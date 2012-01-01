Welcome,
Brett Phillips | Outfielder | #77
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/30/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 194
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brewers recalled OF Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Phillips will provide depth for the Milwaukee bench while Travis Shaw spends some time away from the club on paternity leave. The 23-year-old outfield prospect was batting .297/.369/.589 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI through 49 games this season at the Triple-A level, but he might not be up for very long. This will be his first stint at the major league level.
Jun 5 - 1:23 PM
Brewers outfield prospect Brett Phillips homered twice on Wednesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Phillips also walked twice, and picked up six RBI on the night, if you're into that sort of thing. After a less-than-ideal 2016 season, the former Astros prospect has gotten off to a great start, hitting .318/.375/.568 in his first 11 games with the Sky Sox. All the talent is here for him to be a regular, even if he has been passed in the depth chart by several Milwaukee prospects.
Apr 20 - 1:33 PM
Brewers prospect Brett Phillips went 3-for-5 on Sunday for Colorado Springs.
It was a disappointing 2016 season for Phillips, who at one point looked like a potential top 25 fantasy prospect. It's early, but he's gotten off to a much better start, although his 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio leaves a lot to be desired. The former Astros prospect has plus speed and above-average power from the left side, so if he can make enough contact while making adjustments, he could pay big fantasy dividends. It's very high-risk, high-reward, however.
Apr 17 - 2:01 PM
Brewers optioned OF Brett Phillips to Double-A Biloxi.
Phillips struggled at the dish during Cactus League action, slashing .222/.343/.296 with no homers, four RBI and a 10/6 K/BB ratio in 27 at-bats. He needs a bit more seasoning in the minors before he'll be an option for the big league club.
Mar 17 - 10:56 AM
Brewers call up OF Brett Phillips from AAA
Jun 5 - 1:23 PM
Phillips homers twice on Wednesday
Apr 20 - 1:33 PM
Three hits for Phillips on Sunday
Apr 17 - 2:01 PM
Brewers option Brett Phillips to Double-A
Mar 17 - 10:56 AM
More Brett Phillips Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
49
175
52
10
4
11
41
35
21
60
2
1
.297
.369
.589
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
Paternity
Brewers placed 3B Travis Shaw on the paternity leave list.
Shaw will be away from the club for a couple of days to be with his wife as she gives birth. The third baseman has posted an impressive .292/.339/.530 batting line with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 51 games this season for Milwaukee.
Jun 5
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
10-Day DL
Brewers placed OF Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list with a left calf strain.
Braun returned Sunday from a minimum DL stay with a calf injury but then aggravated the ailment Thursday. How long he'll be sidelined this time around remains to be seen, but it's safe to say the Brewers will opt for a more cautious approach. Hernan Perez figures to be an everyday outfielder while Braun is out.
May 26
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Brett Phillips
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Jimmy Nelson
5
Matt Garza
Sidelined
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that he'll know more Monday as to whether Matt Garza (chest) will make his next scheduled start.
The skipper said that Garza is "sore" and "felt like he was in a car crash" after colliding with teammate Jesus Aguilar at first base Saturday, when he suffered a chest contusion. He should be cleared to start Thursday against the Giants, but we'll know for sure Monday.
Jun 4
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Neftali Feliz
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Rob Scahill
8
Wily Peralta
