Player Page

Weather | Roster

Odubel Herrera | Outfielder | #37

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 211
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Odubel Herrera went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
He went deep against starter Brent Suter in the fifth inning. He added two doubles and a single in the ballgame. Herrera struggled badly in the first months of the season but has turned things around in recent weeks. He is batting .270/.312/.437 with nine homers, 35 RBI and five stolen bases. He is unlikely to come anywhere close to the 25 bags he swiped a year ago. Jul 22 - 11:15 PM
More Odubel Herrera Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.000110302000030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
913559329183438218955.262.304.417.721
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000900
2016000001550
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 22MLW144201130000001.0001.0002.250
Jul 21MLW13100001110000.333.500.333
Jul 19@ MIA15110010110000.200.333.400
Jul 18@ MIA13200002100000.667.750.667
Jul 17@ MIA14000001110000.000.200.000
Jul 16@ MLW15220010010000.400.400.800
Jul 15@ MLW14210111010000.500.5001.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Howie Kendrick
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Cameron Perkins
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Nick Pivetta
6Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Pat Neshek
3Joaquin Benoit
4Adam Morgan
5Casey Fien
6Ricardo Pinto
7Luis Garcia
8Hoby Milner
 

 