Carson Kelly | Catcher | #71 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (23) / 7/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 218 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals recalled C Carson Kelly from Triple-A Memphis. Joe Schwarz of TheIntrepidSTL.com was first to report on Kelly's promotion. The Cards have designated the .155/.277/.197-hitting Eric Fryer for assignment. Considered by most to be the top catching prospect in the game, Kelly has batted .283/.375/.459 with 10 homers and 41 RBI this season at Memphis. As intriguing a prospect as Kelly is, though, he's not going to have fantasy value while playing behind Yadier Molina.

Cardinals catching prospect Carson Kelly went 1-for-3 with a homer on Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis. It was the sixth homer of his 2017 season, and he's now slugging .529 on the season. Kelly has been excellent with the bat this spring, and he's arguably the best defensive backstop in minor-league baseball. He's one of the best trade chips on the market, which is good, because with Yadier Molina's contract, he's not relevant to the Cardinals. If you have him on your dynasty team, hope that a trade comes soon.

Cardinals catching prospect Carson Kelly went 3-for-3 on Sunday for Triple-A Memphis. What a difference a month can make. Kelly is crushing Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .962 OPS. When you add in his impressive defense behind the plate, you get the best catching prospect in baseball. Unfortunately for Kelly -- and fantasy players -- Yadier Molina is ensconced behind the plate, so it'll take a trade for him to realize his value. That certainly could happen this summer, but that doesn't help you/Kelly now.