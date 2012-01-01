Chad Pinder | Second Baseman | #18 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (25) / 3/29/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 197 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Chad Pinder swatted two home runs to lead his club over the Indians by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday. Both home runs came off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger. The first was a solo shot in the third inning, followed by a two-run jack in the fifth frame. He also added a single to finish 3-for-3 in the ballgame. Pinder has been quite a find since being called up from Triple-A. He has a stellar .286/.357/.698 slash line with seven homers and 14 RBI in 63 at-bats. He has hit his way into regular playing time and should soon climb up from the bottom of the batting order.

Chad Pinder went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. Pinder cracked a no-doubt two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez with one out in the fourth inning to give the home team a 3-2 advantage, an advantage which Andrew Triggs would be unable to hold. Still, Pinder tortured the Red Sox in this four-game set, pounding three home runs and a double while driving in six over the course of 14 at-bats. On the macro level, the slugger is slashing .286/.352/.673 with five homers and 11 RBI in just 21 games played.

Chad Pinder went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox. Pinder mashed a long two-run tater off Hector Velazquez in the fourth inning to give the A's a 6-3 advantage. They would go on to win by an 8-3 final. The home run was Pinder's third of the season. He has played well in limited time, hitting .282/.349/.590 with the three homers and seven RBI across 39 at-bats.