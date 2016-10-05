Player Page

James Loney | First Baseman | #28

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/7/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (19) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Rangers signed 1B James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The deal will pay Loney $1 million if he makes the big league club. The 32-year-old slashed .265/.307/.397 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 366 plate appearances with the Mets in 2016. As it stands currently, the Rangers plan on rolling out a platoon of Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar at first base. Jan 20 - 9:29 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1003439116193430163700.265.307.397.703
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201609700000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA4415854702282291200.342.373.424
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Jurickson Profar
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Ryan Rua
2Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Dario Alvarez
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Andrew Faulkner
 

 