Brent Honeywell | Starting Pitcher

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Rays have "toyed with the idea" of calling up Brent Honeywell to pitch out of the bullpen.
Honeywell took home MVP honors in the Futures Game earlier this month and may be the best pitching prospect left in the minor leagues. There's been no talk of promoting him to the big league rotation, but Tampa Bay isn't against using Honeywell as a reliever down the stretch, just as they did with David Price in 2008. The 22-year-old wouldn't be much help to fantasy owners in that capacity, but obviously all eyes will be on Honeywell when the phenom finally arrives in Tampa. Jul 27 - 7:01 PM
Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter
