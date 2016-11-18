James Pazos | Relief Pitcher | #47

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
MLB Live Chat
May 16
Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pillar being investigated for homophobic slur
Lucroy, Napoli not in TEX lineup on Thursday
Freddie Freeman (wrist) could miss 8-10 wks
Pazos could be first in line for saves in SEA
Haniger (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
Schwarber getting day off Thursday vs. PIT
Zimmerman, Werth out of Nats lineup Thurs.
Reds recall Amir Garrett for Thursday start
Miguel Cabrera (oblique) not playing Thursday
Josh Bell at cleanup for Pirates on Thursday
Kang's eight-month sentence for DUI upheld
Collins smokes two longballs vs Orioles Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee sprain
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
Jags get No. 4 pick Fournette signed, sealed
Jamaal Charles '50-50' to make 53-man roster?
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
Eagles likely to cut Mathews after Blount add
Eagles do 1-year deal with LeGarrette Blount
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Mock Draft: 5/18
May 18
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
Dose: Warriors romp & Lottery!
May 17
NBA Combine: Agility Testing
May 17
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 16
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
Tristan Thompson scores 20 pts on 7-of-7 FGs
Kevin Love scores playoff career-high 32 pts
Cavs win Game 1 behind LeBron James' 38/9/7
Kemba Walker undergoes left knee surgery
Denzel Valentine undergoes ankle scope
Stephen Curry scores 29 points in 136-100 win
Jonathon Simmons scores 22 points in loss
Zaza Pachulia (heel) will not return Tuesday
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) won't play in Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anderson has another strong start in Game 3
Hornqvist, Rust and Schultz out for Game 3
Corey Perry scores, but Ducks still lose GM 3
Roman Josi scores late GWG in Game 3 win
Peter Chiarelli named finalist for GM of Year
New deal for Leon Draisaitl is a top priority
Justin Schultz (UBI) to travel with the team
Andrej Sekera has torn ACL, out 6-9 months
Kevin Shattenkirk will keep his options open
Justin Schultz suffers injury early in Game 2
Bryan Rust forced to leave Game 2 early
Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre-Fleury earns shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brett Moffitt: NC Education Lottery 200 advan
Derek Kraus: Orange Show 150 advance
Peters: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
New look for Alex Tagliani in Pinty's Series
Todd Gilliland: Orange Show 150 advance
Friesen: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Chris Eggleston: Orange Show 150 advance
Regan Smith in #43 for Almirola at Charlotte
Hathaway: Back for more in Pinty's Series
Nicole Behar: Orange Show Speedway advance
L.P. Dumoulin, WeatherTech renew partnership
Two Ohio sponsors join Theriault at Toledo
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; leads by three
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
Scout: Fitzgerald is a rich man's Tim Tebow
Wazzu boots WR Priester off the team... again
FSU S Marshall must sit 1st half of Bama game
Ex-BC bballer transfers to Maryland as TE
Kiffin compares Alabama QB Tua to Steve Young
Vanderbilt extends HC Mason through 2021
Scout ranks QB Rosen behind Sam, Allen, L-Jax
Trenton Thompson returning to UGA this summer
LSU lands former Texas Tech star WR Jon Giles
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Maguire to remain in Tigers treatment room
Man Utd "very close" to signing Michael Keane
Bournemouth lining up big bid for Blues duo
Pogba and youngsters to start at Selhurst
Claude Puel insists a review is "normal"
Palace travel to Manchester w/o key players
Next stop for Marco Silva - Wolves?
Romero saves penalty as United held
No risks taken with Rondon at the Etihad
Leicester lose another player to injury
Watford relieve Walter Mazzarri of duties
Spurs down two right backs for Leicester
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Dillon Overton
(R)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Christian Bergman
(S)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Sam Gaviglio
(R)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Zach Miner
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Mike Freeman
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
James Pazos | Relief Pitcher | #47
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/5/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
San Diego
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $536,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto indicated in an interview on Fantasy Sports Radio that James Pazos could be first in line for saves while Edwin Diaz works through his mechanical issues.
Diaz was demoted to a lower-leverage role on Tuesday after walking four of the five batters he faced in a save opportunity Monday versus the A's. Tony Zych wound up finishing off Monday's game for his first career save, but Pazos has been the Mariners' most dominant reliever so far in 2017. The 26-year-old left-hander holds a 2.41 ERA and 25/8 K/BB ratio in 18 2/3 innings. He's worth a short-term add in mixed leagues.
May 18 - 11:12 AM
Source:
Craig Mish on Twitter
Mariners acquired LHP James Pazos from the Yankees for RHP Zack Littell.
