Brent Honeywell | Starting Pitcher Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (22) / 3/31/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right

Latest News Recent News

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Rays have "toyed with the idea" of calling up Brent Honeywell to pitch out of the bullpen. Honeywell took home MVP honors in the Futures Game earlier this month and may be the best pitching prospect left in the minor leagues. There's been no talk of promoting him to the big league rotation, but Tampa Bay isn't against using Honeywell as a reliever down the stretch, just as they did with David Price in 2008. The 22-year-old wouldn't be much help to fantasy owners in that capacity, but obviously all eyes will be on Honeywell when the phenom finally arrives in Tampa. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

Rays prospect Brent Honeywell gave up two runs over five innings for Triple-A Durham on Sunday. Honeywell allowed only four hits over those five innings, and he struck out 11 while walking just one. It was a sensational start for the Rays' top pitching prospect, and he looks like he's ready to contribute to a big-league staff. The Rays are certainly in contention, and an arm like Honeywell could help put them into one of the two wild card spots.

Rays prospect Brent Honeywell gave up one run in his six innings of work on Wednesday for Triple-A Durham. Honeywell was not good in his previous two outings, but he was back to his dominant self on Wednesday; walking just one and striking out nine. It's easy to get frustrated when pitchers of his talent don't dominate, but the reality of the situation is he's young and baseball is hard. Expect more starts like this going forward, but don't get too down on him when they don't.