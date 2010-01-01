Player Page

Whit Merrifield | Second Baseman | #15

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 9 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 18 games Saturday versus the Indians.
Merrifield contributed a two-run double to the Royals' six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI. The second baseman is now batting .293/.349/.489 with six home runs, 15 RBI, six stolen bases, and 18 runs scored in 38 games this season for Kansas City. Maybe he should be batting leadoff, instead of Alcides Escobar? Jun 3 - 5:43 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250020101000002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
37129383261317101961.295.352.488.840
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700340040
2016016505161
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 3CLE14110021000000.250.250.500
Jun 2CLE13110010000000.333.333.667
May 31DET13100000100000.333.500.333
May 30DET12100000101000.500.667.500
May 29DET14311123000000.750.7502.250
May 28@ CLE13100000001000.333.333.333
May 27@ CLE12100001210000.500.750.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Omaha(PCL)AAA93414403961411.412.432.794
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Whit Merrifield
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
RF1Jorge Soler
2Jorge Bonifacio
3Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Eric Skoglund
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Travis Wood
4Chris Young
5Mike Minor
6Kevin McCarthy
7Peter Moylan
8Scott Alexander
9Matt Strahm
10Seth Maness
11Brian Flynn
 

 