The 25-year-old southpaw struggled in seven appearances with the Yankees in 2016, but registered a 2.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 47/20 K/BB ratio over 31 innings in the minor leagues, primarily at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll add bullpen depth for the Mariners.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 08:28:00 PM
Yankees recalled LHP James Pazos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Pazos had a couple of brief stint with the Yankees during the first half, but he didn't make an appearance. The 25-year-old had a 2.63 ERA and 41/19 K/BB ratio over 27 1/3 innings in Triple-A this year.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 02:19:00 PM
Yankees optioned LHP James Pazos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The left-hander was only with the club for a couple of days as an extra bullpen arm, and was sent back down to make room on the active roster for C.C. Sabathia. He should get another chance with the Yankees before long.
Fri, May 20, 2016 07:13:00 PM
Pazos could be first in line for saves in SEA
May 18 - 11:12 AM
Mariners acquire James Pazos from Yankees
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 08:28:00 PM
Yankees recall LHP Pazos from Triple-A
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 02:19:00 PM
Yankees option James Pazos to Triple-A
Fri, May 20, 2016 07:13:00 PM
More James Pazos Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3073)
2
I. Happ
CHC
(2720)
3
R. Cano
SEA
(2604)
4
M. Melancon
SF
(2437)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2210)
6
J. Martinez
DET
(2182)
7
J. Berrios
MIN
(2142)
8
A. Chapman
NYY
(2013)
9
S. Matz
NYM
(2006)
10
A. Cabrera
NYM
(2005)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
17
0
1
1
0
1
18.2
15
7
5
8
25
0
0
2.41
1.23
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 17
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
May 14
@ TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
1
1
0
0
9.00
3.00
May 13
@ TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
May 9
@ PHI
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
May 6
TEX
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
1.00
May 5
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
May 2
LAA
1
0
0
1
0
1.0
1
2
2
2
2
0
0
18.00
3.00
Apr 28
@ CLE
1
0
0
0
0
2.1
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
.00
.86
Apr 25
@ DET
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Carlos Ruiz
2
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2
Mike Freeman
2B
1
Robinson Cano
10-Day DL
Mariners placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quad.
The veteran second baseman had missed five straight games with the quad strain and apparently didn't show enough improvement leading into Tuesday night's matchup with the Athletics. Cano will aim to return from the DL when first eligible next week, with Taylor Motter continuing to fill in at second for Seattle.
May 16
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Boog Powell
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that Mitch Haniger (oblique) will head out on a minor league rehab assignment this weekend.
And the expectation is that Haniger will be ready for activation ahead of the Mariners' three-game series in Washington that begins next Tuesday, May 23. Haniger has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a Grade 2 oblique strain. He was batting .338/.442/.600 with four home runs, 16 RBI, two stolen bases, and 20 runs scored through 21 games this season as Seattle's No. 2 hitter.
May 18
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) was scheduled to begin playing catch on Wednesday.
Hernandez -- who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on April 26 -- was previously shut down in his throwing program due to soreness. He will try to boot up that program once more this week. Because he has not begun to rehab in earnest, it is somewhat difficult to place a timetable on his return. At this juncture, his rejoining the club by the end of May is looking unlikely.
May 17
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
The Mariners announced Saturday that Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation.
While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't find any structural damage, it's a tough blow for Iwakuma owners who may not want to wait a month or two before getting the right-hander back. Christian Bergman filled in for him on Friday and could have a chance to stick in the M's rotation for awhile given all of their injuries.
May 13
3
James Paxton
10-Day DL
James Paxton (forearm) threw in the outfield on Wednesday.
Paxton is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Assuming that goes off without a hitch, he would then go out on a minor league rehab assignment. He may only need one rehab start before he is ready to rejoin the Mariners. Assuming no setbacks, he could potentially return to the team for their May 26-28 series against the Red Sox.
May 17
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chase De Jong
8
Dillon Overton
9
Christian Bergman
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
10
Sam Gaviglio
11
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Shae Simmons from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Christian Bergman. Simmons is throwing again as he works his way back from a flexor strain but now isn't eligible to return until next month.
May 7
Headlines
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Daniel E. Dobish takes a spin around the majors, with a look at the latest on injuries to Miguel Cabrera and Freddie Freeman in Thursday's Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
»
Diaz Mio!
May 17
»
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
»
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
»
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
»
MLB Live Chat
May 16
»
Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing
May 16
MLB Headlines
»
Pillar being investigated for homophobic slur
»
Lucroy, Napoli not in TEX lineup on Thursday
»
Freddie Freeman (wrist) could miss 8-10 wks
»
Pazos could be first in line for saves in SEA
»
Haniger (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
»
Schwarber getting day off Thursday vs. PIT
»
Zimmerman, Werth out of Nats lineup Thurs.
»
Reds recall Amir Garrett for Thursday start
»
Miguel Cabrera (oblique) not playing Thursday
»
Josh Bell at cleanup for Pirates on Thursday
»
Kang's eight-month sentence for DUI upheld
»
Collins smokes two longballs vs Orioles Wed.
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved