Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Harper swats 29th homer in Nationals' victory
Scherzer (neck) fans nine Monday vs. Miami
Trevor Williams dominates Detroit, Bucs roll
Jeimer Candelario recalled from AAA Toledo
Escobar (intercostal) out Monday versus O's
Cameron Maybin activated from disabled list
Avisail Garcia (thumb) set for rehab games
Domingo Santana (hand) back in lineup Mon.
Miguel Sano (hand) out of Twins' lineup Mon.
Cardinals option Stephen Piscotty to Triple-A
Dexter Fowler activated off the disabled list
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins to play LF in Triple-A
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
John Jaso
(OF)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Sean Rodriguez
(2B)
Duke Welker
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trevor Williams | Starting Pitcher | #57
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/25/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $544,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Trevor Williams allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings Monday in the Pirates' 3-0 blanking of the Tigers.
George Kontos and Juan Nicasio helped finish off the combined one-hit shutout. Williams was excellent, issuing just two walks while striking out five Detroit hitters and inducing nine groundouts. The 25-year-old right-hander has strung together three good starts and will try to keep it all working next time out at Toronto. For the season, he stands 5-4 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 76/31 K/BB ratio in 105 2/3 innings.
Aug 7 - 10:03 PM
Trevor Williams allowed two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
Williams struck out six and walked two on the evening. The Reds nicked him for solitary runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but he was otherwise able to keep the scoreboard clear over his 5 1/3 innings of work. A home start against the Tigers shows next on his schedule as he looks to shave down his 4.47 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.
Aug 2 - 10:34 PM
Trevor Williams allowed one run on five hits over six innings while taking a no-decision in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
Williams struck out two and walked three on the afternoon. The lone run to score on his watch came when Brandon Crawford hit into an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning. Up next on the docket for Williams, a home start against the Reds. He will carry a 4.53 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into that contest.
Jul 26 - 6:24 PM
Trevor Williams walked away with the win after allowing five runs over 6 2/3 innings against the Rockies on Friday.
Williams got lots of help from his offense, but he settled down for the most part after giving up three runs in the first inning. This was the first time he had allowed more than three earned runs in a start since June 10, though it’s not unexpected in a Coors Field start. The 25-year-old owns a 4.74 ERA through 14 starts and six relief appearances on the year and lines up for a start against the Giants on the road next week.
Jul 22 - 12:47 AM
Trevor Williams dominates Detroit, Bucs roll
Aug 7 - 10:03 PM
Trevor Williams surrenders two runs in loss
Aug 2 - 10:34 PM
Trevor Williams handcuffs Giants over six IP
Jul 26 - 6:24 PM
Williams gives up five runs in win over COL
Jul 22 - 12:47 AM
More Trevor Williams Player News
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.429
0
0
1
2
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
22
16
4
4
0
0
98.2
102
53
49
29
71
0
0
4.47
1.33
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 7
DET
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
1
0
0
2
5
0
0
.00
.43
Aug 2
CIN
1
1
0
0
0
5.1
6
2
2
2
6
0
0
3.38
1.50
Jul 26
@ SF
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
1
1
3
2
0
0
1.50
1.33
Jul 21
@ COL
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
7
5
5
2
4
0
0
6.75
1.35
Jul 16
STL
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
9
2
1
2
5
0
0
1.59
1.94
Jul 7
@ CHC
1
1
0
1
0
3.2
6
3
3
2
3
0
0
7.36
2.18
Jul 2
SF
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
3
2
2
1
3
0
0
3.00
.67
Jun 27
TB
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
6
2
2
0
7
0
0
2.57
.86
Jun 21
@ MLW
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
6
3
3
2
7
0
0
4.50
1.33
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Sean Rodriguez
3
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Pirates GM Neal Huntington said you can "pretty much eliminate the thought" of Jung Ho Kang returning this season.
Kang is still waiting to obtain a visa following a third DUI arrest in South Korea. There's no timetable for his return and Huntington acknowledged that his career with the Pirates may be over. "As far as 2018, we still remain optimistic that we'll go through the process again this offseason, and perhaps the thought process or the environment will change," he said. "But we have to face the reality that it might not." The 30-year-old has hit .273/.355/.483 with 36 home runs and 120 RBI across 229 major league games.
Jul 13
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Felipe Rivero
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Juan Nicasio
4
Daniel Hudson
5
Wade LeBlanc
6
George Kontos
7
A.J. Schugel
8
Dovydas Neverauskas
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 7
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins to play LF in Triple-A
