Ozzie Albies | Shortstop

[X]
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Escobar (abdominal) scratched from lineup
Albies exits game after fouling ball off knee
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
White Sox announce Tim Anderson extension
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
Giants concerned RP Smith has ligament damage
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
Colts sign former Ravens WR Kamar Aiken
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) probable for Wednesday
Andre Iguodala (hip) ruled out Tuesday
Devin Booker (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Giannis tweaks ankle in Saturday's loss
Blake Griffin drops 30 points in win over NYK
Stephen Curry scores 23, hits seven triples
Klay Thompson scores 34 w/ seven treys
Nikola Vucevic posts 26 points w/ 13 boards
Marcin Gortat plays 12 minutes in loss to BOS
Richaun Holmes grabs career-high 14 boards
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 points in return
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffers ankle strain
Panthers get Ekblad back Tues vs Carolina
Canadiens will go with Al Montoya vs. DET
Michael Hutchinson will start Tuesday night
Stars G Kari Lehtonen sparkles in shutout win
Cam Talbot gets back-to-back shutouts v Kings
D Ryan Ellis scores twice in Preds' 3-1 win
NHL-high PP assist total for D Ristolainen
Buffalo G Robin Lehner makes 34 saves in win
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
Summers: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Seuss: Third in Performance Plus 150
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 results
Ryan Reed: NXS 300 advance
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
Earnhardt’s 7-race streak snapped last June
Kasey Kahne goes the distance on 2-milers
Danica Patrick: .500 top-20s on track type
Reed Sorenson keeps running on two-milers
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 results
Bonsignore: Performance Plus 150 results
Cole Custer: NXS 300 advance
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
CB Wiggins announces transfer from Louisville
Pauline: Allen may've been first QB off board
Browns skip Trubisky's PD; will work him out
Report: Team in top-15 uninterested in Foster
49ers GM Lynch takes in QB Trubisky's pro day
Ross sets up visits with the Browns, Ravens
Foster: X’s and O’s on boards is hard for me
Raiders host RB Joe Mixon on a visit
Peppers now Mayock's No. 1 S prospect
Florida CB Tabor works out for NO and ARI
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
Weather
Roster
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
A.J. Pierzynski
(C)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Joe Wieland
(S)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Matt Wisler
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ozzie Albies | Shortstop
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 1/7/1997
Ht / Wt:
5'9 / 150
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Braves prospect infielder Ozzie Albies exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game after he appeared to foul a ball of his knee.
Albies wanted to stay in the game, but he was forced to leave in the middle of his at-bat. The Braves should pass along an update soon on the promising young infielder.
Mar 21 - 3:12 PM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
Ozzie Albies reached twice and swiped a base Friday against the Astros.
Albies is 4-for-11 with a three walks since joining the Braves lineup last week. He was held back at the beginning of the spring because of a fractured elbow suffered last September. The top prospect will open this year in Triple-A.
Mar 17 - 4:22 PM
Braves infield prospect Ozzie Albies (elbow) has been cleared to make his spring debut on Thursday.
Albies underwent surgery last September to repair a fractured olecranon bone in his right elbow, but he was given the go-ahead for game action during a check-up with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday. The 20-year-old will begin the season in the minors, but he's a name to watch later this year.
Mar 8 - 3:44 PM
Source:
Kevin McAlpin on Twitter
Braves infield prospect Ozzie Albies (elbow) is taking live batting practice on Tuesday.
Albies is close to returning from a fractured olecranon bone in his right elbow, initially sustained this past autumn. He will be going in for a medical check-up on Wednesday and could potentially make his Grapefruit League debut later this week.
Mar 7 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Albies exits game after fouling ball off knee
Mar 21 - 3:12 PM
Ozzie Albies reaches twice
Mar 17 - 4:22 PM
Albies (elbow) cleared for spring debut
Mar 8 - 3:44 PM
Albies (elbow) taking live batting practice
Mar 7 - 3:50 PM
More Ozzie Albies Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Mississippi(SOU)
AA
82
330
106
22
7
4
33
56
33
57
21
9
.321
.391
.467
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
56
222
55
11
3
2
20
27
19
39
9
4
.248
.307
.351
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
Sidelined
Micah Johnson needs surgery for a fracture in his left wrist.
The initial X-rays turned up negative, but Johnson was sent for an MRI on Wednesday and that exam revealed a broken bone. His recovery timetable is uncertain at this time. It's probably going to be a while. Johnson suffered the fractured left wrist Tuesday while making a diving catch in the outfield during a Grapefruit League game.
Mar 16
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Matt Wisler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
Sidelined
Armando Rivero (shoulder) will be evaluated by a doctor on Saturday.
Rivero has been nursing a sore shoulder that dates back to winter ball, although he was cleared to play catch this week. The Rule 5 pick is hoping to be cleared to throw off a mound so that he can begin his quest to win an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 3
11
Kevin Chapman
12
Blaine Boyer
13
Eric O'Flaherty
14
Sam Freeman
