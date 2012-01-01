Player Page

Brett Phillips | Outfielder | #77

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 194
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Brewers recalled OF Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Phillips will provide depth for the Milwaukee bench while Travis Shaw spends some time away from the club on paternity leave. The 23-year-old outfield prospect was batting .297/.369/.589 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI through 49 games this season at the Triple-A level, but he might not be up for very long. This will be his first stint at the major league level. Jun 5 - 1:23 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA4917552104114135216021.297.369.589
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Brett Phillips
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Jimmy Nelson
5Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Neftali Feliz
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Rob Scahill
8Wily Peralta
 

 