Jimmie Sherfy | Relief Pitcher | #54

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/27/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oregon
Contract: view contract details
Jimmie Sherfy (triceps) is on the Diamondbacks' roster for the NL Wild Card Game.
Sherfy came down with right triceps tightness toward the end of the regular season, but he was able to get in some rehab work in the Diamondbacks' instructional league and the 25-year-old right-hander will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday night against the Rockies. Arizona has also included all of its starting pitchers, expect Taijuan Walker, on the National League Wild Card Game roster. Oct 4 - 1:18 PM
Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ARZ110201210.25002900.00.66
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 24MIA100001.00001000.001.00
Sep 22MIA10000.21000100.001.50
Sep 20@ SD101001.02000100.002.00
Sep 18@ SD100001.00001100.001.00
Sep 13COL100001.00000000.00.00
Sep 11COL10000.21000000.001.50
Sep 10SD10000.11000000.003.00
Sep 8SD100001.00000000.00.00
Sep 3@ COL100012.00000300.00.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Reno(PCL)AAA4402120493717171061003.122.959
