suter in the fifth inning. He added two doubles and a single in the ballgame. Herrera struggled badly in the first months of the season but has turned things around in recent weeks. He is batting .270/.312/.437 with nine homers, 35 RBI and five stolen bases. He is unlikely to come anywhere close to the 25 bags he swiped a year ago.
Jul 22 - 11:15 PM
Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles -- including an RBI two-bagger -- in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Herrera is now up to 27 doubles on the season. His career-best of 30 set as a rookie in 2015 figures to fall by the wayside soon enough. Overall, the outfielder is hitting .258/.293/.402 with six homers and 30 RBI across 333 at-bats. While those numbers are relatively muted, Herrera has been swinging a hot bat of late, having cranked three homers and three doubles in his last four games.
Jul 16 - 5:57 PM
Odubel Herrera finished 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's road loss in Milwaukee.
The Venezuelan slugger has picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break, as he has now homered in three consecutive outings. He'll look to keep it rolling against Matt Garza, a pitcher who has allowed just eight homers over 72 1/3 innings across 13 starts.
Jul 15 - 10:55 PM
Odubel Herrera went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk against the Brewers on Friday.
After homering in the final game of the first half, Herrera has started his second half with a bang. Phillies fans and fantasy owners will have to hope that it’s a sign that he’s finally coming around. The 25-year-old has utilized an aggressive approach at the plate this season, but it has resulted in a disappointing .257/.294/.402 batting line.
Jul 15 - 2:05 AM
Herrera goes 4-for-4 with a homer, three runs
Jul 22 - 11:15 PM
Odubel Herrera hits pair of doubles in win
Jul 16 - 5:57 PM
Odubel Herrera posts two hits in loss
Jul 15 - 10:55 PM
Herrera socks two-run homer in loss
Jul 15 - 2:05 AM
More Odubel Herrera Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
4
1.000
1
1
0
3
0
2
0
0
0
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
91
355
93
29
1
8
34
38
21
89
5
5
.262
.304
.417
.721
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
90
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
155
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 22
MLW
1
4
4
2
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.250
Jul 21
MLW
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Jul 19
@ MIA
1
5
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.333
.400
Jul 18
@ MIA
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
.667
Jul 17
@ MIA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Jul 16
@ MLW
1
5
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.800
Jul 15
@ MLW
1
4
2
1
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Howie Kendrick
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
3
Cameron Perkins
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
10-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Aaron Altherr on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 15, with a strained right hamstring.
Altherr suffered the injury in Friday's loss to the Brewers. The Phillies figure to go with multiple options in the outfield during his absence, including Daniel Nava, Cameron Perkins, and Ty Kelly.
Jul 17
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
5
Nick Pivetta
6
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Pat Neshek
3
Joaquin Benoit
4
Adam Morgan
5
Casey Fien
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Casey Fien from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Fien landed on the disabled list late last month with a right rotator cuff strain and faces an extended absence.
Jul 10
6
Ricardo Pinto
7
Luis Garcia
8
Hoby Milner
The Week Ahead: Seeing Red
Jul 22
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including two starts for Reds flamethrower Luis Castillo.
