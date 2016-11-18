Player Page

Rayan Gonzalez | Relief Pitcher

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Rayan Gonzalez left Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a possible arm injury.
Gonzalez pointed to his forearm and tried to make a fist before exiting Wednesday's contest. That early indication is none too encouraging, but the Rockies should pass along details as to the extent and nature of the injury in the coming hours. This past season, Gonzalez posted a 3.19 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 52 innings for Double-A Hartford. Mar 15 - 6:53 PM
Source: Nick Groke on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Hartford(EAST)AA460221524418182349003.1151.288
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Zach Jemiola
8Shane Carle
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Greg Holland
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13C.C. Lee
14Matt Carasiti
 

 