Sherfy came down with right triceps tightness toward the end of the regular season, but he was able to get in some rehab work in the Diamondbacks' instructional league and the 25-year-old right-hander will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday night against the Rockies. Arizona has also included all of its starting pitchers, expect Taijuan Walker, on the National League Wild Card Game roster.

