Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Castro forced out with possible concussion
Guillermo Heredia exits after HBP to arm
Robinson Cano exits with hamstring tightness
Travis Shaw (foot) X-rays come back negative
Manny Machado ends extras with walk-off shot
Britton sees AL-record saves streak snapped
Red Sox add speed with trade for Rajai Davis
Trevor Rosenthal set to undergo Tommy John
Max Scherzer (neck) will not start on Friday
Syndergaard (lat) has throw session delayed
Trevor Rosenthal (elbow) done for '17 season
Matz undergoes season-ending elbow surgery
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chad Henne will start third preseason game
Raiders LT Donald Penn officially ends holdout
Browns trying to trade Brock Osweiler again
Conner behind Toussaint on PIT depth chart
Jordan Reed gets in first practice Wednesday
Jordan Matthews back doing individual drills
Bears do 4-year, $38M extension with LT Leno
Allen Hurns on trade block in Jacksonville?
Woodhead missing practice with hammy issue
Charles Sims to be Bucs' passing-down back
Rob Gronkowski changes diet, cuts out booze
OBJ 'could miss a week or two' of reg. season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
Kyrie Irving traded to BOS for Isaiah Thomas
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for full activity
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Will Rodgers: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
William Byron: Johnsonville 180 advance
Michael Self: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
Michael Annett: Johnsonville 180 advance
Julia Landauer: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
Elliott Sadler: Johnsonville 180 advance
Derek Kraus: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
Justin Allgaier: Johnsonville 180 advance
Max Zachem: Seekonk 150 stats
Ryan Reed: Johnsonville 180 advance
Ted Christopher: Seekonk 150 stats
Todd Gilliland: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth co-fave at THE NORTHERN TRUST
Kjeldsen makes another bid to win home event
Reed returns to New York for defense @ The NT
Pieters is odds favorite for Denmark defense
Late rally yields solo 3rd for Webb Simpson
Schniederjans bogey-free 64; career-best 2nd
Stenson wins Wyndham for sixth TOUR title
Sabbatini ends w/ 64; first top 10 since 2015
Armour posts -17; first top 10 in 118 months
Otaegui wins 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Plays
World No.1238 Norris wins Fiji International
Rookie Schniederjans vying for first TOUR win
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
FAU QB Johnson (undisclosed) sits again
McElwain: I may play 3 QBs against Michigan
Garvin upsets Davis to win S. Alabama QB job
Kiffin: I'm not using A. Briles as consultant
Ohio State backup QB Burrow breaks hand
Ex-GT RB Mills transfers to 2016 JUCO champs
Orgeron pegs LSU QB Danny Etling to start
Clemson names QB Kelly Bryant starter for '17
ECU names Garnder Minshew starting QB
Bruins, Badgers schedule games for 2029, 2030
Seth Collins (finger) ruled out for opener
Wyoming WR James Price breaks collarbone
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
De Boer provides an encouraging Zaha update
Craig Dawson extends WBA contract to 2020
New-arrival Hoedt to "develop alongside" VVD
Brighton second-string prevail in cup
Pugh and Fraser goals send Cherries through
Swansea 16.5m bid for Hull's Clucas accepted
Barca hoping 4th time's a charm for Coutinho
Bartley suffers knee injury in cup win
Rondon back in the middle in cup win
Troy Deeney returns to starting lineup
Swiss star suffers a minor strain
Burnley add Chris Wood to their strike force
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Andrew Albers
(S)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Jeff Kobernus
(2B)
James Pazos
(R)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Casey Lawrence
(R)
David Phelps
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Marco Gonzales
(S)
Zach Miner
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Emilio Pagan
(R)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(2B)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Guillermo Heredia | Outfielder | #5
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/31/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
Drafted:
2016 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $782,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Guillermo Heredia left Wednesday's game against the Braves after being hit in the arm by a pitch.
Heredia was plunked in the seventh inning and appeared to be in significant pain. He was replaced on the basepaths by a pinch-running Ben Gamel following the hit-by-pitch. The Mariners will pass along an update when more information becomes available.
Aug 23 - 9:46 PM
Source:
Greg Johns on Twitter
Guillermo Heredia (arm) went 1-for-4 with a double in his return to action on Friday.
Heredia was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Orioles after he was struck by a pitch from Ubaldo Jimenez. The 26-year-old outfielder is having a solid season at the dish, hitting .286/.347/.397 with six homers and 22 RBI in his 317 plate appearances.
Aug 19 - 8:12 AM
Guillermo Heredia left Wednesday's game against the Orioles after taking a pitch off his right forearm.
Heredia was struck by a pitch from Ubaldo Jimenez in the fifth inning. He ran for himself but was replaced by Jarrod Dyson to begin the bottom half of the frame. His X-rays came back negative and the Mariners are calling him day-to-day. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a double and a strikeout before exiting.
