Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mike Zunino

2 Carlos Ruiz

1B 1 Yonder Alonso

2 Danny Valencia

2B 1 Robinson Cano Sidelined

Robinson Cano left Wednesday's game against the Braves with left hamstring tightness. Cano tweaked his hamstring while rounding first on a double in the third inning. There is no immediate timetable for his return, but hamstring injuries can be tricky to come back from in the short term. The All-Star second baseman will be reevaluated on Thursday.

2 Danny Espinosa

SS 1 Jean Segura

2 Taylor Motter

3B 1 Kyle Seager

LF 1 Ben Gamel

2 Guillermo Heredia Sidelined

Guillermo Heredia left Wednesday's game against the Braves after being hit in the arm by a pitch. Heredia was plunked in the seventh inning and appeared to be in significant pain. He was replaced on the basepaths by a pinch-running Ben Gamel following the hit-by-pitch. The Mariners will pass along an update when more information becomes available.

CF 1 Jarrod Dyson 10-Day DL

Mariners placed OF Jarrod Dyson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 17, with a right groin strain. For a player that derives nearly all of his value with his legs, he can't help the team unless he's 100% in that area, so it was wise to shut him down. Mitch Haniger was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

RF 1 Mitch Haniger

2 Leonys Martin

DH 1 Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Felix Hernandez 10-Day DL

Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will play catch Tuesday. Hernandez to this point has been limited to strengthening exercises over the last three weeks after being diagnosed with more bursitis in his right shoulder, but he's ready to start throwing again now. The veteran right-hander will surely need at least one rehab start before returning, so he's likely still at least a couple weeks away.

2 Hisashi Iwakuma 60-Day DL

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) looked only "OK" in his bullpen session Monday. "He’ll probably throw another bullpen," Servais told reporters after the workout. "We’re running out of time. Guys have to be able to ramp it up pretty quickly to have any chance to make an impact for us down the stretch ... Last time, Kuma got to this point, then he got to the simulated game, we put a hitter in there, and it was like, `Whoa, this isn’t even close.’ It didn’t feel good." The veteran right-hander has been out since early May and there is no timetable for him to embark on a minor league rehab assignment. He might not make it back this year.

3 James Paxton 10-Day DL

James Paxton (pectoral) will play catch Wednesday. He had been hoping to play catch this past weekend, but it sounds like he's a tad behind schedule. Paxton -- who strained his left pectoral in a start 11 days ago -- will need to progress from playing catch to bullpen sessions to facing hitters and then maybe go out on a short rehab assignment before rejoining the Mariners' rotation. In other words, it will be a little while, but Wednesday is a nice step.

4 Drew Smyly 60-Day DL

Drew Smyly (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The operation will be performed on July 6 by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama. Smyly has been out all season with a strained flexor bundle in his pitching elbow, and a recent setback apparently involved the tearing of his ulnar collateral ligament. The left-hander will likely be sidelined at least until the second half of next season. Smyly is under team control for 2018, but he'll be an obvious non-tender candidate this winter.

5 Yovani Gallardo

6 Ariel Miranda

7 Erasmo Ramirez

8 Marco Gonzales

9 Andrew Albers

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Edwin Diaz

2 David Phelps

3 Tony Zych 10-Day DL

Mariners placed RHP Tony Zych on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 20, with a right elbow flexor bundle strain. Zych also missed some time at the beginning of this season with a right biceps injury. Daniel Altavilla will fill his spot in the Mariners' bullpen.

4 Nick Vincent

5 Marc Rzepczynski

6 James Pazos

7 Emilio Pagan

8 Evan Marshall

9 Casey Lawrence

10 Daniel Altavilla

11 Evan Scribner 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.