Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Brewers 'aggressive' in talks for RP Wilson
Kris Bryant (finger) could sit all weekend
Cards recalling top C prospect Carson Kelly
Jays 'have gotten some feelers' on Bautista
Indians showing interest in Asdrubal Cabrera
Cubs have inquired on Rangers' Yu Darvish
Giants hope to finalize Sandoval deal Friday
Rangers gauging interest in SP Yu Darvish
Felix Hernandez fans nine Yankees in loss
Brandon Phillips exits with hamstring injury
Hosmer leads charge in Royals' 16-run barrage
Schoop's homer, three RBI lead Orioles to win
Patrick Mahomes finally signs rookie contract
Panthers throw in the towel on Michael Oher
Cardinals bring back CJ2K with one-year deal
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Brendan Gaughan: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Lucas Oil Raceway like home for Zane Smith
Brandon Jones: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Sauter holds points lead after 23rd at Eldora
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Eldora
Briscoe: third at Eldora, third in points
Grant Enfinger: Eldora Dirt Derby results
With notebook in hand, Holmes steers for LOR
Daniel Hemric: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
John H. Nemechek: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Indy
Ryan Truex: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Cabrera R2 WD (undisclosed) at Barbasol
McIlroy back in the hunt after 2-under 68
Kuchar keeps pace in R2 to set early target
Z. Johnson cards round of the morning in R2
Darkness suspends R1 play at the Barbasol
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Tringale sets an early target at the Barbasol
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
GSU Eagles QB Shuman focusing on baseball
Ole Miss HC Freeze resigns amid scandal
Report: Freeze's job in immediate jeopardy
Report: Bama RB Emmons will transfer out
Four-star TE Kyle Pitt commits to Gators
Florida S Harris out for season (Achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Mendy arrival will rubber stamp Kolarov move
United steal the early season bragging rights
Silva likely to miss Champions Cup derby
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
John Brebbia
(R)
Greg Garcia
(2B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Luke Voit
(1B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(SS)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Carson Kelly | Catcher | #71
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/14/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 218
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals recalled C Carson Kelly from Triple-A Memphis.
Joe Schwarz of TheIntrepidSTL.com was first to report on Kelly's promotion. The Cards have designated the .155/.277/.197-hitting Eric Fryer for assignment. Considered by most to be the top catching prospect in the game, Kelly has batted .283/.375/.459 with 10 homers and 41 RBI this season at Memphis. As intriguing a prospect as Kelly is, though, he's not going to have fantasy value while playing behind Yadier Molina.
Jul 21 - 11:01 AM
Cardinals catching prospect Carson Kelly went 1-for-3 with a homer on Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis.
It was the sixth homer of his 2017 season, and he's now slugging .529 on the season. Kelly has been excellent with the bat this spring, and he's arguably the best defensive backstop in minor-league baseball. He's one of the best trade chips on the market, which is good, because with Yadier Molina's contract, he's not relevant to the Cardinals. If you have him on your dynasty team, hope that a trade comes soon.
May 25 - 12:35 PM
Cardinals catching prospect Carson Kelly went 3-for-3 on Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.
What a difference a month can make. Kelly is crushing Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .962 OPS. When you add in his impressive defense behind the plate, you get the best catching prospect in baseball. Unfortunately for Kelly -- and fantasy players -- Yadier Molina is ensconced behind the plate, so it'll take a trade for him to realize his value. That certainly could happen this summer, but that doesn't help you/Kelly now.
May 8 - 1:19 PM
Cardinals' catching prospect Carson Kelly struggled Thursday, going 0-for-6 for Triple-A Memphis.
In addition to the 0-fer, Kelly also picked up two strikeouts. With Yadier Molina healthy and signed through 2020, it's unlikely Kelly is going to become the Cardinals backstop of the future. As good as his defense is, the bat still is very hit-and-miss, and he's not likely to be fantasy relevant in the long or short-term. This could change if Kelly were dealt, but as long as he's in the St. Louis organization, you're safe looking elsewhere for a dynasty catcher.
Apr 7 - 2:45 PM
Cards recalling top C prospect Carson Kelly
Jul 21 - 11:01 AM
Kelly homers
May 25 - 12:35 PM
Three hits for Kelly
May 8 - 1:19 PM
Kelly struggles in Triple-A opener
Apr 7 - 2:45 PM
More Carson Kelly Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Frazier
NYY
(4087)
2
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3804)
3
S. Doolittle
WAS
(3430)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(3119)
5
S. Gray
OAK
(2901)
6
Z. Britton
BAL
(2681)
7
M. Trout
LAA
(2635)
8
R. Madson
WAS
(2615)
9
C. Correa
HOU
(2308)
10
S. Marte
PIT
(2259)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
10
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
68
244
69
13
0
10
41
37
33
40
0
2
.283
.375
.459
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Carson Kelly
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
2
Randal Grichuk
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
10-Day DL
Stephen Piscotty (groin) is expected to return from the disabled list when first eligible on July 25.
Piscotty's right groin strain is considered mild, as he's expected to head out on a rehab assignment later this week. Jose Martinez and Mags Sierra will see time in right field over the next few days before Randal Grichuk (back) returns on Thursday.
Jul 16
2
Jose Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Alex Reyes (elbow) began a throwing program Wednesday.
Reyes is simply making throws from one knee at this point, but it's a big first step as he works his way back from February Tommy John surgery. The young right-hander is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season.
Jul 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Zach Duke
