Reynaldo Lopez | Starting Pitcher | #40 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (23) / 1/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Reynaldo Lopez will be called up to make his White Sox debut on Friday against the Royals. Mike Pelfrey has been bumped to the bullpen to open a rotation spot for the 23-year-old top pitching prospect. Lopez, acquired from the Nationals in the offseason Adam Eaton trade, has registered a 2.70 ERA and 63/15 K/BB ratio over his last 46 2/3 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he'll be up for good. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

White Sox prospect Reynaldo Lopez gave up four runs in five innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. The bad: Lopez gave up four runs and walked four. The good: he struck out nine. Lopez has shown much better command for most of the second-half of 2017, but he's walked seven in his last ten innings. The stuff is unquestionably good enough to start. Whether or not he can command that stuff through a lineup two-to-three times a game is another question.

White Sox prospect Reynaldo Lopez struck out 10 hitters in five innings of work on Wednesday for Triple-A Charlotte. Lopez allowed two runs on four hits over those five innings, and he walked two. After struggling to miss bats -- at least for a pitcher with his stuff -- Lopez has been excellent as of late, showing the plus-plus fastball and above-average curveball that made him so highly touted in the first place. With the White Sox going absolutely nowhere, you should expect to see Lopez getting starts with Chicago before the end of 2017.