[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sherfy (triceps) on D'Backs WC Game roster
Arrieta (hamstring) lined up for NLDS Game 4
Hendricks to start Game 1 of NLDS for Cubs
Texas releases retired slugger Prince Fielder
Rangers pick up 2019 option on Jeff Banister
Scherzer (hamstring) not throwing off mound
Otani works two-hit shutout in last NPB start
Adam Wainwright has surgery on right elbow
Buxton to undergo tests for upper back injury
Gregorius hits three-run HR in Wild Card win
Robertson shines in relief, Yankees advance
Hill to start NLDS Game 2, Darvish in Gm. 3
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Forte (toe) still sidelined Wednesday
No. 1 pick DE Myles Garrett tweets 'I'm back'
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Davante Adams remains in concussion protocol
Luck practicing Wednesday, but out Week 5
Beckham (ankle, finger) practices Wednesday
Paul Perkins (ribs) practicing on Wednesday
Jamaal Williams (knee) says he's 'good' to go
Danny Trevathan's ban reduced to one game
Saints send RT Zach Strief to injured reserve
Chargers give up on 2016 third-rounder Tuerk
Ty Montgomery (ribs) vague on Week 5 status
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) out Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting Wednesday vs. CHA
MRI comes back clean on Reggie Jackson
Marc Gasol to make preseason debut Monday
Blake Griffin scores 17 points with 3 steals
T.J. Warren scores 24 points in 23 minutes
Caleb Swanigan scores 18 points vs. Suns
Norman Powell (ankle) ruled out vs. LAC
Carmelo Anthony drops 19 in 20 minutes
Anthony Davis scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds
James Harden scores 16 w/ 10 assists
Chris Paul hands out 7 dimes in Rockets debut
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets ink Ehlers to 7-year contract extension
Sabres re-sign Jack Eichel to 8-yr, $80M deal
Eichel, Sabres closing in on huge extension
Tom Wilson gets 4-game ban for boarding
Shayne Gostisbehere says he's 'ready to go'
Erik Karlsson unlikely to be ready for opener
Canucks obtain Derrick Pouliot from Penguins
Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with LBI
Oilers set to open with Kailer Yamamoto
Report: CBJ re-sign RFA Anderson for 3 years
Shayne Gostisbehere on Flyers flight to SJ
Patric Hornqvist (hand) likely out for opener
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Coby 7th at Stafford, retains points lead
Bonsignore: Runner-up in Whelen Mods points
Solomito 5th at Stafford, 3rd in NWMT points
Ryan Preece: NAPA Fall Final runner-up
Rowan Pennink: NAPA Fall Final results
William Byron: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Dave Sapienza: NAPA Fall Final results
Bell holds points lead after second in Vegas
Matt Crafton: 7th at Vegas, 3rd in points
Sauter: 4th in points after 10th in Vegas
Chase Briscoe: 3rd at Vegas, 5th in points
Austin Cindric: Las Vegas 350 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele back in Napa for Safeway title defense
Past champ Bae returns after 104-week hiatus
Defending champion Hatton heads to Scotland
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Akron RB Ball (fibula) done for the year
Darnold is 'still learning to read defenses'
LSU loses pledge from four-star CB Joseph
Stoops showing no interest in coaching return
Baylor P Drew Galitz (knee) out for remainder
Gesicki (undisclosed) probable for Wildcats
RB Terence Williams to remain with Baylor
QB Wimbush (foot) day-to-day ahead of UNC
TCU RB Hicks expected back vs. West Virginia
Reports: Darnold may stay at USC 1 more year
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
Conte explains absence of Moses against City
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
Gareth Southdate tips Harry the Wink
Izquierdo will improve with time - Hughton
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kristopher Negron
(SS)
Braden Shipley
(R)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(2B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Christian Walker
(1B)
Hank Conger
(C)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Jimmie Sherfy | Relief Pitcher | #54
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/27/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oregon
Contract:
view contract details
2017-19: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-22: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) is on the Diamondbacks' roster for the NL Wild Card Game.
Sherfy came down with right triceps tightness toward the end of the regular season, but he was able to get in some rehab work in the Diamondbacks' instructional league and the 25-year-old right-hander will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday night against the Rockies. Arizona has also included all of its starting pitchers, expect Taijuan Walker, on the National League Wild Card Game roster.
Oct 4 - 1:18 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) threw a 15-18 pitch bullpen session Monday.
