Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Chris Heston
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Mike Freeman
(1B)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Taylor Motter | Shortstop | #21
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Coastal Carolina
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 17 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Taylor Motter went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a double in Sunday's 11-1 win over the A's.
Motter unloaded for the grand slam against the previously-untouchable Andrew Triggs in the third inning. That gave the Mariners a 6-1 lead, one which the A's were unable to ever challenge to any serious degree. The 27-year-old shortstop owns a .255/.321/.667 triple-slash to pair with five home runs and 12 RBI across 51 at-bats. His start has been one of the more surprising in the bigs to date.
Apr 23 - 8:17 PM
Taylor Motter went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the A's.
Motter played temporary hero in this one, socking a two-run, game-tying home run in the sixth inning. That knotted the score at 5-5, but the Mariners could not capitalize on their new life and ultimately fell by a 9-6 final. Motter is off to a hot start on the season, slashing a sturdy .282/.349/.718 with four home runs and eight RBI over the course of 39 at-bats. All four of those home runs have come in his last eight games.
Apr 21 - 1:26 AM
Taylor Motter went 2-for-4 and hit his third homer Monday against the Marlins.
The Mariners are expecting Jean Segura back later this week, but they'll find at-bats for Motter for as long as he stays hot. Playing him at first base over Danny Valencia is one option.
Apr 18 - 1:27 AM
Taylor Motter went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Motter has pieced together a four-game hitting streak while posting four doubles, two homers and five RBI during the impressive span. He is expected to play regularly until Jean Segura (hamstring) is ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. Motter is worth a look in AL-only fantasy leagues, but he is even more valuable to those in DFS play until his salary starts to rise to meet his recent production.
Apr 16 - 1:47 AM
Taylor Motter crunches grand slam in victory
Apr 23 - 8:17 PM
Taylor Motter slugs two-run homer vs. A's
Apr 21 - 1:26 AM
Taylor Motter hits third homer
Apr 18 - 1:27 AM
Taylor Motter hits one into cheap seats
Apr 16 - 1:47 AM
More Taylor Motter Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
1
4
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
15
46
11
5
0
4
8
9
5
13
1
0
.239
.314
.609
.922
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
2
0
13
0
1
0
2016
0
1
6
9
4
13
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 23
@ OAK
1
5
2
1
0
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.200
Apr 22
@ OAK
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 21
@ OAK
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 20
@ OAK
1
4
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.500
Apr 19
MIA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 18
MIA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 17
MIA
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
10-Day DL
Jean Segura (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first minor league rehab game with Double-A Arkansas on Friday.
Segura served as the designated hitter in this one and is scheduled to play shortstop for them on Saturday. If all goes well, he could then be cleared to rejoin the Mariners. Expect him in the M's lineup on Tuesday.
Apr 21
2
Shawn O'Malley
10-Day DL
Mariners placed INF/OF Shawn O'Malley on the 10-day disabled list with an appendectomy.
He had the procedure a little over a week ago. O'Malley might wind up missing most, if not all, of April.
Mar 31
3
Mike Freeman
3B
1
Kyle Seager
Sidelined
Kyle Seager was scratched from the Mariners' lineup Sunday with a sore hip.
It's something that been bothering him for a few days, although Seager said he'd be available to pinch-hit so it looks like a minor issue. Mike Freeman will fill in at third base.
Apr 23
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Robert Whalen
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Robert Whalen on the 10-day disabled list with a strained calf.
Whalen was injured a couple weeks ago. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Mar 31
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
10-Day DL
Steve Cishek (hip) has shifted his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma.
Cishek looked sharp in a scoreless frame Monday with Double-A Arkansas, his first live appearance since undergoing hip surgery last October. Cishek is expected to pitch 2-3 times with Tacoma before joining the Mariners' active roster next week in a setup role.
Apr 20
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Evan Marshall
8
Tony Zych
9
Shae Simmons
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Shae Simmons on the 10-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Simmons dealt with a sore pitching arm most of camp and had issues with his arm late last season, as well. There's no timetable for his return.
Mar 31
10
Chris Heston
