Carson Kelly | Catcher | #71

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 218
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL
Cardinals recalled C Carson Kelly from Triple-A Memphis.
Joe Schwarz of TheIntrepidSTL.com was first to report on Kelly's promotion. The Cards have designated the .155/.277/.197-hitting Eric Fryer for assignment. Considered by most to be the top catching prospect in the game, Kelly has batted .283/.375/.459 with 10 homers and 41 RBI this season at Memphis. As intriguing a prospect as Kelly is, though, he's not going to have fantasy value while playing behind Yadier Molina. Jul 21 - 11:01 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
201610000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA6824469130104137334002.283.375.459
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Carson Kelly
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
2Randal Grichuk
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
2Jose Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Zach Duke
 

 