Player Page

Weather | Roster

Keone Kela | Relief Pitcher | #50

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Everett (WA) CC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 12 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rangers placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness.
Kela certainly hadn't been showing signs of being injured, as he was unscored upon in his last nine appearances, boasting a 15/2 K/BB ratio over nine innings. He had looked like the possible favorite to ascend to the Rangers' closer role with Matt Bush having his issues, but now he'll be on the shelf for a while. Jose Leclerc or perhaps newcomer Jason Grilli might be in line for save chances now. Jul 3 - 5:22 PM
More Keone Kela Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX300411730.214991342002.64.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 27@ CLE101001.00000100.00.00
Jun 25@ NYY100001.01000200.001.00
Jun 24@ NYY100001.00000200.00.00
Jun 21TOR100001.00001200.001.00
Jun 20TOR100001.01000000.001.00
Jun 18SEA10000.10000100.00.00
Jun 17SEA100001.00000200.00.00
Jun 13@ HOU10000.21001100.003.00
Jun 10@ WAS101002.00000400.00.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Round Rock(PCL)AAA40001451118002.2501.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3Pete Kozma
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Austin Bibens-Dirkx
8Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Bush
2Keone Kela
3Jose Leclerc
4Jason Grilli
5Jeremy Jeffress
6Tony Barnette
7Alex Claudio
8Nick Martinez
9Ernesto Frieri
10Jake Diekman
 

 