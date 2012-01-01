Bruce Maxwell | Catcher | #13 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (26) / 12/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 251 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Birmingham Southern Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bruce Maxwell was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels as a precautionary measure after taking a foul tip off the mask. Maxwell was hit in the mask with a foul tip in the first inning. While he stayed in to catch the next two innings, the A's decided to play it safe with the backstop after that point and installed Stephen Vogt behind the plate to start the fourth inning. Maxwell should be considered day-to-day moving forward. Source: Jane Lee on Twitter

Athletics recalled C Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville. Maxwell will back up Stephen Vogt while Josh Phegley recovers from the concussion that he suffered Wednesday night. Maxwell is 2-for-5 this season at the MLB level.