Assuming he feels fine on Tuesday, he should be part of the Diamondbacks' National League Wild Card roster. Sherfy has tossed 10 2/3 scoreless innings in the majors this season.
Oct 2 - 6:48 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) played catch Sunday.
Sherfy could pitch in an instructional league game Monday in hopes to convincing the Diamondbacks he's healthy enough to be on Wednesday's Wild Card roster. The rookie reliever is unscored upon in 11 appearances in the majors this season.
Oct 1 - 1:59 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Jimmie Sherfy is dealing with some tightness in his right triceps.
Sherfy hasn't pitched in nearly a week and now we know why. The rookie was pitching his way onto the postseason roster with 11 scoreless appearances with the big club, but his status is now up in the air.
Sep 30 - 5:47 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Sherfy (triceps) on D'Backs WC Game roster
Oct 4 - 1:18 PM
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) throws off mound
Oct 2 - 6:48 PM
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) plays catch
Oct 1 - 1:59 PM
Jimmie Sherfy nursing triceps tightness
Sep 30 - 5:47 PM
More Jimmie Sherfy Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ARZ
11
0
2
0
1
2
10.2
5
0
0
2
9
0
0
.00
.66
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 24
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Sep 22
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.50
Sep 20
@ SD
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Sep 18
@ SD
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Sep 13
COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Sep 11
COL
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.50
Sep 10
SD
1
0
0
0
0
.1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
3.00
Sep 8
SD
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Sep 3
@ COL
1
0
0
0
1
2.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Reno(PCL)
AAA
44
0
2
1
20
49
37
17
17
10
61
0
0
3.122
.959
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
4
John Ryan Murphy
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2
Christian Walker
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Adam Rosales
3
Daniel Descalso
4
Kristopher Negron
5
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
60-Day DL
Chris Owings (finger) will not be on the Diamondbacks' roster for the NL Wild Card Game.
Owings landed on the 60-day disabled list July 31 with a fractured right middle finger and is still rehabbing. If the Diamondbacks advance to the National League Division Series, there is a possibility Owings could be a participant. He has been playing in instructional league games at the club's spring training complex.
Oct 4
2
Ketel Marte
Sidelined
Ketel Marte is hopeful of playing Wednesday after leaving Sunday's regular-season finale with hamstring tightness.
If Marte can't go, Adam Rosales will likely play shortstop in the National League Wild Card Game. That's not a fallback the Diamondbacks want to utilize, though. Rosales started just nine games at shortstop for Arizona this season.
Oct 2
3
Nick Ahmed
60-Day DL
Nick Ahmed will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right wrist.
The initial thought was that Ahmed would not need surgery and could potentially return for the postseason, but his year is officially over now. He'll be arbitration-eligible this winter.
Sep 4
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
David Peralta said he'll be ready to play Wednesday after leaving Saturday's game and sitting out Sunday's with a sore back.
Peralta probably could have played Sunday, but there was no reason to push it. The Diamondbacks will definitely want him in there for Wednesday's NL Wild Card Game; he's 6-for-13 lifetime against the Rockies' Jon Gray.
Oct 2
2
Yasmany Tomas
60-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas will undergo season-ending core muscle surgery on Tuesday.
Tomas first went on the disabled list back in early June and encountered multiple setbacks along the way. It amounts to a lost season for the 26-year-old, as he hit only .241/.294/.464 with eight homers while being limited to 47 games. The Diamondbacks tried to trade Tomas last winter and it wouldn't be a surprise if they try again this winter, although the market for him might not be there.
Aug 21
3
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller has hired Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports as his new agent.
Miller was previously represented by CAA Sports. The 26-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery back in May and will likely be out until around midseason next year. He's arbitration-eligible for one more year after making $4.7 million in 2017.
Aug 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Archie Bradley
3
David Hernandez
4
Andrew Chafin
5
T.J. McFarland
6
Jorge De La Rosa
7
Jake Barrett
8
Randall Delgado
60-Day DL
Randall Delgado will be given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Thursday.
Delgado is working his way back from a strained flexor tendon. He's obviously done for the regular season, but the Diamondbacks haven't officially ruled him out for a potential return during the playoffs.
Sep 24
9
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
10
Silvino Bracho
11
JJ Hoover
12
Braden Shipley
13
Jimmie Sherfy
14
Anthony Banda
