Chad Pinder | Second Baseman | #18

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 197
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Chad Pinder swatted two home runs to lead his club over the Indians by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday.
Both home runs came off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger. The first was a solo shot in the third inning, followed by a two-run jack in the fifth frame. He also added a single to finish 3-for-3 in the ballgame. Pinder has been quite a find since being called up from Triple-A. He has a stellar .286/.357/.698 slash line with seven homers and 14 RBI in 63 at-bats. He has hit his way into regular playing time and should soon climb up from the bottom of the batting order. May 31 - 9:39 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final331.000230200000002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
256015505111062210.250.328.583.912
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170076037
201600137002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 31@ CLE133002320000001.0001.0003.000
May 29@ CLE13000000030010.000.250.000
May 27@ NYY13000000120000.000.250.000
May 24MIA13110000000000.333.333.667
May 23MIA12000000010000.000.000.000
May 21BOS14210122000000.500.5001.500
May 20BOS13100122110000.333.5001.333
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA937122001121411.324.359.378
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Jharel Cotton
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
11Zach Neal
 

 