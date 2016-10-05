James Loney | First Baseman | #28 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (32) / 5/7/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (19) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rangers signed 1B James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The deal will pay Loney $1 million if he makes the big league club. The 32-year-old slashed .265/.307/.397 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 366 plate appearances with the Mets in 2016. As it stands currently, the Rangers plan on rolling out a platoon of Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar at first base. Source: FanRag Sports

James Loney will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's NL Wild Card game against the Giants. The Mets left Lucas Duda off the roster, so the alternative would have been going with the right-handed hitting Eric Campbell against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Loney batted just .173/.218/.269 in 56 plate appearances against southpaws this season, but Terry Collins is rolling with him. The full lineup: Jose Reyes 3B, Asdrubal Cabrera SS, Yoenis Cespedes LF, Curtis Granderson CF, T.J. Rivera 2B, Jay Bruce RF, Rene Rivera C, Loney 1B, Noah Syndergaard SP. Source: New York Mets on Twitter

Marc Carig of Newsday hears that Mets manager Terry Collins is leaning toward using James Loney at first base for Wednesday's NL Wild Card showdown with the Giants. Collins said Tuesday that he has already settled on his lineup for the game, but he declined to disclose it. Loney isn't exactly an inspiring choice, but apparently the Mets still have questions about Lucas Duda's readiness. The right-handed hitting Eric Campbell would be another alternative against Madison Bumgarner, but he obviously doesn't offer much upside at the plate. Source: Marc Carig on Twitter