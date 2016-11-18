Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Shane Carle
(S)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rayan Gonzalez | Relief Pitcher
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rayan Gonzalez left Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a possible arm injury.
Gonzalez pointed to his forearm and tried to make a fist before exiting Wednesday's contest. That early indication is none too encouraging, but the Rockies should pass along details as to the extent and nature of the injury in the coming hours. This past season, Gonzalez posted a 3.19 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 52 innings for Double-A Hartford.
Mar 15 - 6:53 PM
Source:
Nick Groke on Twitter
Rockies purchased the contract of RHP Rayan Gonzalez from Double-A Hartford.
Gonzalez, 26, held a 3.19 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 52 relief frames for Hartford in 2016. He could make it to the big club in 2017.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:12:00 PM
Source:
MiLB Roster Tracker on Twitter
Rayan Gonzalez suffers apparent injury
Mar 15 - 6:53 PM
Rockies add Rayan Gonzalez to 40-man roster
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:12:00 PM
More Rayan Gonzalez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Rayan Gonzalez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rayan Gonzalez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rayan Gonzalez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Rayan Gonzalez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Hartford(EAST)
AA
46
0
2
2
1
52
44
18
18
23
49
0
0
3.115
1.288
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.
Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.
Mar 11
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
Sidelined
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on KOA NewsRadio on Tuesday that Ian Desmond (hand) is expected to return in late-April.
Desmond suffered a fracture of the second metacarpal bone in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday. He's scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, so there should be more clarity on the timeline soon, but the early estimate could have been much worse. Mark Reynolds will be the primary fill-in at first base in the short-term.
Mar 14
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has been diagnosed with a stress reaction of his sixth rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
It was initially described as a back injury, but further testing has yielded a more accurate picture of what exactly Dahl is dealing with. The young outfielder seems likely to open the 2017 regular season on the 15-day disabled list, backdated to sometime in late March. He'll be limited to light cardio until March 20 or so.
Mar 6
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
Sidelined
Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post writes that Chad Bettis (cancer) is expected to miss "a large portion of the season."
Bettis revealed some unfortunate news Friday when he said that his testicular cancer unexpectedly spread. He's slated to undergo chemotherapy soon, and obviously it's going to be a long time before he'll be ready to pitch in a major league game again. Jeff Hoffman and German Marquez look like favorites to open the year in Colorado's rotation with Bettis sidelined, although it's possible the club will seek help outside the organization.
Mar 12
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Zach Jemiola
8
Shane Carle
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Greg Holland
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
Sidelined
Chad Qualls is shut down due to discomfort in his right elbow.
Qualls has been nursing soreness in his forearm but had been hoping to resume throwing off a mound on Monday. That won't happen, though, and there is no timeline for when he'll throw his next bullpen session. Qualls hasn't pitched in a game since March 1 and it sounds like a disabled list stint to start the season is likely.
Mar 12
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) threw a live bullpen session on Friday without any issues.
It's the first such session that the right-hander has had since undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. He'll be brought along slowly this spring, and isn't expected to be ready for a minor league rehab assignment until May, but Diaz could play a major role in the Rockies' bullpen this spring.
Feb 24
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
C.C. Lee
14
Matt Carasiti
