[X]
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays considering adding Honeywell to bullpen
Report: Dominic Smith promotion not imminent
Indians have checked in on Justin Wilson
Brewers and Diamondbacks pursuing Reed
Astros doing 'background work' on Santana
Rays add to lineup by acquiring Lucas Duda
Jaime Garcia a fallback option for Yankees?
Report: Francisco Liriano in play for Astros
Kendrys Morales homers twice as Jays win
Report: Twins shopping Kintzler and Dozier
Dodgers pursuing Darvish, Gray and Verlander
Trevor Bauer goes eight strong versus Halos
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Hue: Kizer progressing faster than expected
Panthers peppering McCaffrey w/ short passes
Sammy Watkins (foot) avoids PUP to start camp
Martavis hopes to finalize reinstatement soon
Le'Veon Bell a no-show for opening of camp
Jordan Reed also dealing with ankle soreness
Saints nab Orlando Franklin with 1-year deal
John Lynch: Carlos Hyde 'looks tremendous'
Jordan Matthews 'full go' for training camp
Steelers ink Villanueva to four-year contract
Rams uncertain if Donald will report to camp
Owner: Jarv Landry extension not 'mandatory'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lapcevich wins 2nd Pinty's Series Twin 100
Labbe wins first Pinty's Series Twin 100
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
R1 of RBC set to resume at 5:40 p.m. ET
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
Hagy hangs a low number to share R1 lead
B. Watson blemish-free 66 in R1 of the RBC
Swafford sets the early target at Glen Abbey
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
James Hahn puts on a clinic in R1 of the RBC
Estes fires out of the gate w/ bogey-free 67
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
Gophers pick up ex-Bama DT Smith via transfer
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Derek Norris
(C)
Blake Snell
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Andrew Kittredge
(R)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Adam Kolarek
(R)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Dayron Varona
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Jacob Faria
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(DH)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Brent Honeywell | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/31/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Rays have "toyed with the idea" of calling up Brent Honeywell to pitch out of the bullpen.
Honeywell took home MVP honors in the Futures Game earlier this month and may be the best pitching prospect left in the minor leagues. There's been no talk of promoting him to the big league rotation, but Tampa Bay isn't against using Honeywell as a reliever down the stretch, just as they did with David Price in 2008. The 22-year-old wouldn't be much help to fantasy owners in that capacity, but obviously all eyes will be on Honeywell when the phenom finally arrives in Tampa.
Jul 27 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Rays prospect Brent Honeywell gave up two runs over five innings for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
Honeywell allowed only four hits over those five innings, and he struck out 11 while walking just one. It was a sensational start for the Rays' top pitching prospect, and he looks like he's ready to contribute to a big-league staff. The Rays are certainly in contention, and an arm like Honeywell could help put them into one of the two wild card spots.
Jul 24 - 1:08 PM
Rays prospect Brent Honeywell gave up one run in his six innings of work on Wednesday for Triple-A Durham.
Honeywell was not good in his previous two outings, but he was back to his dominant self on Wednesday; walking just one and striking out nine. It's easy to get frustrated when pitchers of his talent don't dominate, but the reality of the situation is he's young and baseball is hard. Expect more starts like this going forward, but don't get too down on him when they don't.
Jun 8 - 1:06 PM
Rays prospect Brent Honeywell gave up two earned runs in just over six innings of work for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
Those two runs came on six hits, and he struck out six while walking no one. In his last three outings, Honeywell has struck out 23 hitters and he's walked just one. This is good. The stuff is among the best of any right-handed prospect in baseball, and the command isn't far behind. That's a fun combination.
May 22 - 1:11 PM
Rays considering adding Honeywell to bullpen
Jul 27 - 7:01 PM
Honeywell strikes out 11
Jul 24 - 1:08 PM
Strong bounceback start for Honeywell
Jun 8 - 1:06 PM
Honeywell pitches well
May 22 - 1:11 PM
More Brent Honeywell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3191)
2
Y. Darvish
TEX
(3119)
3
C. Kershaw
LA
(2940)
4
S. Gray
OAK
(2904)
5
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2730)
6
J. Garcia
MIN
(2721)
7
R. Devers
BOS
(2483)
8
E. Nunez
BOS
(2478)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(2127)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2039)
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Durham(INT)
AAA
17
17
9
7
0
89.1
99
47
42
25
115
0
0
4.231
1.388
Montgomery(SOU)
AA
2
2
1
1
0
13
4
3
3
4
20
0
0
2.077
.615
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
2
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Logan Morrison
3
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Tim Beckham
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Matt Duffy
60-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is expected to resume baseball activities during the Rays' next homestand that begins on July 21.
Duffy has been out all season following last year's heel surgery and another operation last month to remove a calcium deposit from the heel. However, he hasn't given up hope of contributing at some point this year.
Jul 14
3B
1
Evan Longoria
2
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
Suspended
Rays placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times says Rasmus has informed the Rays that he wants to "step away" from baseball, and he is not expected to return this season. Rasmus has been sidelined since the middle of June because of lingering discomfort in his surgically-repaired hip. He had a cool .896 OPS with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 37 games this season for the Rays.
Jul 13
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
60-Day DL
Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Charlotte.
And it sounds like he will be ready for activation from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible on August 9. Kiermaier has been sidelined since the second week of June with a fracture on the right side of his hip.
Jul 25
2
Mallex Smith
3
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
It's not clear who will fill his spot in the rotation Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last start Sunday versus the Rangers and holds a disappointing 4.47 ERA over 94 2/3 total innings this year. He told reporters Wednesday that his back has been bothering him since spring training and is preventing him from properly finishing his pitches.
Jul 26
4
Matt Andriese
60-Day DL
Matt Andriese (hip) played catch Friday.
It's the first time he's thrown since he went down nearly a month ago with a stress reaction in his hip. Andriese isn't eligible to return until August and it's unclear at this point when he might be back.
Jul 7
5
Jacob Faria
6
Blake Snell
7
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Nathan Eovaldi threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Eovaldi had the reconstructive elbow procedure last August and is not expected to return to the major leagues this season, but he should be 100 percent by the beginning of spring training next February.
Jul 18
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Dan Jennings
4
Xavier Cedeno
60-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
Cedeno has been sidelined since late April due to tightness in his left forearm. He said Monday that he expects to return by mid-August, but obviously he has a lot of hoops to jump through first.
Jun 20
5
Tommy Hunter
6
Erasmo Ramirez
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Chase Whitley
9
Sergio Romo
10
Adam Kolarek
11
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Shawn Tolleson underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Tolleson has been out all season with what the Rays had been calling a right flexor strain, but apparently the reliever's ulnar collateral ligament was damaged, as well. He'll be sidelined until around midseason next year.
May 19
12
Andrew Kittredge
