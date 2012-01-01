Keone Kela | Relief Pitcher | #50 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (24) / 4/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Everett (WA) CC Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 12 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $543,210, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rangers placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness. Kela certainly hadn't been showing signs of being injured, as he was unscored upon in his last nine appearances, boasting a 15/2 K/BB ratio over nine innings. He had looked like the possible favorite to ascend to the Rangers' closer role with Matt Bush having his issues, but now he'll be on the shelf for a while. Jose Leclerc or perhaps newcomer Jason Grilli might be in line for save chances now.

Keone Kela earned a win with two scoreless innings Saturday against the Nationals. Kela struck out four of the six batters he faced between the 10th and 11th innings as the Rangers pulled off a big comeback victory at Nationals Park. The 24-year-old setup man has a cool 3.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 31/11 K/BB ratio in 23 2/3 innings this season for Texas.

Keone Kela slammed the door on the Tigers in the ninth inning on Sunday, retiring all three hitters he faced to preserve a three-run advantage. Closer Matt Bush was apparently unavailable after throwing 33 pitches on Friday night, so it was Kela who got the chance to work in the game's highest leverage situation. He was up to the task, striking out two in his perfect frame to secure his second career save.