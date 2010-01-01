Whit Merrifield | Second Baseman | #15

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cain homers, plates three Saturday vs. CLE
Garza removed from start with apparent injury
Pedroia (wrist) on track to be activated Fri.
Merrifield extends hitting streak to 18 games
David Dahl rehab from rib injury has stalled
Schwarber hits go-ahead grand slam vs. STL
Taillon (cancer) to make another rehab start
Yankees beat Jays with four homers in eighth
Hamels (oblique) set for first mound session
Jean Segura could miss up to two months
Royals option struggling Soler to Triple-A
Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) shut down again
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens the 'perfect landing spot' for Maclin?
Sounds like Maclin's release was cap related
Tyreek Hill positioned for WR1 role on Chiefs
Chiefs cut WR Maclin after career-worst year
Report: 49ers could cut ILB Navorro Bowman
Ravens fear career-ending injury for Pitta
Koetter, Winston talk up Chris Godwin at OTAs
Joe Mixon inks his rookie deal with Bengals
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
Ravens' Tavon Young diagnosed with torn ACL
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
LeBron drops 28-15-8 with 8 turnovers in loss
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in loss to GSW
Kevin Love has playoff career-high 21 boards
Tristan Thompson doesn't score in 22 minutes
Kyrie, J.R., LeBron, Love & Tristan starting
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray & Zaza starting Game 1
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Henrik Lundqvist hurt his knee at Worlds
Pekka Rinne expected to start Game 3 vs. PIT
Report: Avs could move Tyson Barrie
Duchene very likely to be moved this summer
Report: Oilers have offers for Jordan Eberle
EDM may sign McDavid & Draisaitl at same time
Bruins GM willing to trade first-round pick
Ducks hand coach Randy Carlyle an extension
It's unconfirmed, but Pekka Rinne is probable
Nick Bonino day-to-day with lower-body injury
Ducks and assistant Paul MacLean part ways
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Andrew Ranger: Pole for Fast Eddie.CHOKO 250
Austin Theriault leads lone ARCA practice
Larson wins XFINITY Series race in Dover, DE
Cody Coughlin: Bar Harbor 200 results
Burton leads the way in Memphis practice
Justin Haley: Bar Harbor 200 results
Kennington leads Delaware (Ontario) practice
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Happy Hour
Austin Dillon 10th-quick, 22nd-fast Sat am
Clint Bowyer 2nd-quick in Sat am practice
Jamie McMurray has quickest 10 laps Sat am
Harrison Burton: Bar Harbor 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Past champ Kuchar posts 10-under w/ 67 in R3
Bubba Watson rides inward 30 to 68 in R3
Phil Mickelson set to skip the U.S. Open
Si Woo Kim (ankle) WDs during R3 of Memorial
Wood leads after 54 holes at Nordea Masters
Dustin Johnson headlines MCs at the Memorial
Summerhays climbs to solo 2nd, five adrift
A. Scott improves 10 shots in R2 of Memorial
Fowler bogey-free 66 on Day 2 at Memorial
Dufner sets a lofty 36-hole target @ Memorial
Donaldson claims Nordea Masters halfway lead
Orrin consolidates; still tied 1st at Nordea
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Suspended UM WR Perry working out w/ team
Four-star LB Mitchell pledges to Buckeyes
Bielema receives vote of confidence from AD
Vols QB Sheriron Jones heading to JUCO
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs stepping down
K-State changes tune, clears Sutton transfer
6 WKU players indicted in frat house beating
Canes WR Richards blazes 4.31s forty
UT grants 5-star LB Fowler's transfer request
SEC amends grad transfer rules; Zaire to UF?
Bill Snyder: Corey Sutton failed 2 drug tests
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Musa strikes twice on international duty
Courtois reaffirms desire to stay at Chelsea
Schalke to wait on Baba Rahman loan
Schmeichel sidelined for Denmark
NUFC close in on their first summer signing
Toure signs new Man City contract
Southampton hoping to hold on to Van Dijk
Griezmann move unlikely & Zlatan's exit looms
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Whit Merrifield | Second Baseman | #15
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/24/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 9 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $543,750, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 18 games Saturday versus the Indians.
Merrifield contributed a two-run double to the Royals' six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI. The second baseman is now batting .293/.349/.489 with six home runs, 15 RBI, six stolen bases, and 18 runs scored in 38 games this season for Kansas City. Maybe he should be batting leadoff, instead of Alcides Escobar?
Jun 3 - 5:43 PM
Whit Merrifield reached base twice and stole a base in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.
Merrifield inexplicably moved down to eighth in the batting order Tuesday even though he fell a single short of the cycle Monday and has been the team's best hitter the last few weeks. He was one of only two players on either team to reach base twice in this one.
May 30 - 11:24 PM
Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and doubled against the Tigers on Monday.
Merrifield had a chance to go for the cycle, but he flied out in his final at-bat in the seventh and the Royals couldn't get back to him in the ninth. That's because Merrifield was hitting seventh, even though he's been one of the Royals' best hitters. After tonight, his .828 OPS is the best on the squad, and he has 135 points of OBP on leadoff man Alcides Escobar (.341 to .206).
May 30 - 12:16 AM
Whit Merrifield singled and hit a solo homer Tuesday versus the Yankees.
Merrified had one of four longballs that the Royals hit in the seventh and eighth innings, with his coming off of Jonathan Holder. It was his fifth homer already over just 105 at-bats, and he's now riding a modest nine-game hitting streak.
May 23 - 10:18 PM
Merrifield extends hitting streak to 18 games
Jun 3 - 5:43 PM
Whit Merrifield reaches twice, steals base
May 30 - 11:24 PM
Whit Merrifield misses cycle by a single
May 30 - 12:16 AM
Whit Merrifield singles, homers Tuesday
May 23 - 10:18 PM
More Whit Merrifield Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
0
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
37
129
38
3
2
6
13
17
10
19
6
1
.295
.352
.488
.840
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
34
0
0
4
0
2016
0
1
65
0
5
16
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 3
CLE
1
4
1
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Jun 2
CLE
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.667
May 31
DET
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
May 30
DET
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
May 29
DET
1
4
3
1
1
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
2.250
May 28
@ CLE
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
May 27
@ CLE
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
9
34
14
4
0
3
9
6
1
4
1
1
.412
.432
.794
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Whit Merrifield
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Jorge Bonifacio
3
Paulo Orlando
Jun 1
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
10-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 29, with a left oblique strain.
Duffy is slated to miss 6-8 weeks after straining his oblique while covering first base during his start on Sunday. It's a brutal blow for the Royals, who sit at 21-29 and are poised to be sellers moving into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Eric Skoglund has been called up from Triple-A Omaha and will receive a chance to run away with a rotation spot.
May 30
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
10-Day DL
Royals placed RHP Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 21, with a right elbow injury.
Karns experienced a buildup of fluid around his right elbow during his last start Friday against the Twins. He's eligible to return next Wednesday and it's possible that he will only miss one turn in the Royals' rotation, though there isn't much clarity at this point. Miguel Almonte is starting in Karns' place on Thursday against the Yankees.
May 24
6
Eric Skoglund
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Travis Wood
4
Chris Young
5
Mike Minor
6
Kevin McCarthy
7
Peter Moylan
8
Scott Alexander
10-Day DL
Scott Alexander (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
He shouldn't need too many appearances before being activated. Alexander has missed the last two-and-a-half weeks with a strained hamstring.
May 26
9
Matt Strahm
10
Seth Maness
11
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
Week That Was: Trout Out
Jun 3
Nick Nelson's rundown of the past week discusses Mike Trout's timeline, Corey Kluber's return, and more.
