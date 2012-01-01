Brett Phillips | Outfielder | #77 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (23) / 5/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 194 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Brewers recalled OF Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Phillips will provide depth for the Milwaukee bench while Travis Shaw spends some time away from the club on paternity leave. The 23-year-old outfield prospect was batting .297/.369/.589 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI through 49 games this season at the Triple-A level, but he might not be up for very long. This will be his first stint at the major league level.

Brewers outfield prospect Brett Phillips homered twice on Wednesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Phillips also walked twice, and picked up six RBI on the night, if you're into that sort of thing. After a less-than-ideal 2016 season, the former Astros prospect has gotten off to a great start, hitting .318/.375/.568 in his first 11 games with the Sky Sox. All the talent is here for him to be a regular, even if he has been passed in the depth chart by several Milwaukee prospects.

Brewers prospect Brett Phillips went 3-for-5 on Sunday for Colorado Springs. It was a disappointing 2016 season for Phillips, who at one point looked like a potential top 25 fantasy prospect. It's early, but he's gotten off to a much better start, although his 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio leaves a lot to be desired. The former Astros prospect has plus speed and above-average power from the left side, so if he can make enough contact while making adjustments, he could pay big fantasy dividends. It's very high-risk, high-reward, however.