Taylor Motter | Shortstop | #21 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (27) / 9/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Coastal Carolina Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 17 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Taylor Motter went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a double in Sunday's 11-1 win over the A's. Motter unloaded for the grand slam against the previously-untouchable Andrew Triggs in the third inning. That gave the Mariners a 6-1 lead, one which the A's were unable to ever challenge to any serious degree. The 27-year-old shortstop owns a .255/.321/.667 triple-slash to pair with five home runs and 12 RBI across 51 at-bats. His start has been one of the more surprising in the bigs to date.

Taylor Motter went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the A's. Motter played temporary hero in this one, socking a two-run, game-tying home run in the sixth inning. That knotted the score at 5-5, but the Mariners could not capitalize on their new life and ultimately fell by a 9-6 final. Motter is off to a hot start on the season, slashing a sturdy .282/.349/.718 with four home runs and eight RBI over the course of 39 at-bats. All four of those home runs have come in his last eight games.

Taylor Motter went 2-for-4 and hit his third homer Monday against the Marlins. The Mariners are expecting Jean Segura back later this week, but they'll find at-bats for Motter for as long as he stays hot. Playing him at first base over Danny Valencia is one option.