James Pazos | Relief Pitcher | #47

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Carlos Ruiz

2 Tuffy Gosewisch

1B 1 Danny Valencia

2 Mike Freeman

2B 1 Robinson Cano 10-Day DL

Mariners placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quad. The veteran second baseman had missed five straight games with the quad strain and apparently didn't show enough improvement leading into Tuesday night's matchup with the Athletics. Cano will aim to return from the DL when first eligible next week, with Taylor Motter continuing to fill in at second for Seattle.

SS 1 Jean Segura

2 Shawn O'Malley 60-Day DL

Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday. O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.

3B 1 Kyle Seager

LF 1 Guillermo Heredia

2 Taylor Motter

CF 1 Jarrod Dyson

2 Boog Powell

RF 1 Mitch Haniger 10-Day DL

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that Mitch Haniger (oblique) will head out on a minor league rehab assignment this weekend. And the expectation is that Haniger will be ready for activation ahead of the Mariners' three-game series in Washington that begins next Tuesday, May 23. Haniger has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a Grade 2 oblique strain. He was batting .338/.442/.600 with four home runs, 16 RBI, two stolen bases, and 20 runs scored through 21 games this season as Seattle's No. 2 hitter.

2 Ben Gamel

DH 1 Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitcher

S 1 Felix Hernandez 10-Day DL

Felix Hernandez (shoulder) was scheduled to begin playing catch on Wednesday. Hernandez -- who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on April 26 -- was previously shut down in his throwing program due to soreness. He will try to boot up that program once more this week. Because he has not begun to rehab in earnest, it is somewhat difficult to place a timetable on his return. At this juncture, his rejoining the club by the end of May is looking unlikely.

2 Hisashi Iwakuma 10-Day DL

The Mariners announced Saturday that Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation. While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't find any structural damage, it's a tough blow for Iwakuma owners who may not want to wait a month or two before getting the right-hander back. Christian Bergman filled in for him on Friday and could have a chance to stick in the M's rotation for awhile given all of their injuries.

3 James Paxton 10-Day DL

James Paxton (forearm) threw in the outfield on Wednesday. Paxton is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Assuming that goes off without a hitch, he would then go out on a minor league rehab assignment. He may only need one rehab start before he is ready to rejoin the Mariners. Assuming no setbacks, he could potentially return to the team for their May 26-28 series against the Red Sox.

4 Drew Smyly 60-Day DL

Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday. Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.

5 Yovani Gallardo

6 Ariel Miranda

7 Chase De Jong

8 Dillon Overton

9 Christian Bergman

Relief Pitcher

R 1 Edwin Diaz

2 Steve Cishek

3 Nick Vincent

4 Evan Scribner 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.

5 Marc Rzepczynski

6 James Pazos

7 Tony Zych

8 Daniel Altavilla

9 Evan Marshall 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.

10 Sam Gaviglio