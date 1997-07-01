Ozzie Albies | Shortstop Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (20) / 1/7/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 150 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Braves prospect infielder Ozzie Albies exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he appeared to foul a ball of his knee. Albies wanted to stay in the game, but he was forced to leave in the middle of his at-bat. The Braves should pass along an update soon on the promising young infielder. Source: David O'Brien on Twitter

Ozzie Albies reached twice and swiped a base Friday against the Astros. Albies is 4-for-11 with a three walks since joining the Braves lineup last week. He was held back at the beginning of the spring because of a fractured elbow suffered last September. The top prospect will open this year in Triple-A.

Braves infield prospect Ozzie Albies (elbow) has been cleared to make his spring debut on Thursday. Albies underwent surgery last September to repair a fractured olecranon bone in his right elbow, but he was given the go-ahead for game action during a check-up with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday. The 20-year-old will begin the season in the minors, but he's a name to watch later this year. Source: Kevin McAlpin on Twitter