Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Andrew Albers
(S)
David Freitas
(C)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Ernesto Frieri
(R)
Jeff Kobernus
(2B)
James Pazos
(R)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
David Phelps
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Mike Marjama
(C)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Christian Bergman
(S)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Braden Bishop
(OF)
Marco Gonzales
(S)
Cody Martin
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Nick Rumbelow
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Andrew Moore
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Nick Rumbelow | Relief Pitcher | #62
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/6/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 188
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners acquired RHP Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees for prospects JP Sears and Juan Then.
Rumbelow was only recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster so the club could avoid having to expose him during the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. The 26-year-old had a stellar 2017 season between Double-A and Triple-A for the Yanks, posting a 1.12 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings of work. The M's have made multiple moves already in hopes of reshaping their major league bullpen, and Rumbelow could have a shot at winning a roster spot in spring.
Nov 18 - 4:53 PM
Yankees purchased the contract of RHP Nick Rumbelow from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The move protects him from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. After making his way back from Tommy John surgery, the 26-year-old Rumbelow posted a 1.12 ERA and 45/11 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A this year.
Nov 6 - 1:44 PM
Source:
Brendan Kuty on Twitter
Yankees re-signed RHP Nick Rumbelow to a minor league contract.
Rumbelow was released by the Yankees in late November. He's currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the beginning of the 2017 regular season. The 25-year-old appeared in 17 games for the Yankees in 2015, registering a 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 15/5 K/BB ratio over 15 2/3 innings.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 09:31:00 AM
Yankees released RHP Nick Rumbelow.
The Yankees had removed Rumbelow from their 40-man roster and now he's a free agent. The right-hander will miss the beginning of next season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 08:20:00 AM
Mariners acquire reliever Rumbelow from Yanks
Nov 18 - 4:53 PM
Yanks add Rumbelow to 40-man roster
Nov 6 - 1:44 PM
Yankees re-sign Nick Rumbelow to minors deal
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 09:31:00 AM
Nick Rumbelow released by Yankees
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 08:20:00 AM
More Nick Rumbelow Player News
1
G. Stanton
MIA
(5642)
2
S. Otani
INT
(2667)
3
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2076)
4
C. Santana
CLE
(1977)
5
J. Altuve
HOU
(1934)
6
A. Cobb
TB
(1668)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1645)
8
R. Healy
SEA
(1600)
9
J. Profar
TEX
(1588)
10
C. Kluber
CLE
(1506)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
17
0
5
1
5
29
16
4
2
8
30
0
0
.621
.828
Trenton(EAST)
AA
8
0
0
0
1
11.1
5
3
3
3
15
0
0
2.382
.706
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Mike Marjama
3
David Freitas
4
Braden Bishop
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2
Daniel Vogelbach
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Taylor Motter
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Ben Gamel
CF
1
Guillermo Heredia
Sidelined
Guillermo Heredia underwent surgery Monday to repair a Bankart lesion in his right shoulder.
Heredia suffered the injury last month. He will begin rehabbing immediately and is expected to be 100 percent for spring training.
Oct 9
2
Andrew Romine
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
James Paxton
3
Mike Leake
4
Drew Smyly
5
Ariel Miranda
6
Erasmo Ramirez
7
Marco Gonzales
8
Andrew Moore
Sidelined
Andrew Moore was scratched from Saturday's start against the Angels due to a neck spasms.
Andrew Albers will draw the start instead. Moore is undoubtedly done for the season now.
Sep 30
9
Andrew Albers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
David Phelps
3
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (forearm) has been shut down for the remainder of the 2017 season.
Zych had been working his way back from an elbow issue when he felt tightness in his right forearm in early September. Rather than having him rush through his recovery, the M's will play safe and shut him down in the hopes that he comes back fully healthy for the start of 2018.
Sep 23
4
Nick Vincent
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Evan Marshall
8
Shae Simmons
9
Daniel Altavilla
10
Nick Rumbelow
Headlines
Lowdown: Stanton, Altuve MVPs
Nov 17
D.J. Short recaps MVP Awards for Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Altuve in the latest Offseason Lowdown.
MLB Headlines
MLB Links
