Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 11
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
Dose: Rockin' Reynaldo
Aug 9
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Marlins sold to Sherman-Jeter group
A's promote newly acquired Powell
Rockies call up top prospect McMahon
Cubs' Contreras expected back in September
Moncada plays hero with homer, walk-off hit
Fowler's slam helps Cardinals sweep Royals
Yu Darvish fans 10 over five frames vs. ARI
Trey Mancini clocks pair of solo home runs
Dickerson's late three-run shot downs Tribe
James Paxton forced out with pectoral strain
Estrada shuts out Yankees over seven in win
Mets officially call up 1B Dominic Smith
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikes RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) out for season
Ravens expect to have Flacco for Week 1
Ravens lose LG Lewis to year-ending injury
Jaguars finally cut ties with Branden Albert
Orleans Darkwa 'splitting first-team reps'
As expected: Zeke to appeal six-game ban
Skins lose OLB Murphy (ACL/MCL) for season
Report: Rams aren't shopping Tavon Austin
NFL: Elliott violated personal conduct policy
Eagles get CB Darby from Bills for Matthews
Bills add CB EJ Gaines from Rams for Watkins
Bills get Jordan Matthews from PHI for Darby
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Solomito 4th at Thompson, retains points lead
William Byron: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
Pennink: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Coby: 2nd at Thompson, 4th in NWMT points
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Michael Annett: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
Goodale: 8th at Thompson, 5th in NWMT points
Elliott Sadler: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 results
Julia Landauer: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Justin Allgaier: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Encroaching weather delays R2 of the 99th PGA
Fox spins week-low 66 in R2 at 99th PGA
Kisner sets strong 36-hole PGA Champs target
Fowler in on 3-under after second-round 70
Si Woo Kim (shoulder) WDs from the PGA
Kisner co-leads after R1 of the 99th PGA
Fowler circles six birdies in R1 of the PGA
Beef Johnston (shoulder) WDs from 99th PGA
Olesen's 67 takes early PGA Championship lead
Koepka continues strong play in the majors
Spieth eyes career Grand Slam at 99th PGA
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
QB Starkel the favorite to start for Aggies
Badgers lose LB Jack Cichy for 2017 (ACL)
Gators' Reese played with 2 fractured wrists
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
Man Utd Pre-Season Guide
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Late substitutes win opener for Gunners
Coutinho officially issues transfer request
Ankle injury rules Pedro out vs. Burnley
Moses suspension presents chance for Rudiger
Remember Koscielny is suspended
Per Mertesacker likely to start vs Foxes
Stefano Okaka could be a great WK1 pick-up
Craig Cathcart will miss at least one week
Bruno Martins Indi likely ineligible for WK1
Bojan might start as Stoke get settled
Pulis rules out McAuley return vs Cherries
Marc Muniesa leaves Stoke City on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
John Axford
(R)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Chris Smith
(S)
Michael Brady
(R)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Josh Smith
(R)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Simon Castro
(R)
Dustin Fowler
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Matt Chapman
(3B)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Boog Powell
(DH)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Boog Powell | Designated Hitter | #3
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Orange Coast (CA) JC
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 20 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Athletics recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Nashville.
Powell, acquired from the Mariners for Yonder Alonso five days ago, will take over as Oakland's center fielder against right-handers, replacing Jaycob Brugman. He played in just three games for Nashiville, going 4-for-16. He's always displayed nice on-base skills, but his power is limited and he's only a decent basestealer. He's strictly an AL-only guy for fantasy purposes.
Aug 11 - 4:00 PM
Athletics acquired OF Boog Powell from the Mariners in exchange for 1B Yonder Alonso.
Powell, 24, has hit just .194/.310/.194 during his brief chances in the majors this season, but he sports a robust .340/.416/.490 line at Triple-A. He can play all three outfield positions and profiles as a fourth outfielder over the long run.
Aug 6 - 1:16 PM
Mariners optioned OF Boog Powell to Triple-A Tacoma.
Powell has hit only .194/.310/.194 over 23 games for the M's this season. He's clearing out for the return of Sam Gaviglio, who will start Tuesday.
Jul 18 - 2:04 PM
Mariners recalled OF Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma.
