Trevor Williams | Starting Pitcher | #57 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (25) / 4/25/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $544,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Trevor Williams allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings Monday in the Pirates' 3-0 blanking of the Tigers. George Kontos and Juan Nicasio helped finish off the combined one-hit shutout. Williams was excellent, issuing just two walks while striking out five Detroit hitters and inducing nine groundouts. The 25-year-old right-hander has strung together three good starts and will try to keep it all working next time out at Toronto. For the season, he stands 5-4 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 76/31 K/BB ratio in 105 2/3 innings.

Trevor Williams allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Reds. Williams struck out six and walked two on the evening. The Reds nicked him for solitary runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but he was otherwise able to keep the scoreboard clear over his 5 1/3 innings of work. A home start against the Tigers shows next on his schedule as he looks to shave down his 4.47 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Trevor Williams allowed one run on five hits over six innings while taking a no-decision in Wednesday's loss to the Giants. Williams struck out two and walked three on the afternoon. The lone run to score on his watch came when Brandon Crawford hit into an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning. Up next on the docket for Williams, a home start against the Reds. He will carry a 4.53 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into that contest.