Johan Camargo | Third Baseman | #17 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (23) / 12/13/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 160 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Johan Camargo suffered an apparent right leg injury while taking the field for the start of Tuesday night's game against the Phillies. Camargo fell to the ground in a heap after hopping over the first-base line at SunTrust Park and he had to be helped back into the clubhouse by a trainer and Braves third base coach Ron Washington. It looked like a potentially serious knee injury. There should be an update soon from Atlanta. Source: David O'Brien on Twitter

Johan Camargo posted a pair of doubles with a run scored across four at-bats in Saturday's road loss against the Dodgers. Camargo is getting a chance to play regularly and he is making the most of his opportunity. He has back-to-back multi-hit efforts, and two or more hits in eight of his past 12 outings to raise his average from .273 to .324 dating back to July 4.

Johan Camargo finished with a pair of singles across four at-bats in Tuesday's loss against the Cubs. The two knocks were nice, but Camargo was also charged with an error for booting a ground ball in the field. Still, his .328 average is really nice and that's what scores fantasy points. He has recorded six multi-hit games over his past 10 outings.