Powell has hit just .179/.324/.179 in 20 games this season in the majors, but he'll offer depth with Nelson Cruz (knee) banged up. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday.
Jul 2 - 1:39 PM
A's promote newly acquired Powell
Aug 11 - 4:00 PM
A's acquire Boog Powell from Mariners
Aug 6 - 1:16 PM
Boog Powell optioned to Triple-A
Jul 18 - 2:04 PM
Boog Powell recalled from Triple-A
Jul 2 - 1:39 PM
More Boog Powell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bruce
CLE
(2584)
2
M. Sano
MIN
(2490)
3
W. Contreras
CHC
(2467)
4
G. Springer
HOU
(2407)
5
C. Kershaw
LA
(2246)
6
S. Perez
KC
(2246)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(2232)
8
Y. Darvish
LA
(2094)
9
M. Trout
LAA
(2091)
10
G. Stanton
MIA
(1949)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
23
36
7
0
0
0
2
6
6
9
0
0
.194
.310
.194
.504
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
8
9
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 4
KC
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 3
KC
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 2
@ LAA
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Jun 10
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 9
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 8
MIN
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
.000
.333
.000
Jun 7
MIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
3
16
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
5
0
0
.250
.294
.313
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
58
206
70
9
2
6
33
46
28
27
11
5
.340
.416
.490
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
10-Day DL
Josh Phegley (oblique) caught two bullpen sessions on Thursday.
Phegley said he felt "great" afterwards and is hoping to take batting practice on Friday. It's unclear if Phegley will require a minor league rehab assignment. Either way, it looks like he's heading in the right direction.
Aug 10
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Matt Olson
2
Mark Canha
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Matt Chapman
Sidelined
Matt Chapman left Thursday's game against the Orioles with an illness.
Chapman only lasted three innings in this one, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout before ceding third-base duties to Ryon Healy. Consider the rookie day-to-day.
Aug 10
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) resumed throwing on Friday.
It was his first time throwing since undergoing shoulder surgery four months ago. Smolinksi made about 20 throws from 45 feet and didn't show any ill effects. The 28-year-old is making progress but there's still no timetable for his return.
Jul 15
4
Dustin Fowler
60-Day DL
Athletics acquired OF Dustin Fowler, INF/OF Jorge Mateo, and RHP James Kaprielian from the Yankees for RHP Sonny Gray and $1.5 million in international spending money.
Fowler ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee in June when he crashed full-speed into the outfield wall in the first inning of his MLB debut and he will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but the talented 22-year-old should be ready to rock next spring. He was batting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 13 stolen bases through 70 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jul 31
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Kendall Graveman
2
Sean Manaea
3
Andrew Triggs
60-Day DL
Andrew Triggs had season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Triggs tried rehabbing the injury for over a month, but it obviously didn't work so he decided to go under the knife. The right-hander is expected to be ready to throw off a mound in time for spring training next year. Triggs got off to a great start in 2017 but rocked in his last two outings before going on the DL, ultimately finishing with a 4.27 ERA over 12 starts.
Jul 14
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Paul Blackburn
6
Chris Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Blake Treinen
3
Ryan Dull
4
Liam Hendriks
5
Bobby Wahl
60-Day DL
Bobby Wahl (shoulder) will visit Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas, who is a thoracic outlet syndrome specialist.
That doesn't sound encouraging. Wahl has been out since late May with shoulder issues and it sounds like he might need to go under the knife.
Aug 9
6
Daniel Coulombe
7
Simon Castro
8
Josh Smith
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 11
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including Justin Verlander's two-start week.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 11
»
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
»
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
»
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
»
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
»
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
»
Dose: Rockin' Reynaldo
Aug 9
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Marlins sold to Sherman-Jeter group
»
A's promote newly acquired Powell
»
Rockies call up top prospect McMahon
»
Cubs' Contreras expected back in September
»
Moncada plays hero with homer, walk-off hit
»
Fowler's slam helps Cardinals sweep Royals
»
Yu Darvish fans 10 over five frames vs. ARI
»
Trey Mancini clocks pair of solo home runs
»
Dickerson's late three-run shot downs Tribe
»
James Paxton forced out with pectoral strain
»
Estrada shuts out Yankees over seven in win
»
Mets officially call up 1B Dominic Smith
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved