Guillermo Heredia | Outfielder | #5

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/31/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Guillermo Heredia left Wednesday's game against the Braves after being hit in the arm by a pitch.
Heredia was plunked in the seventh inning and appeared to be in significant pain. He was replaced on the basepaths by a pinch-running Ben Gamel following the hit-by-pitch. The Mariners will pass along an update when more information becomes available. Aug 23 - 9:46 PM
Source: Greg Johns on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
8th00.000010000020010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
942978314062239194615.279.342.387.729
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000881
201600000430
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 22@ ATL10000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 21@ ATL11000000010000.000.000.000
Aug 20@ TB13000000020000.000.000.000
Aug 19@ TB13000000110000.000.250.000
Aug 18@ TB14110001000000.250.250.500
Aug 16BAL12110011010010.500.6671.000
Aug 15BAL14210001000100.500.500.750
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Yonder Alonso
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
2Danny Espinosa
SS1Jean Segura
2Taylor Motter
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Ben Gamel
2Guillermo Heredia
CF1Jarrod Dyson
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Leonys Martin
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Erasmo Ramirez
8Marco Gonzales
9Andrew Albers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2David Phelps
3Tony Zych
4Nick Vincent
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Emilio Pagan
8Evan Marshall
9Casey Lawrence
10Daniel Altavilla
11Evan Scribner
12Shae Simmons
 

 