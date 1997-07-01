Player Page

Ozzie Albies | Shortstop

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/7/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 150
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Braves prospect infielder Ozzie Albies exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he appeared to foul a ball of his knee.
Albies wanted to stay in the game, but he was forced to leave in the middle of his at-bat. The Braves should pass along an update soon on the promising young infielder. Mar 21 - 3:12 PM
Source: David O'Brien on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Mississippi(SOU)AA82330106227433563357219.321.391.467
Gwinnett(INT)AAA562225511322027193994.248.307.351
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Matt Wisler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Kevin Chapman
12Blaine Boyer
13Eric O'Flaherty
14Sam Freeman
 

 