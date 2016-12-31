Player Page

Nick Rumbelow | Relief Pitcher | #62

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 188
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Mariners acquired RHP Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees for prospects JP Sears and Juan Then.
Rumbelow was only recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster so the club could avoid having to expose him during the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. The 26-year-old had a stellar 2017 season between Double-A and Triple-A for the Yanks, posting a 1.12 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings of work. The M's have made multiple moves already in hopes of reshaping their major league bullpen, and Rumbelow could have a shot at winning a roster spot in spring. Nov 18 - 4:53 PM
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA17051529164283000.621.828
Trenton(EAST)AA8000111.1533315002.382.706
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Mike Marjama
3David Freitas
4Braden Bishop
1B1Ryon Healy
2Daniel Vogelbach
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Taylor Motter
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Ben Gamel
CF1Guillermo Heredia
2Andrew Romine
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2James Paxton
3Mike Leake
4Drew Smyly
5Ariel Miranda
6Erasmo Ramirez
7Marco Gonzales
8Andrew Moore
9Andrew Albers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2David Phelps
3Tony Zych
4Nick Vincent
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Evan Marshall
8Shae Simmons
9Daniel Altavilla
10Nick Rumbelow
 

 