Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Grandal (back) returns to LAD lineup Tuesday
Reynaldo Lopez set for White Sox debut Fri.
Avisail Garcia (thumb) at cleanup on Tuesday
Miguel Sano (hand) in Twins' lineup Tuesday
Alex Cobb (toe) expects to return in 10 days
Andrew Cashner (neck) scratched from start
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) out again Tuesday
Jay Bruce (neck) back in Mets' lineup Tuesday
Red Sox activate 2B Dustin Pedroia from DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) to miss 3-4 weeks
Robbie Ray (concussion) throws off mound
Cardinals' Wong goes yard, plates four at KC
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marvin Lewis missing time with minor issue
Jamaal Charles sitting out preseason opener
Still no timeline for Andrew Luck (shoulder)
Joe Mixon listed with third-team offense
Jeremy Hill listed as starter on depth chart
Packers throw in the towel on DL Letroy Guion
Browns WRs coach praises RB Duke Johnson
Landry denies domestic battery allegations
Manning, Marshall 'getting on the same page'
Kareem Hunt getting more first-team reps
Pederson: Matthews will not have reduced role
Jags place LT Albert on reserve/retired list
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Willie Reed arrested for domestic violence
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
Oklahoma WR Basquine (Achilles) done for year
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
Barkley on NFL: I'm focusing on this season
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Van Dijk submits transfer request
Fosu-Mensah joins Palace on loan
Bournemouth striker back for the Baggies trip
Leicester sign Coventry City standout
Andy Carroll stepping up recovery efforts
Mertesacker faces a race against time
Arsenal squad already stretched ahead of GW1
Stoke City make Martins Indi signing official
Brighton trying to make a Propper signing
Southampton end preseason on a high
Koeman: Everton closes on Siggy transfer
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Nick Delmonico
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Chris Beck
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Purcey
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Aaron Bummer
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Yoan Moncada
(2B)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Alen Hanson
(OF)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Derek Holland
(S)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
David Holmberg
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Reynaldo Lopez | Starting Pitcher | #40
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Reynaldo Lopez will be called up to make his White Sox debut on Friday against the Royals.
Mike Pelfrey has been bumped to the bullpen to open a rotation spot for the 23-year-old top pitching prospect. Lopez, acquired from the Nationals in the offseason Adam Eaton trade, has registered a 2.70 ERA and 63/15 K/BB ratio over his last 46 2/3 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he'll be up for good.
Aug 8 - 5:07 PM
Source:
Dan Hayes on Twitter
White Sox prospect Reynaldo Lopez gave up four runs in five innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
The bad: Lopez gave up four runs and walked four. The good: he struck out nine. Lopez has shown much better command for most of the second-half of 2017, but he's walked seven in his last ten innings. The stuff is unquestionably good enough to start. Whether or not he can command that stuff through a lineup two-to-three times a game is another question.
Aug 7 - 1:37 PM
White Sox prospect Reynaldo Lopez struck out 10 hitters in five innings of work on Wednesday for Triple-A Charlotte.
Lopez allowed two runs on four hits over those five innings, and he walked two. After struggling to miss bats -- at least for a pitcher with his stuff -- Lopez has been excellent as of late, showing the plus-plus fastball and above-average curveball that made him so highly touted in the first place. With the White Sox going absolutely nowhere, you should expect to see Lopez getting starts with Chicago before the end of 2017.
Jul 27 - 1:24 PM
White Sox prospect Reynaldo Lopez struck out 12 hitters over seven innings of work on Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte.
Lopez gave up only two hits and one run, and he walked just two. It was a sensational effort from the former Nationals prospect, and it comes at an opportune time. The White Sox are clearly in rebuild mode, and there are certainly spots in the rotation up for grabs. Another start or two like this and he'll be pitching in Chicago, likely for the remainder of the year.
Jul 17 - 1:03 PM
Reynaldo Lopez set for White Sox debut Fri.
Aug 8 - 5:07 PM
Uneven start for Lopez
Aug 7 - 1:37 PM
Lopez fans 10 in five innings.
Jul 27 - 1:24 PM
Lopez dominates with 12 strikeouts
Jul 17 - 1:03 PM
More Reynaldo Lopez Player News
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Charlotte(INT)
AAA
22
22
6
7
0
121
101
56
51
49
131
0
0
3.793
1.240
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
White Sox transferred C Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list to 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Gregory Infante on the 40-man roster. Soto is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.
May 15
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Yoan Moncada
2
Tyler Saladino
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Yolmer Sanchez
2
Nick Delmonico
LF
1
Leury Garcia
CF
1
Adam Engel
2
Alen Hanson
3
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
Charlis Tilson has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle.
Tilson, who had finally recovered from the stress reaction in his right foot, had been expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early July, but complained of pain in his ankle while rehabbing in Arizona. He'll now be shut down completely for four weeks before he's re-evaluated. It's starting to look like it'll be a lost season for the speedy outfielder.
Jun 30
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Willy Garcia
7-Day DL
Willy Garcia has been diagnosed with a fractured right jaw.
Garcia suffered the fracture (and a concussion) in a nasty collision with teammate Yoan Moncada on Monday night. He will undergo surgery to insert a plate into the jaw and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.
Aug 3
DH
1
Matt Davidson
10-Day DL
White Sox placed DH Matt Davidson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 4, with a right wrist contusion.
Davidson is still sore after being hit by a pitch a week ago. X-rays came back negative, so he shouldn't be out long.
Aug 8
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Rodon
2
James Shields
3
Miguel Gonzalez
4
Derek Holland
5
Dylan Covey
10-Day DL
Dylan Covey (oblique) has moved his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Charlotte.
Covey tossed five scoreless frames over three rehab appearances with the White Sox' Arizona League team and is ready to test things out against stiffer competition. He's been out since late May with an oblique injury.
Aug 7
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tyler Clippard
2
Chris Beck
3
Jake Petricka
4
Juan Minaya
5
Gregory Infante
6
Aaron Bummer
7
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday.
It was a nerve repositioning procedure, not Tommy John surgery or any other sort of ligament repair, which will hopefully translate to Jones being ready for the start of spring training next February. The 31-year-old right-hander logged just 11 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2017, to the tune of a 2.31 ERA. He's due $3.95 million from Chicago in 2018.
Jul 13
8
Zach Putnam
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
Jun 28
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
The surging Dodgers are making a run at history. Jesse Pantuosco discusses their meteoric rise in his latest Power Rankings.
