Reynaldo Lopez | Starting Pitcher | #40

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Reynaldo Lopez will be called up to make his White Sox debut on Friday against the Royals.
Mike Pelfrey has been bumped to the bullpen to open a rotation spot for the 23-year-old top pitching prospect. Lopez, acquired from the Nationals in the offseason Adam Eaton trade, has registered a 2.70 ERA and 63/15 K/BB ratio over his last 46 2/3 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he'll be up for good. Aug 8 - 5:07 PM
Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter
Charlotte(INT)AAA2222670121101565149131003.7931.240
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Yoan Moncada
2Tyler Saladino
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Yolmer Sanchez
2Nick Delmonico
LF1Leury Garcia
CF1Adam Engel
2Alen Hanson
3Charlie Tilson
RF1Avisail Garcia
2Willy Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Rodon
2James Shields
3Miguel Gonzalez
4Derek Holland
5Dylan Covey
6Mike Pelfrey
7David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tyler Clippard
2Chris Beck
3Jake Petricka
4Juan Minaya
5Gregory Infante
6Aaron Bummer
7Nate Jones
8Zach Putnam
 

 