Aug 16 - 6:36 PM
Source:
Greg Johns on Twitter
Guillermo Heredia finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
It wasn't all great, as he was nabbed on the base paths by Wade Miley. The Cuban import has hit safely in each of his past four outings, and eight of the past nine. He is 13-for-35 (.371) with five doubles and two RBI in nine games in the month of August, raising his average from .273 to .285.
Aug 16 - 3:18 AM
Guillermo Heredia exits after HBP to arm
Aug 23 - 9:46 PM
Guillermo Heredia doubles in return to lineup
Aug 19 - 8:12 AM
Guillermo Heredia leaves after hit-by-pitch
Aug 16 - 6:36 PM
Guillermo Heredia reaches base twice
Aug 16 - 3:18 AM
More Guillermo Heredia Player News
Team News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
8th
0
0
.000
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
94
297
83
14
0
6
22
39
19
46
1
5
.279
.342
.387
.729
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
88
1
2016
0
0
0
0
0
43
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 22
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 21
@ ATL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 20
@ TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 19
@ TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Aug 18
@ TB
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Aug 16
BAL
1
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
.500
.667
1.000
Aug 15
BAL
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
Sidelined
Robinson Cano left Wednesday's game against the Braves with left hamstring tightness.
Cano tweaked his hamstring while rounding first on a double in the third inning. There is no immediate timetable for his return, but hamstring injuries can be tricky to come back from in the short term. The All-Star second baseman will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Aug 23
2
Danny Espinosa
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Taylor Motter
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Ben Gamel
2
Guillermo Heredia
Sidelined
Guillermo Heredia left Wednesday's game against the Braves after being hit in the arm by a pitch.
Heredia was plunked in the seventh inning and appeared to be in significant pain. He was replaced on the basepaths by a pinch-running Ben Gamel following the hit-by-pitch. The Mariners will pass along an update when more information becomes available.
Aug 23
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
10-Day DL
Mariners placed OF Jarrod Dyson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 17, with a right groin strain.
For a player that derives nearly all of his value with his legs, he can't help the team unless he's 100% in that area, so it was wise to shut him down. Mitch Haniger was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
Aug 19
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Leonys Martin
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will play catch Tuesday.
Hernandez to this point has been limited to strengthening exercises over the last three weeks after being diagnosed with more bursitis in his right shoulder, but he's ready to start throwing again now. The veteran right-hander will surely need at least one rehab start before returning, so he's likely still at least a couple weeks away.
Aug 21
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
60-Day DL
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) looked only "OK" in his bullpen session Monday.
"He’ll probably throw another bullpen," Servais told reporters after the workout. "We’re running out of time. Guys have to be able to ramp it up pretty quickly to have any chance to make an impact for us down the stretch ... Last time, Kuma got to this point, then he got to the simulated game, we put a hitter in there, and it was like, `Whoa, this isn’t even close.’ It didn’t feel good." The veteran right-hander has been out since early May and there is no timetable for him to embark on a minor league rehab assignment. He might not make it back this year.
Aug 22
3
James Paxton
10-Day DL
James Paxton (pectoral) will play catch Wednesday.
He had been hoping to play catch this past weekend, but it sounds like he's a tad behind schedule. Paxton -- who strained his left pectoral in a start 11 days ago -- will need to progress from playing catch to bullpen sessions to facing hitters and then maybe go out on a short rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners' rotation. In other words, it will be a little while, but Wednesday is a nice step.
Aug 21
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The operation will be performed on July 6 by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama. Smyly has been out all season with a strained flexor bundle in his pitching elbow, and a recent setback apparently involved the tearing of his ulnar collateral ligament. The left-hander will likely be sidelined at least until the second half of next season. Smyly is under team control for 2018, but he'll be an obvious non-tender candidate this winter.
Jun 28
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Erasmo Ramirez
8
Marco Gonzales
9
Andrew Albers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
David Phelps
3
Tony Zych
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Tony Zych on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 20, with a right elbow flexor bundle strain.
Zych also missed some time at the beginning of this season with a right biceps injury. Daniel Altavilla will fill his spot in the Mariners' bullpen.
Aug 22
4
Nick Vincent
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Emilio Pagan
8
Evan Marshall
9
Casey Lawrence
10
Daniel Altavilla
11
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
12
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Shae Simmons (elbow, shoulder) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Safeco Field.
Simmons was nearing a return to the Mariners' bullpen before coming down with shoulder soreness two weeks ago while on rehab with Triple-A Tacoma. He's feeling much better now and hopes to return to game action by the end of next week. The 26-year-old owns a 2.54 ERA across 33 major league appearances, all of them with Atlanta.
Jul 29
