Player Page

Weather | Roster

Taylor Motter | Shortstop | #21

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Coastal Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 17 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Taylor Motter went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a double in Sunday's 11-1 win over the A's.
Motter unloaded for the grand slam against the previously-untouchable Andrew Triggs in the third inning. That gave the Mariners a 6-1 lead, one which the A's were unable to ever challenge to any serious degree. The 27-year-old shortstop owns a .255/.321/.667 triple-slash to pair with five home runs and 12 RBI across 51 at-bats. His start has been one of the more surprising in the bigs to date. Apr 23 - 8:17 PM
More Taylor Motter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.400140101000020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1546115048951310.239.314.609.922
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702013010
201601694131
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 23@ OAK15210141000000.400.4001.200
Apr 22@ OAK13000000100000.000.250.000
Apr 21@ OAK14000000021000.000.000.000
Apr 20@ OAK14210122000000.500.5001.500
Apr 19MIA14000000120000.000.200.000
Apr 18MIA13000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 17MIA14200111010000.500.5001.250
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3Mike Freeman
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Evan Marshall
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Chris Heston
 

 