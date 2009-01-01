Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marco Hernandez | Third Baseman | #40

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marco Hernandez was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to a left shoulder strain.
Hernandez was knocked out early, straining his left shoulder while committing an error in the top of the first inning. Josh Rutledge proceeded to take over for him at third base. Hernandez is currently receiving further evaluation. Expect an update as to his status moving forward on Thursday. May 3 - 7:46 PM
Source: Ian Browne on Twitter
More Marco Hernandez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
3rd00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2058163002711501.276.300.328.628
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170065800
2016001421002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 2BAL13000000010000.000.000.000
May 1BAL13110001010000.333.333.667
Apr 30CHC13100001000000.333.333.333
Apr 29CHC14110000010000.250.250.500
Apr 28CHC14200000010000.500.500.500
Apr 27NYY13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 26NYY13100000020000.333.333.333
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robby Scott
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Ben Taylor
10Brandon Workman
 

 