Odubel Herrera | Outfielder | #37 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (25) / 12/29/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 211 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.25 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $5 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: $10 million, 2022: $11.5 million club option ($2.5 million buyout), 2023: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Odubel Herrera went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday. He went deep against starter Brent Suter in the fifth inning. He added two doubles and a single in the ballgame. Herrera struggled badly in the first months of the season but has turned things around in recent weeks. He is batting .270/.312/.437 with nine homers, 35 RBI and five stolen bases. He is unlikely to come anywhere close to the 25 bags he swiped a year ago.

Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles -- including an RBI two-bagger -- in Sunday's win over the Brewers. Herrera is now up to 27 doubles on the season. His career-best of 30 set as a rookie in 2015 figures to fall by the wayside soon enough. Overall, the outfielder is hitting .258/.293/.402 with six homers and 30 RBI across 333 at-bats. While those numbers are relatively muted, Herrera has been swinging a hot bat of late, having cranked three homers and three doubles in his last four games.

Odubel Herrera finished 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's road loss in Milwaukee. The Venezuelan slugger has picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break, as he has now homered in three consecutive outings. He'll look to keep it rolling against Matt Garza, a pitcher who has allowed just eight homers over 72 1/3 innings across 13 starts.