Luis Castillo | Starting Pitcher | #58

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Contract: view contract details
Luis Castillo will be called up to make his major league debut Friday against the Nationals.
Castillo earned the promotion by registering a 2.58 ERA and 81/13 K/BB ratio over 80 1/3 innings this season at Double-A Pensacola. Acquired from the Marlins in the Dan Straily trade, the 24-year-old right-hander has posted excellent numbers throughout the minor leagues and could have some matchup-to-matchup fantasy streaming value for however long he is up. The first-place Nationals present a big challenge out of the gate. Jun 21 - 9:48 AM
Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pensacola(SOU)AA141444080.16724231381102.577.996
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Bronson Arroyo
7Tim Adleman
8Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Lisalverto Bonilla
9Ariel Hernandez
10Nefi Ogando
 

 