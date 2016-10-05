Welcome,
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Burke Badenhop
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Cody Buckel
(S)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Keone Kela
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Martin Perez
(S)
Allen Webster
(S)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
James Loney | First Baseman | #28
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/7/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (19) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rangers signed 1B James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The deal will pay Loney $1 million if he makes the big league club. The 32-year-old slashed .265/.307/.397 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 366 plate appearances with the Mets in 2016. As it stands currently, the Rangers plan on rolling out a platoon of Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar at first base.
Jan 20 - 9:29 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
James Loney will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's NL Wild Card game against the Giants.
The Mets left Lucas Duda off the roster, so the alternative would have been going with the right-handed hitting Eric Campbell against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Loney batted just .173/.218/.269 in 56 plate appearances against southpaws this season, but Terry Collins is rolling with him. The full lineup: Jose Reyes 3B, Asdrubal Cabrera SS, Yoenis Cespedes LF, Curtis Granderson CF, T.J. Rivera 2B, Jay Bruce RF, Rene Rivera C, Loney 1B, Noah Syndergaard SP.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Source:
New York Mets on Twitter
Marc Carig of Newsday hears that Mets manager Terry Collins is leaning toward using James Loney at first base for Wednesday's NL Wild Card showdown with the Giants.
Collins said Tuesday that he has already settled on his lineup for the game, but he declined to disclose it. Loney isn't exactly an inspiring choice, but apparently the Mets still have questions about Lucas Duda's readiness. The right-handed hitting Eric Campbell would be another alternative against Madison Bumgarner, but he obviously doesn't offer much upside at the plate.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 01:12:00 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
James Loney clobbered a two-run homer on Saturday as the Mets topped the Phillies 5-3 to secure the top wild card spot in the National League Playoffs.
That means that they'll be hosting either the Giants or Cardinals for that decisive game. Loney, who wouldn't have even been in the lineup had Lucas Duda been fully healthy, tagged Patrick Schuster for the go-ahead two-run blast in the sixth inning, giving the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He finished the afternoon 2-for-4 and is now hitting .266/.308/.398 with nine homers and 34 RBI on the year.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 04:21:00 PM
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Jan 20 - 9:29 PM
Loney starting at first base for WC game
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Mets leaning toward Loney at first base
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 01:12:00 PM
James Loney goes deep in win over Phillies
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 04:21:00 PM
More James Loney Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
100
343
91
16
1
9
34
30
16
37
0
0
.265
.307
.397
.703
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
97
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
44
158
54
7
0
2
28
22
9
12
0
0
.342
.373
.424
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Ryan Rua
2
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was told by a Rangers official that the club expects Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) to make his season debut in May or June.
General manager Jon Daniels didn't provide a timetable on when he thinks Ross might return from last October's thoracic outlet surgery, but the goal is to have the righty healthy down the stretch next season. In other words, fantasy owners would be wise not to expect much, if anything, from Ross in the first half of 2017. Given the shaky history of thoracic outlet surgery patients and uncertain timetable, Ross makes for a high-upside but risky fantasy proposition in the upcoming season.
Jan 20
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
Sidelined
Jake Diekman will have surgery on January 25 to help alleviate ulcerative colitis and is expected to miss at least half of the season.
That's too bad. Diekman has been open about his fight with the illness and will hopefully get some relief from the procedure. He turns 30 next week and posted a 3.40 ERA and 59/26 K/BB ratio over 53 innings last season. He'll be a nice weapon for the Rangers' bullpen once he's back to full health. The Rangers and Diekman agreed to a one-year, $2.55 million deal last week to avoid arbitration.
Jan 17
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
