HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Ariel Hernandez
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Jesse Winker
(DH)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Luis Castillo | Starting Pitcher | #58
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/12/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luis Castillo will be called up to make his major league debut Friday against the Nationals.
Castillo earned the promotion by registering a 2.58 ERA and 81/13 K/BB ratio over 80 1/3 innings this season at Double-A Pensacola. Acquired from the Marlins in the Dan Straily trade, the 24-year-old right-hander has posted excellent numbers throughout the minor leagues and could have some matchup-to-matchup fantasy streaming value for however long he is up. The first-place Nationals present a big challenge out of the gate.
Jun 21 - 9:48 AM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Reds prospect Luis Castillo gave up just one run on three hits on Sunday for Double-A Pensacola.
Castillo didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning. With all due respect to Dan Straily, this is a trade the Marlins could really regret making. Castillo has been outstanding so far, and his 81/13 strikeout-to-walk ratio is one of the best in all of minor-league baseball. He looks ready for a chance to face Triple-A hitters, and he should be pitching for the Reds by this point in 2018.
Jun 19 - 1:59 PM
Reds prospect Luis Castillo hurled innings of one-run baseball while striking out ten on Wednesday for Double-A Pensacola.
Castillo allowed just five hits in the game, and also didn't walk a single hitter. Acquired in the Dan Straily trade in the offseason, the former Marlin prospect has a high 90s fastball, and he compliments it with two solid -- if not spectacular -- secondary pitches. The command isn't where it needs to be yet, but Castillo should miss enough bats to be an effective starter in a year. If not, he could be an excellent reliever.
May 11 - 1:38 PM
Reds optioned RHPs Luis Castillo, Lisalverto Bonilla, Ariel Hernandez, Keury Mella, Jackson Stephens, and Nick Travieso, and OF Aristides Aquino to minor league camp.
Castillo was the big get in the Dan Straily deal with the Marlins over the winter. The hard-throwing right-hander put up a 2.26 ERA and 103/25 K/BB ratio in 131 2/3 innings last year between High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville. He could make his way to the major league roster at some point this year.
Mar 15 - 1:54 PM
Reds' Castillo to make MLB debut on Friday
Jun 21 - 9:48 AM
Castillo strong again
Jun 19 - 1:59 PM
Ten strikeouts for Castillo
May 11 - 1:38 PM
Reds make series of cuts in camp
Mar 15 - 1:54 PM
More Luis Castillo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pensacola(SOU)
AA
14
14
4
4
0
80.1
67
24
23
13
81
1
0
2.577
.996
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
10-Day DL
Reds manager Bryan Price said Monday that the club is "optimistic" Zack Cozart (quad) will be activated on June 28 when first eligible.
Cozart initially hurt his right quad in mid-May and was finally placed on the disabled list Monday after trying to play through the ailment. "These first couple of days will be pretty simple: rest," Cozart said. "I’ll do some little things in the training room. I think I will get back into baseball stuff Friday in Washington. It’s just try to let it calm down for a couple of days, take advantage of these three days and the off day." The Reds will use Jose Peraza at shortstop and Scooter Gennett at second base while Cozart is out.
Jun 20
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Reds manager Bryan Price said Thursday that Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is "behind" and unlikely to return until August.
DeSclafani was cleared to resume a throwing program a few weeks ago but it sounds like things haven't gone as smoothly as hoped. "Disco is behind," Price said. "He initiated another throwing program that will take him close to the time that Homer (Bailey) and (Brandon) Finnegan might be ready, that last week or week and a half of June, he may be approaching his mound time. That's like bullpens and then games. I wouldn't anticipate him until probably around August (in Cincinnati). That would be realistic." While we can't rule out DeSclafani making an impact in fantasy leagues this season, the odds aren't looking great. He had already seemed like a pretty poor bet as he tried to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Jun 9
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Louisville.
If it goes well, he could be cleared to join the Reds' starting rotation this weekend in Washington, D.C. Bailey has registered a promising 1.08 ERA and 17/3 K/BB ratio over three minor league rehab starts covering 16 2/3 innings. He last appeared in a major league game in August 2016 and has logged just eight total starts for the Reds since the beginning of the 2015 season.
Jun 20
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) allowed one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in a minor-league rehab start with Double-A Pensacola on Sunday.
Finnegan recorded a strikeout while throwing 23 of his 35 pitches for strikes. It remains uncertain how many rehab starts or innings Finnegan will be required to throw before he is able to return to the team's rotation. He has been sidelined since mid-April due to a strained left trapezius muscle.
Jun 11
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Bronson Arroyo
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder.
Arroyo told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Dodgers that his shoulder has been "barking" for the last couple of weeks, and in the same conversation the 40-year-old right-hander mentioned possibly retiring. He's posted a 7.35 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Reds.
Jun 19
7
Tim Adleman
8
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Nick Travieso (biceps) has resumed a throwing program.
Travieso missed all of spring training with biceps inflammation. He's on the 60-day disabled list, so a return is far off.
Apr 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Lisalverto Bonilla
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Nefi Ogando
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Nefi Ogando to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery timetable for the right-hander, this was done merely as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. He's currently on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
May 20
