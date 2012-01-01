Welcome,
[X]
date 2012-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
'Good chance' Bogaerts (groin) back Tuesday
Shoemaker (forearm) cleared for rehab games
Trout (thumb) won't play in All-Star Game
Avisail Garcia (knee) held out of lineup Mon.
Ian Desmond (calf) undergoing MRI Monday
Travis Shaw (hand) says he'll play Tuesday
Sore shoulder sends RP Kela to disabled list
Surgery a possibility for Greg Bird (foot)
Billy Hamilton day-to-day with stiff back
Carpenter starting at second base Monday
Curtis Granderson (hip) out again Monday
Robertson placed on paternity leave list
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Hanser Alberto (3B)
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo (OF)
(OF)
Eddie Gamboa (S)
(S)
Jeremy Jeffress (R)
(R)
Nomar Mazara (OF)
(OF)
Elvis Andrus (SS)
(SS)
Alex Claudio (R)
(R)
Carlos Gomez (OF)
(OF)
Keone Kela (R)
(R)
Mike Napoli (1B)
(1B)
Tony Barnette (R)
(R)
Scott Cousins (OF)
(OF)
Chi Chi Gonzalez (S)
(S)
Pete Kozma (3B)
(3B)
Rougned Odor (2B)
(2B)
Adrian Beltre (3B)
(3B)
Jordan Danks (OF)
(OF)
Sean Green (R)
(R)
Jose Leclerc (R)
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo (R)
(R)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx (S)
(S)
Yu Darvish (S)
(S)
A.J. Griffin (S)
(S)
Colby Lewis (S)
(S)
Martin Perez (S)
(S)
Jordan Brown (OF)
(OF)
Delino DeShields (OF)
(OF)
Jason Grilli (R)
(R)
Kyle Lohse (S)
(S)
Tyson Ross (S)
(S)
Jared Burton (R)
(R)
Jake Diekman (R)
(R)
Cole Hamels (S)
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy (C)
(C)
Brad Snyder (1B)
(1B)
Matt Bush (R)
(R)
Prince Fielder (DH)
(DH)
Josh Hamilton (OF)
(OF)
Nick Martinez (S)
(S)
Kensuke Tanaka (OF)
(OF)
Andrew Cashner (S)
(S)
Ernesto Frieri (R)
(R)
Joe Jackson (OF)
(OF)
Kevin Matthews (S)
(S)
Donnie Veal (R)
(R)
Robinson Chirinos (C)
(C)
Joey Gallo (3B)
(3B)
Keone Kela | Relief Pitcher | #50
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/16/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Everett (WA) CC
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 12 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $543,210, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Rangers placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness.
Kela certainly hadn't been showing signs of being injured, as he was unscored upon in his last nine appearances, boasting a 15/2 K/BB ratio over nine innings. He had looked like the possible favorite to ascend to the Rangers' closer role with Matt Bush having his issues, but now he'll be on the shelf for a while. Jose Leclerc or perhaps newcomer Jason Grilli might be in line for save chances now.
Jul 3 - 5:22 PM
Keone Kela earned a win with two scoreless innings Saturday against the Nationals.
Kela struck out four of the six batters he faced between the 10th and 11th innings as the Rangers pulled off a big comeback victory at Nationals Park. The 24-year-old setup man has a cool 3.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 31/11 K/BB ratio in 23 2/3 innings this season for Texas.
Jun 10 - 4:30 PM
Keone Kela slammed the door on the Tigers in the ninth inning on Sunday, retiring all three hitters he faced to preserve a three-run advantage.
Closer Matt Bush was apparently unavailable after throwing 33 pitches on Friday night, so it was Kela who got the chance to work in the game's highest leverage situation. He was up to the task, striking out two in his perfect frame to secure his second career save.
May 21 - 11:48 PM
Rangers recalled RHP Keone Kela from Triple-A Round Rock.
