Luis Castillo | Starting Pitcher | #58 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (24) / 12/12/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 170 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Luis Castillo will be called up to make his major league debut Friday against the Nationals. Castillo earned the promotion by registering a 2.58 ERA and 81/13 K/BB ratio over 80 1/3 innings this season at Double-A Pensacola. Acquired from the Marlins in the Dan Straily trade, the 24-year-old right-hander has posted excellent numbers throughout the minor leagues and could have some matchup-to-matchup fantasy streaming value for however long he is up. The first-place Nationals present a big challenge out of the gate. Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter

Reds prospect Luis Castillo gave up just one run on three hits on Sunday for Double-A Pensacola. Castillo didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning. With all due respect to Dan Straily, this is a trade the Marlins could really regret making. Castillo has been outstanding so far, and his 81/13 strikeout-to-walk ratio is one of the best in all of minor-league baseball. He looks ready for a chance to face Triple-A hitters, and he should be pitching for the Reds by this point in 2018.

Reds prospect Luis Castillo hurled innings of one-run baseball while striking out ten on Wednesday for Double-A Pensacola. Castillo allowed just five hits in the game, and also didn't walk a single hitter. Acquired in the Dan Straily trade in the offseason, the former Marlin prospect has a high 90s fastball, and he compliments it with two solid -- if not spectacular -- secondary pitches. The command isn't where it needs to be yet, but Castillo should miss enough bats to be an effective starter in a year. If not, he could be an excellent reliever.