Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Shoemaker undergoes season-ending surgery
Camargo injures knee while taking field Tues.
Kershaw (back) performs flat-ground throwing
Angels place Yunel Escobar (oblique) on DL
Alonso batting second Tuesday in M's debut
Grandal (back) returns to LAD lineup Tuesday
Reynaldo Lopez set for White Sox debut Fri.
Avisail Garcia (thumb) at cleanup on Tuesday
Miguel Sano (hand) in Twins' lineup Tuesday
Alex Cobb (toe) expects to return in 10 days
Andrew Cashner (neck) scratched from start
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) out again Tuesday
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Ozzie Albies
(2B)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Max Fried
(S)
Ian Krol
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Jason Motte
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Johan Camargo | Third Baseman | #17
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/13/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 160
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Johan Camargo suffered an apparent right leg injury while taking the field for the start of Tuesday night's game against the Phillies.
Camargo fell to the ground in a heap after hopping over the first-base line at SunTrust Park and he had to be helped back into the clubhouse by a trainer and Braves third base coach Ron Washington. It looked like a potentially serious knee injury. There should be an update soon from Atlanta.
Aug 8 - 7:40 PM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
Johan Camargo posted a pair of doubles with a run scored across four at-bats in Saturday's road loss against the Dodgers.
Camargo is getting a chance to play regularly and he is making the most of his opportunity. He has back-to-back multi-hit efforts, and two or more hits in eight of his past 12 outings to raise his average from .273 to .324 dating back to July 4.
Jul 23 - 5:12 AM
Johan Camargo finished with a pair of singles across four at-bats in Tuesday's loss against the Cubs.
The two knocks were nice, but Camargo was also charged with an error for booting a ground ball in the field. Still, his .328 average is really nice and that's what scores fantasy points. He has recorded six multi-hit games over his past 10 outings.
Jul 19 - 3:51 AM
Johan Camargo reached base four times on Sunday, collecting three hits and a walk in the Braves’ 10-5 loss to Washington.
The 23-year-old took Matt Grace deep for his first big-league homer in the sixth inning and finished a triple shy of the cycle. He’s been impossibly hot, hitting .625 over his last five games (10-for-16) to raise his season average from .283 to .327. Camargo’s path to playing time at third base is blocked by Freddie Freeman but if he continues to hit, the Braves will find ways to get him into the lineup.
Jul 9 - 7:41 PM
Camargo injures knee while taking field Tues.
Aug 8 - 7:40 PM
Johan Camargo picks up two doubles in loss
Jul 23 - 5:12 AM
Johan Camargo records multi-hit game
Jul 19 - 3:51 AM
Camargo stays hot in loss to Nationals
Jul 9 - 7:41 PM
More Johan Camargo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
2nd
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
63
185
54
17
2
3
19
26
10
43
0
0
.292
.327
.454
.781
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
8
22
31
1
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 6
MIA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 5
MIA
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Aug 4
MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 3
LA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 2
LA
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
.667
Aug 1
LA
1
3
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
1.333
Jul 31
@ PHI
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
31
122
38
9
1
4
20
17
7
20
1
0
.311
.353
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Ozzie Albies
SS
1
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.
Jun 14
LF
1
Matt Kemp
10-Day DL
Matt Kemp (hamstring) has been cleared for baseball activities.
That includes hitting and light jogging. Kemp landed on the disabled list July 29 because of a right hamstring strain and is probably still about 10 days away from returning to the Braves' active roster.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
There is plenty of available value up and down the Atlanta lineup on Tuesday. Zach Eflin has been brutally bad this year, and has allowed a 37.2 Hard% to LH bats over the last two seasons. He's allowed 16 HRs to lefties in 54.2 IP with only 26 Ks. Especially given the state of the Phillies bullpen, the Braves make for an excellent against the grain stack.
Aug 8
2
Matt Adams
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
Sidelined
Julio Teheran (thigh) plans to make his next start.
Teheran was pulled from Wednesday's start after his thigh cramped up but insists he'll be ready to roll for his next turn Tuesday against the Phillies. The two-time All-Star has labored through a disappointing season, producing a mediocre 5.10 ERA over 22 starts.
Aug 3
2
Michael Foltynewicz
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
5
Lucas Sims
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
10-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Ian Krol on the 10-day disabled list with a strained oblique.
Krol tweaked his oblique during an appearance Thursday. It figures to be a longer than minimum stay on the disabled list.
Aug 4
5
Rex Brothers
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Jason Motte
8
Sam Freeman
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Armando Rivero from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Rivero has been out all season with a strained pitching shoulder. There's no timetable for the Rule 5 pick's return.
Jul 18
11
Luke Jackson
12
Max Fried
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
The surging Dodgers are making a run at history. Jesse Pantuosco discusses their meteoric rise in his latest Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
»
Daily Dose: Birthday Boy Blast
Aug 8
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 7
»
MLB Live Chat
Aug 7
»
Daily Dose: Just Keep Winning
Aug 7
»
Top 10 Prospects: August 7
Aug 7
»
The Week Ahead: Brewer Brent
Aug 6
»
Daily Dose: Royal Pain
Aug 6
MLB Headlines
»
Shoemaker undergoes season-ending surgery
»
Camargo injures knee while taking field Tues.
»
Kershaw (back) performs flat-ground throwing
»
Angels place Yunel Escobar (oblique) on DL
»
Alonso batting second Tuesday in M's debut
»
Grandal (back) returns to LAD lineup Tuesday
»
Reynaldo Lopez set for White Sox debut Fri.
»
Avisail Garcia (thumb) at cleanup on Tuesday
»
Miguel Sano (hand) in Twins' lineup Tuesday
»
Alex Cobb (toe) expects to return in 10 days
»
Andrew Cashner (neck) scratched from start
»
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) out again Tuesday
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
