Johan Camargo | Third Baseman | #17

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 160
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Johan Camargo suffered an apparent right leg injury while taking the field for the start of Tuesday night's game against the Phillies.
Camargo fell to the ground in a heap after hopping over the first-base line at SunTrust Park and he had to be helped back into the clubhouse by a trainer and Braves third base coach Ron Washington. It looked like a potentially serious knee injury. There should be an update soon from Atlanta. Aug 8 - 7:40 PM
Source: David O'Brien on Twitter
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
2nd00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
631855417231926104300.292.327.454.781
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017008223110
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 6MIA13000000010000.000.000.000
Aug 5MIA12000001210000.000.500.000
Aug 4MIA14100000020000.250.250.250
Aug 3LA14100001010000.250.250.250
Aug 2LA13200001100000.667.750.667
Aug 1LA13100121000000.333.3331.333
Jul 31@ PHI14100010010000.250.250.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gwinnett(INT)AAA3112238914201772010.311.353.500
