Boog Powell | Designated Hitter | #3

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Orange Coast (CA) JC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 20 (0) / OAK
Athletics recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Nashville.
Powell, acquired from the Mariners for Yonder Alonso five days ago, will take over as Oakland's center fielder against right-handers, replacing Jaycob Brugman. He played in just three games for Nashiville, going 4-for-16. He's always displayed nice on-base skills, but his power is limited and he's only a decent basestealer. He's strictly an AL-only guy for fantasy purposes. Aug 11 - 4:00 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
23367000266900.194.310.194.504
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000089
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 4KC12000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 3KC12000000010000.000.000.000
Jul 2@ LAA14200001010000.500.500.500
Jun 10TOR10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 9TOR10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 8MIN12000000110001.000.333.000
Jun 7MIN11000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Nashville(PCL)AAA3164100011500.250.294.313
Tacoma(PCL)AAA582067092633462827115.340.416.490
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Matt Olson
2Mark Canha
2B1Jed Lowrie
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jake Smolinski
4Dustin Fowler
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kendall Graveman
2Sean Manaea
3Andrew Triggs
4Jharel Cotton
5Paul Blackburn
6Chris Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Blake Treinen
3Ryan Dull
4Liam Hendriks
5Bobby Wahl
6Daniel Coulombe
7Simon Castro
8Josh Smith
 

 