Kela was sent down before Opening Day as a disciplinary measure due to his attitude issues. He allowed one run while striking out eight over four relief innings for Round Rock to earn another look. Kela struggled last season after returning from elbow surgery, but he's a high-upside reliever.
Apr 17 - 7:09 PM
Sore shoulder sends RP Kela to disabled list
Jul 3 - 5:22 PM
Kela earns win with two scoreless innings
Jun 10 - 4:30 PM
Keone Kela slams door on Tigers in ninth
May 21 - 11:48 PM
Keone Kela recalled from Triple-A
Apr 17 - 7:09 PM
More Keone Kela Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
30
0
4
1
1
7
30.2
14
9
9
13
42
0
0
2.64
.88
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 27
@ CLE
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 25
@ NYY
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 24
@ NYY
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 21
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 20
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 18
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 17
SEA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 13
@ HOU
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
3.00
Jun 10
@ WAS
1
0
1
0
0
2.0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
.00
.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
4
0
0
0
1
4
5
1
1
1
8
0
0
2.250
1.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder Monday.
Alberto has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old infielder can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Jun 16
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
X-rays turned up negative on Andrew Cashner's right forearm.
Cashner was struck on the throwing arm by a broken bat during his start Thursday afternoon in Cleveland, but he escaped that frightening moment with a minor contusion. He should be able to take his next turn in the Rangers' rotation. Cashner allowed five earned runs over five innings Thursday against the Indians, falling to 3-7 on the year.
Jun 29
5
A.J. Griffin
60-Day DL
Rangers transferred RHP A.J. Griffin from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tanner Scheppers. Griffin now isn't eligible to return until late July.
Jun 19
6
Tyson Ross
7
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
8
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo an MRI next Thursday.
If the exam shows that Gonzalez's right elbow has had significant healing, he'll resume a throwing program. The righty has a slight tear in his ulnar collateral ligament but is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Apr 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Bush
2
Keone Kela
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness.
Kela certainly hadn't been showing signs of being injured, as he was unscored upon in his last nine appearances, boasting a 15/2 K/BB ratio over nine innings. He had looked like the possible favorite to ascend to the Rangers' closer role with Matt Bush having his issues, but now he'll be on the shelf for a while. Jose Leclerc or perhaps newcomer Jason Grilli might be in line for save chances now.
Jul 3
3
Jose Leclerc
4
Jason Grilli
5
Jeremy Jeffress
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Preston Claiborne will take his spot in the bullpen. Jeffress, 29, owns a rough 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 31 appearances this season for Texas.
Jun 22
6
Tony Barnette
7
Alex Claudio
8
Nick Martinez
9
Ernesto Frieri
10
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Jake Diekman recently underwent the second of three ulcerative colitis surgeries to remove and rebuild his colon.
Diekman lost about 10 pounds as a result of the procedure. He'll have the third and final surgery on June 9 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The hope is that Diekman will resume a throwing program in late June and rejoin the Rangers' bullpen sometime in the second half.
Apr 21
Headlines
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 3
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 3
»
Daily Dose: Magnificent Mookie
Jul 3
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 3
Jul 3
»
Grab a Scoop of Arcia
Jul 2
»
Dose: Frazier Says Hello
Jul 2
»
Week That Was: What About Cobb
Jul 1
»
Daily Dose: Vogt of Confidence
Jul 1
»
The Week Ahead: Zack Attack
Jun 30
MLB Headlines
»
'Good chance' Bogaerts (groin) back Tuesday
»
Shoemaker (forearm) cleared for rehab games
»
Trout (thumb) won't play in All-Star Game
»
Avisail Garcia (knee) held out of lineup Mon.
»
Ian Desmond (calf) undergoing MRI Monday
»
Travis Shaw (hand) says he'll play Tuesday
»
Sore shoulder sends RP Kela to disabled list
»
Surgery a possibility for Greg Bird (foot)
»
Billy Hamilton day-to-day with stiff back
»
Carpenter starting at second base Monday
»
Curtis Granderson (hip) out again Monday
»
Robertson placed on paternity leave list
