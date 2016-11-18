Rayan Gonzalez | Relief Pitcher

Sidelined

Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.

Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.