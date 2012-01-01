Player Page

Gift Ngoepe | Second Baseman

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 165
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal confirms that the Pirates are promoting minor league infielder Gift Ngoepe.
He'll be the first-ever African-born player to reach the major league level. Ngoepe, 27, was batting just .241/.308/.379 through 66 plate appearances this season with Triple-A Indianapolis, but the Bucs are desperate for infield depth with David Freese nursing a sore hamstring. Ngoepe probably won't be up for long and is not fantasy-relevant. Apr 26 - 11:01 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Indianapolis(INT)AAA1558143114962202.241.308.379
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Trevor Williams
7Wade LeBlanc
8Dovydas Neverauskas
9Johnny Barbato
 

 