Trevor Williams | Starting Pitcher | #57

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Trevor Williams allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings Monday in the Pirates' 3-0 blanking of the Tigers.
George Kontos and Juan Nicasio helped finish off the combined one-hit shutout. Williams was excellent, issuing just two walks while striking out five Detroit hitters and inducing nine groundouts. The 25-year-old right-hander has strung together three good starts and will try to keep it all working next time out at Toronto. For the season, he stands 5-4 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 76/31 K/BB ratio in 105 2/3 innings. Aug 7 - 10:03 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.4290012500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT2216440098.210253492971004.471.33
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 7DET111007.01002500.00.43
Aug 2CIN110005.162226003.381.50
Jul 26@ SF110006.051132001.501.33
Jul 21@ COL111006.275524006.751.35
Jul 16STL110005.292125001.591.94
Jul 7@ CHC110103.263323007.362.18
Jul 2SF110006.032213003.00.67
Jun 27TB110007.062207002.57.86
Jun 21@ MLW110006.063327004.501.33
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Sean Rodriguez
3Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Starling Marte
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Andrew McCutchen
RF1Gregory Polanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Felipe Rivero
2Joaquin Benoit
3Juan Nicasio
4Daniel Hudson
5Wade LeBlanc
6George Kontos
7A.J. Schugel
8Dovydas Neverauskas
 

 