Gift Ngoepe | Second Baseman

He'll be the first-ever African-born player to reach the major league level. Ngoepe, 27, was batting just .241/.308/.379 through 66 plate appearances this season with Triple-A Indianapolis, but the Bucs are desperate for infield depth with David Freese nursing a sore hamstring. Ngoepe probably won't be up for long and is not fantasy-relevant.

Ngoepe went 18-for-42 at the plate this spring, but he was never really in the running for a roster spot. The 27-year-old is coming off a terrible season at Indy, so he could use more seasoning.

Gift Ngoepe went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored as the Pirates and Blue Jays played to an 11-11 tie Sunday.

The team likes his athleticism, but Ngoepe seemed like a weak choice for the Pirates' 40-man roster when he was added a year ago and he was awful in Triple-A last season, coming in at .217/.289/.355 with 130 strikeouts in 332 at-bats. He has done really well this spring, batting .400 with 11 runs scored in 35 at-bats, but he's destined to return to Triple-A anyway. He needs to take a big step forward there this year if he's going to become a major leaguer.