60-Day DL

Athletics acquired OF Dustin Fowler, INF/OF Jorge Mateo, and RHP James Kaprielian from the Yankees for RHP Sonny Gray and $1.5 million in international spending money.

Fowler ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee in June when he crashed full-speed into the outfield wall in the first inning of his MLB debut and he will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but the talented 22-year-old should be ready to rock next spring. He was batting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 13 stolen bases through 70 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.