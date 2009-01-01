Marco Hernandez | Third Baseman | #40 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (24) / 9/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $548,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marco Hernandez was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to a left shoulder strain. Hernandez was knocked out early, straining his left shoulder while committing an error in the top of the first inning. Josh Rutledge proceeded to take over for him at third base. Hernandez is currently receiving further evaluation. Expect an update as to his status moving forward on Thursday. Source: Ian Browne on Twitter

Marco Hernandez left Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to a possible shoulder injury. Hernandez was injured while committing an error in the top of the first inning. It appeared to be a left arm or shoulder concern. He was subsequently replaced in the field by Josh Rutledge. The Red Sox should pass along an update as to the exact nature of Hernandez's injury as the game progresses. Source: Pete Abraham on Twitter

Marco Hernandez scampered home on a wild pitch in the eighth inning on Sunday, providing the go-ahead run in a victory over the Cubs. The Red Sox loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning of a 2-2 ballgame. Mookie Betts struck out for the first out in the inning, but Pedro Strop unleashed a wild pitch on a 2-2 offering to Hanley Ramirez that allowed Hernandez to score. He finished the night 1-for-3 and is hitting .288/.315/.327 on the season.