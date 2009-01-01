Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(OF)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Marco Hernandez | Third Baseman | #40
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $548,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marco Hernandez was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to a left shoulder strain.
Hernandez was knocked out early, straining his left shoulder while committing an error in the top of the first inning. Josh Rutledge proceeded to take over for him at third base. Hernandez is currently receiving further evaluation. Expect an update as to his status moving forward on Thursday.
May 3 - 7:46 PM
Source:
Ian Browne on Twitter
Marco Hernandez left Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to a possible shoulder injury.
Hernandez was injured while committing an error in the top of the first inning. It appeared to be a left arm or shoulder concern. He was subsequently replaced in the field by Josh Rutledge. The Red Sox should pass along an update as to the exact nature of Hernandez's injury as the game progresses.
May 3 - 7:32 PM
Source:
Pete Abraham on Twitter
Marco Hernandez scampered home on a wild pitch in the eighth inning on Sunday, providing the go-ahead run in a victory over the Cubs.
The Red Sox loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning of a 2-2 ballgame. Mookie Betts struck out for the first out in the inning, but Pedro Strop unleashed a wild pitch on a 2-2 offering to Hanley Ramirez that allowed Hernandez to score. He finished the night 1-for-3 and is hitting .288/.315/.327 on the season.
May 1 - 12:06 AM
Marco Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI as the Red Sox rallied late to beat the Tigers at Comerica Park.
Hernandez got the Red Sox on the board with an RBI single in the second innint. He then reached on an infield single and came around to score the tying run in the seventh. He's only with the club while Xander Bogaerts is away on bereavement, but he was able to provide a meaningful contribution to the Red Sox in this one.
Apr 9 - 4:49 PM
Marco Hernandez exits with shoulder strain
May 3 - 7:46 PM
Marco Hernandez out w/ apparent injuiry
May 3 - 7:32 PM
Marco Hernandez scores winning run Sunday
May 1 - 12:06 AM
Marco Hernandez has three hits in win Sunday
Apr 9 - 4:49 PM
More Marco Hernandez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(3226)
2
M. Cabrera
DET
(2932)
3
C. Bellinger
LA
(2564)
4
A. Eaton
WAS
(2423)
5
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2365)
6
A. Judge
NYY
(2354)
7
B. Norris
LAA
(2263)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2223)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2124)
10
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2120)
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
3rd
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
20
58
16
3
0
0
2
7
1
15
0
1
.276
.300
.328
.628
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
6
5
8
0
0
2016
0
0
14
2
10
0
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 2
BAL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 1
BAL
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.667
Apr 30
CHC
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Apr 29
CHC
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 28
CHC
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 27
NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 26
NYY
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
10-Day DL
There is no plan yet for Pablo Sandoval (knee) to resume baseball activities.
Sandoval remains limited to range of motion and strengthening exercises as he works his way back from a right knee sprain. There's no timetable for his return.
Apr 30
2
Brock Holt
10-Day DL
Brock Holt (vertigo) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.
Holt was cleared to begin playing in games with Triple-A Pawtucket over the weekend, but his vertigo symptoms have returned. There is no timetable for his return to the Red Sox at this point.
May 2
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) is on track for another simulated game on Thursday.
Price faced hitters in a sim game Saturday and "when he walked off he said he felt good," according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. Assuming he still feels good Sunday, Price will throw a light bullpen session Monday before another simulated game Thursday.
Apr 30
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
10-Day DL
Steven Wright (knee) is meeting with the Red Sox on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of surgery.
Wright was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left knee on Monday -- he has been dealing with knee issues on-and-off since spring training. He visited with a knee specialist on Tuesday and is now weighing his options with the team. Should the knuckleballer decide to undergo a surgical procedure, it would likely cost him the remainder of the 2017 season.
May 3
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) has extended his long toss sessions out to 150 feet.
The next step after that is mound work. Thornburg has been out all season with shoulder troubles and is no sure bet to avoid further setbacks. There's currently no timetable for his debut out of the Boston bullpen.
May 2
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robby Scott
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
60-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) resumed throwing off a mound Tuesday.
Smith hit a snag in his recovery from Tommy John surgery late last month, but it appears the 27-year-old reliever is back on the right track. If all goes well from here, he could be an option for the Boston bullpen around late May or early June. Smith has not appeared in a game for the Red Sox since they acquired him from the Mariners in December 2015.
May 2
8
Heath Hembree
9
Ben Taylor
10
Brandon Workman
