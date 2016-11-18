Player Page

Weather | Roster

James Pazos | Relief Pitcher | #47

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: San Diego
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto indicated in an interview on Fantasy Sports Radio that James Pazos could be first in line for saves while Edwin Diaz works through his mechanical issues.
Diaz was demoted to a lower-leverage role on Tuesday after walking four of the five batters he faced in a save opportunity Monday versus the A's. Tony Zych wound up finishing off Monday's game for his first career save, but Pazos has been the Mariners' most dominant reliever so far in 2017. The 26-year-old left-hander holds a 2.41 ERA and 25/8 K/BB ratio in 18 2/3 innings. He's worth a short-term add in mixed leagues. May 18 - 11:12 AM
Source: Craig Mish on Twitter
More James Pazos Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA170110118.21575825002.411.23
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 17OAK100001.20000300.00.00
May 14@ TOR100001.021111009.003.00
May 13@ TOR100001.01200100.001.00
May 9@ PHI100001.00001100.001.00
May 6TEX101001.01000300.001.00
May 5TEX100001.01000200.001.00
May 2LAA100101.0122220018.003.00
Apr 28@ CLE100002.12000400.00.86
Apr 25@ DET100001.00001100.001.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Carlos Ruiz
2Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Danny Valencia
2Mike Freeman
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
2Boog Powell
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chase De Jong
8Dillon Overton
9Christian Bergman
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Daniel Altavilla
9Evan Marshall
10Sam Gaviglio
11Shae Simmons
 

 