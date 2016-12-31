Nick Rumbelow | Relief Pitcher | #62 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (26) / 9/6/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 188 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Mariners acquired RHP Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees for prospects JP Sears and Juan Then. Rumbelow was only recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster so the club could avoid having to expose him during the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. The 26-year-old had a stellar 2017 season between Double-A and Triple-A for the Yanks, posting a 1.12 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings of work. The M's have made multiple moves already in hopes of reshaping their major league bullpen, and Rumbelow could have a shot at winning a roster spot in spring.

Yankees purchased the contract of RHP Nick Rumbelow from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move protects him from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. After making his way back from Tommy John surgery, the 26-year-old Rumbelow posted a 1.12 ERA and 45/11 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A this year. Source: Brendan Kuty on Twitter

Yankees re-signed RHP Nick Rumbelow to a minor league contract. Rumbelow was released by the Yankees in late November. He's currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the beginning of the 2017 regular season. The 25-year-old appeared in 17 games for the Yankees in 2015, registering a 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 15/5 K/BB ratio over 15 2/3 innings.