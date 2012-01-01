Chad Pinder | Second Baseman | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Glover's Glove Side Cut
May 31
Dose: Falling Phils
May 31
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
MLB Live Chat
May 30
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
Justin Upton forced out w/ right quad strain
Lamb triples, doubles twice in win over Bucs
Mike Trout (thumb) has successful surgery
Castillo (groin) heading to disabled list
Cardinals decide to cut bait with Broxton
Bour homers twice in Marlins' romp over PHI
Springer goes 4-for-4 with two monster HRs
Dan Straily punches out 10 in defeat of Phils
Napoli (back) returns to TEX lineup Wednesday
Gregorius (hand) not in NYY lineup Wednesday
Travis stays hot with two-run homer vs. Reds
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
Corey Coleman to be 'out for a little while'
MIA has 'multiple plays' designed for Thomas
Jordan Howard 'noticeably slimmer' this year
James White has 'won over' Belichick, Brady
Larry Fitz: Chad Williams hands like Boldin's
Seferian-Jenkins has been sober since Jan. 21
New Rams coach gives Goff tepid endorsement
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Dover
Garcia Jr.: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Briscoe: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Austin Cindric: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Travis Miller: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Cabre: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Yaya Toure could be handed a City lifeline
Clyne withdrawal hands Trippier his chance
M'baye Niang chooses not to stay at Watford
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Josh Smith
(R)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Zach Neal
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chad Pinder | Second Baseman | #18
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 197
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chad Pinder swatted two home runs to lead his club over the Indians by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday.
Both home runs came off Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger. The first was a solo shot in the third inning, followed by a two-run jack in the fifth frame. He also added a single to finish 3-for-3 in the ballgame. Pinder has been quite a find since being called up from Triple-A. He has a stellar .286/.357/.698 slash line with seven homers and 14 RBI in 63 at-bats. He has hit his way into regular playing time and should soon climb up from the bottom of the batting order.
May 31 - 9:39 PM
Chad Pinder went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.
Pinder cracked a no-doubt two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez with one out in the fourth inning to give the home team a 3-2 advantage, an advantage which Andrew Triggs would be unable to hold. Still, Pinder tortured the Red Sox in this four-game set, pounding three home runs and a double while driving in six over the course of 14 at-bats. On the macro level, the slugger is slashing .286/.352/.673 with five homers and 11 RBI in just 21 games played.
May 21 - 7:43 PM
Chad Pinder went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Pinder mashed a long two-run tater off Hector Velazquez in the fourth inning to give the A's a 6-3 advantage. They would go on to win by an 8-3 final. The home run was Pinder's third of the season. He has played well in limited time, hitting .282/.349/.590 with the three homers and seven RBI across 39 at-bats.
May 19 - 2:02 AM
Chad Pinder went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
Pinder connected for a two-run shot off Jesse Chavez in the fifth inning. That homer boosted the A's to a 2-1 advantage. They would go on to win by a 3-1 final score. Pinder is working to a sturdy .290/.353/.548 triple-slash with two homers and five RBI through his first 31 at-bats of the season. Those ABs are a bit lower than those of the average player due to the fact that Pinder spent the first two weeks of the season at Triple-A.
May 10 - 8:00 PM
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
May 31 - 9:39 PM
Pinder rocks two-run home run in defeat
May 21 - 7:43 PM
Pinder cracks long two-run blast in win
May 19 - 2:02 AM
Chad Pinder socks two-run homer in win
May 10 - 8:00 PM
More Chad Pinder Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3238)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2560)
3
B. Harper
WAS
(2526)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(2305)
5
J. Happ
TOR
(2155)
6
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2152)
7
C. Maybin
LAA
(2149)
8
D. Lamet
SD
(2144)
9
G. Polanco
PIT
(2122)
10
R. Braun
MLW
(2100)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
3
1.000
2
3
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
25
60
15
5
0
5
11
10
6
22
1
0
.250
.328
.583
.912
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
7
6
0
3
7
2016
0
0
13
7
0
0
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 31
@ CLE
1
3
3
0
0
2
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
3.000
May 29
@ CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
1
0
.000
.250
.000
May 27
@ NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 24
MIA
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.667
May 23
MIA
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 21
BOS
1
4
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.500
May 20
BOS
1
3
1
0
0
1
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
9
37
12
2
0
0
1
1
2
14
1
1
.324
.359
.378
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien played catch Monday for the first time since undergoing right wrist surgery.
It's a big step for the 26-year-old shortstop, who is aiming to return from the 60-day disabled list around the middle of June. Semien still has some hurdles to clear, but his rehab has gone smoothly so far.
May 30
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Athletics placed RHP Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 20, with a right shoulder strain.
The expected move after Graveman was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday. He missed the minimum 10 days last month while dealing with shoulder soreness, but his stint on the DL figures to be a bit longer this time. He won't throw again until the pain subsides. Daniel Mengden has been called up to take his spot in the A's rotation.
May 29
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
5
Jesse Hahn
10-Day DL
Jesse Hahn (triceps) will make a minor league rehab start Wednesday with High-A Stockton.
Hahn suffered a right triceps strain in his start against the Marlins last Tuesday, but it doesn't look like it will keep him out of action for long. It's unclear if he'll require more than one rehab start before rejoining the A's rotation.
May 29
6
Jharel Cotton
7
Daniel Mengden
8
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) has begun doing sock throws.
Bassitt was shut down last week after experiencing arm fatigue during his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but it doesn't sound like it's going to be a major setback for the 28-year-old right-hander. He is 12 months removed from the reconstructive elbow procedure.
May 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
10-Day DL
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Friday.
Doolittle is expected to throw one inning in his initial rehab game. He had been working in extended spring training without issue. The southpaw has been on the shelf since May 3 due to a left shoulder strain. He could potentially return at some point next week assuming he has no issues with his rehab stint.
May 31
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
A's manager Bob Melvin noted Tuesday that Ryan Dull's strained right knee is healing slower than expected.
"It may take some time before we get him back on the mound," Melvin told reporters. An MRI taken this past weekend ruled out major structural damage, but it sounds like the 27-year-old reliever could remain on the disabled list through much of June. Dull was sporting a disappointing 6.32 ERA through 15 2/3 innings this season out of the Oakland bullpen.
May 23
5
John Axford
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Bobby Wahl
10-Day DL
Athletics placed RHP Bobby Wahl on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain.
Wahl struggled in a two-inning appearance Tuesday night against the Marlins and apparently injured his throwing shoulder along the way. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. Zach Neal has been called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move.
May 24
10
Josh Smith
11
Zach Neal
Headlines
Glover's Glove Side Cut
May 31
Brad Johnson covers the latest happenings in the reliever and stolen base markets, including the emergence of Koda Glover.
More MLB Columns
»
Glover's Glove Side Cut
May 31
»
Dose: Falling Phils
May 31
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
»
MLB Live Chat
May 30
»
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
»
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
MLB Headlines
»
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
»
Justin Upton forced out w/ right quad strain
»
Lamb triples, doubles twice in win over Bucs
»
Mike Trout (thumb) has successful surgery
»
Castillo (groin) heading to disabled list
»
Cardinals decide to cut bait with Broxton
»
Bour homers twice in Marlins' romp over PHI
»
Springer goes 4-for-4 with two monster HRs
»
Dan Straily punches out 10 in defeat of Phils
»
Napoli (back) returns to TEX lineup Wednesday
»
Gregorius (hand) not in NYY lineup Wednesday
»
Travis stays hot with two-run homer vs. Reds
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved