Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bruce Maxwell | Catcher | #13

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 251
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Birmingham Southern
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bruce Maxwell was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels as a precautionary measure after taking a foul tip off the mask.
Maxwell was hit in the mask with a foul tip in the first inning. While he stayed in to catch the next two innings, the A's decided to play it safe with the backstop after that point and installed Stephen Vogt behind the plate to start the fourth inning. Maxwell should be considered day-to-day moving forward. May 10 - 5:34 PM
Source: Jane Lee on Twitter
More Bruce Maxwell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
7th10.000000000000020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
6153000012500.200.294.200.494
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20176000000
201629000003
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 9LAA13100000010000.333.333.333
May 7DET14000000020000.000.000.000
May 6DET10000001100000.0001.000.000
May 5DET13000000110000.000.250.000
Apr 18TEX13200000000000.667.667.667
Apr 17TEX12000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA144913700685700.265.333.408
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 