MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
May 3
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bruce Maxwell | Catcher | #13
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 251
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Birmingham Southern
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bruce Maxwell was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels as a precautionary measure after taking a foul tip off the mask.
Maxwell was hit in the mask with a foul tip in the first inning. While he stayed in to catch the next two innings, the A's decided to play it safe with the backstop after that point and installed Stephen Vogt behind the plate to start the fourth inning. Maxwell should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
May 10 - 5:34 PM
Source:
Jane Lee on Twitter
Bruce Maxwell was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Angels after taking a foul tip to the mask.
Maxwell was thunked by a foul tip while Andrew Triggs was trying to work his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. While he remained in the game over the next two frames, Stephen Vogt took over for him behind the plate in the fourth inning. Maxwell has been taking a beating with the foul tips over the last two days, so this could simply be a precautionary measure. The A's should pass along an update as to his status later on Wednesday.
May 10 - 4:41 PM
Source:
Jane Lee on Twitter
Athletics recalled C Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville.
Maxwell will back up Stephen Vogt while Josh Phegley recovers from the concussion that he suffered Wednesday night. Maxwell is 2-for-5 this season at the MLB level.
May 4 - 9:56 AM
Athletics optioned C Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A Nashville.
Maxwell was only in the majors for a couple days. The 26-year-old may be up and down all season.
Apr 20 - 3:07 PM
Maxwell (head) exits as precautionary measure
May 10 - 5:34 PM
Maxwell lifted after taking ball to mask
May 10 - 4:41 PM
A's recall Bruce Maxwell from Nashville
May 4 - 9:56 AM
A's option Bruce Maxwell to AAA Nashville
Apr 20 - 3:07 PM
More Bruce Maxwell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
7th
1
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
6
15
3
0
0
0
0
1
2
5
0
0
.200
.294
.200
.494
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
29
0
0
0
0
0
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 9
LAA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
May 7
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
DET
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
May 5
DET
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 18
TEX
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
.667
Apr 17
TEX
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
14
49
13
7
0
0
6
8
5
7
0
0
.265
.333
.408
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
7-Day DL
Josh Phegley (concussion) is on track to be activated on Friday.
That's the first day he's eligible to return from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Bruce Maxwell will return to Triple-A Nashville after filling in as Oakland's backup catcher.
May 9
3
Bruce Maxwell
Sidelined
Bruce Maxwell was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels as a precautionary measure after taking a foul tip off the mask.
Maxwell was hit in the mask with a foul tip in the first inning. While he stayed in to catch the next two innings, the A's decided to play it safe with the backstop after that point and installed Stephen Vogt behind the plate to start the fourth inning. Maxwell should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
May 10
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) expects to have his cast removed in five days.
After that, his right wrist will be put in a splint. Semien's surgery went well and he's expected to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop with Semien on the shelf.
Apr 20
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
10-Day DL
Sean Manaea (shoulder) allowed just one earned run over four innings in his rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville.
Manaea struck out five and issued only one walk while scattering four hits over his four frames. He threw 72 pitches -- 45 of them for strikes -- and should now be cleared to rejoin the Athletics' rotation this weekend. The left-hander has been out since April 26 with a shoulder strain.
May 9
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
10-Day DL
Daniel Mengden (foot) touched 95 mph in his rehab start Monday with Triple-A Nashville.
"Felt good, velocity was good," A's manager Bob Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday. Mengden is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Nashville once he's healthy, though we'll see him in the majors at some point this season.
May 9
8
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) allowed four earned runs over four innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville.
Bassitt walked four and gave up five hits in the ugly 70-pitch outing. The right-hander is on the 60-day major league disabled list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.
May 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
10-Day DL
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) is scheduled for an MRI.
Doolittle hit the disabled list with a left shoulder strain on Wednesday. According to general manager David Forst, the southpaw reliever is additionally experiencing pectoral and biceps discomfort. His MRI should provide some clarity as to a potential timetable for recovery. Prior to going down injured, Doolittle had posted a 3.52 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11/1 K/BB ratio across 7 2/3 frames of relief work.
May 3
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
5
John Axford
10-Day DL
John Axford (shoulder) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday.
Axford threw another live bullpen session Wednesday without issue. If all goes well in the minors, the veteran reliever should be cleared to join the Oakland bullpen before the end of May. He's been out all season because of right shoulder problems.
May 10
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Bobby Wahl
10
Josh Smith
